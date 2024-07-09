ADVERTISEMENT

EBay is a one-stop shop for many different needs, including electronics, clothes, and furniture. It's also where you can find some of the silliest items online, a few of which come with hefty price tags.

We're talking about Star Wars caskets, stilettos for babies, and action figures of Chris Rock and Will Smith recreating the infamous Oscars slap. These and other absurd finds are featured on the Ebaybae Instagram account.

We've collected some of the page's posts to create this new list. Some items are nice to have for their novelty, but others are just completely absurd.