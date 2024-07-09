80 Weird And Funny eBay Listings That Got Featured On This IG Page (New Pics)
EBay is a one-stop shop for many different needs, including electronics, clothes, and furniture. It's also where you can find some of the silliest items online, a few of which come with hefty price tags.
We're talking about Star Wars caskets, stilettos for babies, and action figures of Chris Rock and Will Smith recreating the infamous Oscars slap. These and other absurd finds are featured on the Ebaybae Instagram account.
We've collected some of the page's posts to create this new list. Some items are nice to have for their novelty, but others are just completely absurd.
Like everything pleasurable in life, the desire to have something you don’t need (and pay big money for) is because of dopamine. Here’s an explanation by neuroscience professor Dr. Emrah Düzel.
“When we see something new, we see it has a potential for rewarding us in some way. This potential that lies in new things motivates us to explore our environment for rewards,” Dr. Düzel told Buffer.
Over time, that new object will lose its sparkle. As Dr. Düzel explained, it happens once our system gets used to it.
“The brain learns that the stimulus, once familiar, has no reward associated with it, so it loses its potential. For this reason, only completely new objects activate the midbrain area and increase our levels of dopamine.”
The page features the dining booth from the series finalé of the Emmy Award-winning HBO series The Sopranos. For fans of the show, this is where Tony Soprano, his wife Carmela, and his son A.J. shared a plate of onion rings before the screen unceremoniously went black.
The booth is part of Holsten’s Ice Cream in Bloomfield, New Jersey. After one of the most iconic endings in television history, the shop’s owners decided to put it up for auction.
"Please understand that we don't want to do this," the eBay posting reads. "But the integrity of the booths [is] now compromised. They have been repaired many times, and this furniture is over 60 years old."
According to a CNN report, 238 people tried to buy the Sopranos booth. Ultimately, it was sold for a whopping $82,600. It does not include the jukebox Tony used in that final scene to play Journey's Don't Stop Believin'.
To mark eBay’s 20th anniversary in September 2015, Time collected some of the weirdest items sold on the site. One of them is the giant fedora worn by A-list rapper Pharell Williams at the 2014 Grammys, which earned him the nickname “Hat Person of the Year.”
The hat sold for $44,100 and went to the fast food chain Arby’s. According to the company, the hat resembled one of their first logos.
Actor William Shatner is best known for his role as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek series of the 1960s. But in 2006, he was all over the entertainment news headlines for selling his kidney stone for $25,000.
The stone went to the online casino GoldenPalace.com. The company then donated the money to a housing charity, Habitat For Humanity.
GoldenPalace.com seems to have a penchant for buying absurd items off eBay. In 2005, the company purchased a nacho cheese Doritos chip that resembled the Pope’s hat.
The company spent $1,209 on the chip. A year before, it also paid $28,000 for a grilled cheese sandwich that supposedly bore the image of the Virgin Mary on its surface.
There’s probably truth in the belief that anything a celebrity touches turns to gold. In 2000, Justin Timberlake’s leftover French toast from a breakfast interview sold for $1.025.
The same thing applies to their DNA, apparently. In 2011, Justin Bieber’s hair clippings sold for $40,688 on eBay.
Continuing on the collection of pop star DNA, Britney Spears’ alleged pregnancy test sold for $5,001 in 2005. According to reports at the time, Ottawa-based radio station Hot 89.9 was the original buyer. It was then sold to – you guessed it – GoldenPalace.com.
“When we saw this particular item was up for grabs, we knew it was something we wanted to have to add to the collection of oddities we’ve amassed over the past several months,” spokesperson Drew Black told the Associated Press.
