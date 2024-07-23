Man Proposes With Ring Bought For Ex, Partner Gives It Back As She Wants A Ring Bought For Her

ADVERTISEMENT

Proposing to your significant other requires not only a lot of courage but also a deep understanding of your partner’s values and beliefs. One has to be certain that the answer will be a “Yes” to avoid major pain and possibly a breakup.

But what if the answer to the proposal is “Yes”, but then the woman decides to call the engagement off? Today’s story covers a couple, who experienced a dilemma, as the man proposed to his partner with his ex-girlfriend’s engagement ring.

More Info: Reddit

Getting engaged is one of the most exciting occasions in life, but it can quickly turn painful if the proposal is rejected

Image credits: Marko Klaric (not the actual photo)

A woman approached Reddit for advice, as she refused her boyfriend’s proposal due to the ring

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

She was initially elated and excited about the proposal, but she soon realized that the ring seemed to look familiar

Image credits: u/Ringanon432

When she asked her boyfriend where he got the ring, he told her that it’s the same one he used to propose to his ex-girlfriend, and she immediately rejected the ring

In 2020, a conflicted woman sought advice on Reddit and asked a straightforward question “Am I The Jerk?”. She recently had an important milestone in her relationship with her boyfriend as he had proposed. Unfortunately, the initial excitement went away quickly as she realized an important thing about the ring.

The ring seemed to be familiar, and she remembered where she had seen it. It turned out to be true – the ring her boyfriend proposed with was the same ring he proposed with to his ex as well.

The boyfriend had a long-term girlfriend before they met. After the breakup, the woman gave the ring back and he kept it. After the boyfriend confirmed that the ring was the same one he proposed to his ex with, the OP (Original Poster) rejected it.

The OP felt that since the ring wasn’t meant for her solely, she couldn’t take it. The lady also clarified that she didn’t want her boyfriend to spend a thousand dollars for her, but she just wanted something that was meant for her. The woman also added in the comments later, that a ring of $300 would’ve worked just fine.

The boyfriend didn’t agree with her stance and said it shouldn’t matter since she’s the one who now owns the ring, it’s hers. Nevertheless, she refused to take it. The woman’s friends and family’s opinions were split, some say she’s wrong, and some say she isn’t.

Image credits: yanalya (not the actual photo)

Therefore, the woman decided to ask outsiders’ perspective on the matter online. The most upvoted comments were that she wasn’t being a jerk, although there are over 11k comments under her post, as heated debates were going on in the comment section. However, it’s just one example of a rejected proposal. It turns out that engagements being called off are not as uncommon as you might think.

As per research covered in this article, approximately 115k weddings happen worldwide every day. Around 20% of those weddings are canceled. Interestingly, in 2013, the rate of engagements that did not end in marriage was 13%, and a decade later the amount increased to around 20%.

Speaking of rings and called-off marriages, turns out that people feel ready to enter a new stage in their relationship, however, it’s not as easy as they think. Research shows a lot of them reconsider the relationship. There are many contributing factors to why the wedding could be called off, but the most common are infidelity, general doubts about the relationship, and unresolved issues.

However, not all is lost even if a wedding is canceled, or a proposal is rejected. Research conducted in 2021 concluded that 30% of people continue their relationship afterward. Psychology Today points out that relationships last around 2.4 years on average after the rejection of the proposal. So while the relationship might not end, it certainly has difficulties moving forward.

What do you think about the woman’s rejection of the ring? Do you think the boyfriend was right? Let us know in the comments below.

Netizens debated about it, but most upvoted comments support the woman

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

