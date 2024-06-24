Late-Night DIY Sparks Neighbor’s Fury, Woman Seeks Advice After Heated FB Row
Crafty people are some of the best gift-givers out there. They often surprise you with thoughtful, personalized items that show a deeper level of care and creativity.
While Reddit user EnsnaredAngel was working on a birthday present for her brother, she needed to use a chop saw for a few minutes. However, one of her neighbors immediately had a problem with the noise from the tool.
The two of them got into a heated exchange, and now tension lingers in the otherwise peaceful area.
Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Cypress Liu / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio / pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: EnsnaredAngel
The woman received a lot of support after sharing her story
But not everyone was on her side
Yeah, OP is TA. no matter what local laws say, it´s about common courtesy towards your neighbors.
