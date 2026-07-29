“Where Are The Appropriate Clothes For Little Girls?”: Dad’s Shopping Trip For Daughters Sparks Heated Debate

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A father’s back-to-school shopping trip for his two daughters has sparked a heated online debate after he said he could barely find modest clothing for young girls in several department stores.

In a viral video shared on X on July 29, the frustrated dad claimed that nearly every pair of shorts and many of the tops he found were too revealing for children.

Highlights A father said he struggled to find longer shorts and modest tops for his two young daughters in multiple stores.

His viral video reignited debate over age-appropriate children's clothing and limited in-store options.

Most of the parents agreed that modest choices are disappearing.

His emotional rant quickly spread online, with most agreeing that children’s clothing has become too adult.

During the video, the father described some of the clothing as “pr*stitute wear” before angrily adding, “Y’all some f**king p*dophiles.”

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Dad shared he couldn’t find normal shorts for his 8- and 10-year-old daughters

Image credits: X/HistorianUSA1

In the viral video, the father explained that he was shopping for his 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters before the new school year.

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He said he usually starts at Kohl’s because he likes earning Kohl’s Cash while buying school clothes.

His routine is simple.

He buys shorts the girls can wear right away, jeans for colder weather, and then treats himself to an outfit using the store rewards.

This year, however, the shopping trip did not go as planned.

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As he looked through the girls’ section, he said he noticed something surprising.

“I’m looking at the shorts. I’m like, this can’t be all they got.”

He said he searched every rack but kept finding the same thing.

“Every single pair of shorts they got in these stores are booty cut shorts,” he said.

According to the father, the shorts were cut so high that they exposed much more than he felt was appropriate for young children.

He further shared that four different stores had the same styles

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Dad goes to Kohl’s to buy school clothes for his 8 and 10-year-old daughters. Every single pair of shorts and jeans is “booty cut.” He says it looks like prostitute wear / hip hop hose clothes. Manager just shrugs and says that’s all they stock. Bigger sizes don’t help. This… pic.twitter.com/XQs3YH71f8 — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 28, 2026

The father said he left Kohl’s hoping another department store would have more options.

Instead, he said he found the same styles everywhere.

According to him, many shirts were crop tops or tank tops, while many shorts were very short.

Frustrated, he questioned why stores were offering so few modest choices for young girls.

“Why is it that every… Who is pushing this!?” he questioned.

He also criticized the clothing styles, saying they looked like:

“Hip hop h*es clothes… as pr**titutes wear,” he asked.

Image credits: X/HistorianUSA1

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The father later recounted how he spoke with a store manager and asked, “Where are the appropriate clothes for little girls?”

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According to him, the manager replied, “This is all we got.”

The father asked whether longer, fingertip-length shorts were available.

He said the manager explained that parents would have to buy a larger size, but he argued that doing so would only make the waist bigger without solving the length problem.

After visiting four different department stores, he decided he would shop online instead, even though he prefers buying clothes in person because returns are easier.

The dad is not alone in raising concerns about children’s clothing

Image credits: X/HistorianUSA1

The discussion also reminded many people of another recent incident involving children’s clothing.

Parent Kayleigh Shore launched a petition on April 22 asking clothing company SHEIN to remove what she described as age-inappropriate items from its children’s clothing range.

“My daughter is seven. Last week, we were doing one of our favourite things together — rummaging through the rails at our local charity shop,” Shore wrote.

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“She was just ahead of me when I spotted it: a SHEIN swimming costume, labelled age 8, with padded, cupped breast cups built into the lining.

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I stood there holding it, and I felt sick.”

She argued that young children do not need clothing designed to shape or enhance their bodies.

In her petition, which at the time of writing has more than 32,000 signatures, she called on SHEIN to “Remove padded bras, breast padding and structured cups from children’s clothing.”

She further called for the store chain to “review its children’s clothing range for other age-inappropriate items.”

She continued, “Publish a clear children’s clothing policy so parents know what standards to expect.”

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The father’s video started a bigger debate about children’s clothing

Image credits: X/HistorianUSA1

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Many parents agreed with the father’s concerns as one person wrote, “I totally agree with this comment on bringing back normal clothes.”

Another added, “For real! All the shorts now seem to require the girls’ cheeks to hang out!”

One commenter said, “I see young girls with booty cut shorts everywhere, and I do mean young. I always wonder why the parents buy them such clothing.”

Others said the issue has existed for years. “It’s been this way for decades.”

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Another person commented, “Agreed, they’ve been creating these adult clothes for young children for years.”

Some parents shared how they have adapted.

“My 16 yr old granddaughter doesn’t like the short shorts or the crop tops. She has a hard time finding clothes.”

Another wrote, “I put my little girl in longer sun dresses with little shorts underneath.”

One parent explained, “Which is why I had to buy boys’ clothes for my girl. They’re better fabrics, cover up, and have pockets.”

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Image credits: X/HistorianUSA1

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Others suggested making their own clothes if necessary.

“It’s horrible!!! If they aren’t found online, unfortunately we may have to start buying pants and then cutting them off and hemming them where it’s appropriate.”

One commenter summed up the frustration by writing, “Clothing for girls goes from ‘Disney Princess to Pr*stitute’ with very little in between. Age-appropriate clothing has somehow disappeared.”

“When we were growing up we were not allowed to wear shorts to school. I agree with you,” wrote one user

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