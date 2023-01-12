135 Times People Didn’t Have To Go Dress Shopping Because They Could Make These Amazing Pieces Themselves
Handmade dresses are an excellent way to express your individual style and creativity through fashion. The craftsmanship and attention to detail that go into making each piece is impossible to find in mass-produced clothing. The devastating impact of fast fashion and its effects on workers also contribute to the renaissance of handmade fashion.
So in order to get your inspiration up and flowing, Bored Panda wrapped up this list of pictures featuring people’s most beautiful, one-of-a-kind dresses that would make all the princesses jealous in no time.
From never-before-seen designs to unique materials and creative construction techniques, let’s all give a big round of applause for these dressmakers.
My Mom Made This Entire Wedding Dress, She Added Lots Of Jewels By Hand. Every Day She Spent Her Time Working On It. My Mom Is So Talented And I Want Every One To Know
I Made And Painted My Own Gown For My Graduation Ball! I Painted Over 80 Flowers, Sewed + Stoned My Dress With My Mama And Designed The Whole Thing Myself
I Am Half Scottish And Half Japanese- I Hand-Sewed This Kimono From Men's Dress Shirts And Boxer Shorts
Made An Infinity Dress With The Leftover Satin I Had At Home, Self-Drafted Pattern. Had Fun Playing With This
This Is My Cousin. She Made This Mesmerizing Dress Using 36 Recycled Clothes. She Has Made Hundreds Of Dresses As Cool As This One, Always From Recycled Clothes
Dress Made From Over 2000 Pennies
I Made A Wool Dress Completely From Scratch. Started With The Raw Sheep Fleece
I Made Sophie Hatter's Dress From Howl's Moving Castle
I Created A 3-In-1 Wedding Dress For My Best Friend
Gave Myself Early Onset Arthritis By Making This Dress
I Sew For A Hobby, This Is My Princess Belle Ball Gown I Made. She's My Favorite Disney Princess And I Finally Got Up The Gumption To Attempt Her
Belle-Inspired Ballgown For An 8th Grade Project (First Sewing Project Ever)
Finally Finished - Formal Dress For A Wedding I’m Attending
Hi, I Made My Prom Dress By Hand. It Took Me So Long And I'm So Proud Of It
Made My Prom Dress Using A Vintage 1960s Pattern
My Handmade Gown. Please Rate My Work
My Heart Was Heavy The Past Few Weeks And Naturally That Pours Out Into My Work. So I Made This Dress. I Hope Everyone Is Hanging In There Mentally, Change Will Come
Tried To Recreate A 60’s-Inspired Dress From The Queen’s Gambit
I Made My Own Wedding Dress And Veil
This Is What Happens When Your Fancy Event Gets Canceled. Chores In An Evening Gown
M7683. Made it for a black tie wedding but sadly the bride and groom caught Omicronbie&Fitch leaving me with nowhere to wear it. So instead I got all dressed up and did Sunday Chores.