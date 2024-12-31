Woman Disregards Friend’s Birthday, Expects Grand Celebration For Hers

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all experienced having a so-called “friend” who never added value to our lives. Their negativity and toxicity brought the room down. They gossiped too much or acted entitled, which made us question whether cutting ties might be better.

In this story, a woman completely neglected her friend’s birthday but went on to demand an extravagant celebration for her own birthday. She even required a hefty amount of money for her gifts and meals.

Her behavior has since caused some tension in their friendship. Scroll down for the entire text.

Having a sense of entitlement hides a sense of low self-worth

If you’re a longtime Bored Panda follower, you’ve likely read the many stories showing different sides of entitled behavior. However, according to author and therapist Dr. Steven Stosny, there are two types of psychological entitlement: one that makes people feel superior to others and one that is compensatory.

In an article for Psychology Today, Dr. Stosny explained the latter.

“Those afflicted with it see themselves as victims of unfair treatment, abuse, disability, or personal defect. They feel entitled to special privileges as compensation,” he wrote.

The author’s story suggests that the woman displayed the second type of entitlement. She felt she deserved a fancy, expensive dinner without doing the same for her friend.

“We’re entitled to receive emotional rewards to the extent that we give them,” Dr. Stosny stated.

Such behavior can damage a friendship, but is cutting ties the immediate solution? According to Dr. Stosny, one way to cope is to avoid taking these actions personally while acting on one’s own sense of fairness.

The sad reality is that entitled friends will continue to walk over you because they know they can. This is where establishing boundaries is crucial.

“Let them know that the behavior is unacceptable and that you will not be able to engage until they adopt a less harmful attitude,” author and social anxiety expert Arlin Cuncic, MA, wrote in an article for Very Well Mind.

The author can treat their friend the same way, which does not resolve the issue. They could also sever ties with this friend, whose behavior may only worsen. However, the latter option may be the better option in this situation.

Most readers sided with the author, with many offering their suggestions for payback

