ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Vitaly Medved, I am an artist from Ukraine (Slavutich), and I try to paint as I know how to and what I like.



Some years ago, my daughter gave me a small sketchbook with black cardboard sheets as a present. And at the same time, she got me a white gel pen. And I became a fan of these kinds of drawings.



One day I decided to try using colored paper to enhance the effect of the graphics and I couldn't stop right away. Orange paper, black liner and white gel pen give a curious result.



More info: Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com