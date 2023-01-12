Handmade dresses are an excellent way to express your individual style and creativity through fashion. The craftsmanship and attention to detail that go into making each piece is impossible to find in mass-produced clothing. The devastating impact of fast fashion and its effects on workers also contribute to the renaissance of handmade fashion.

So in order to get your inspiration up and flowing, Bored Panda wrapped up this list of pictures featuring people’s most beautiful, one-of-a-kind dresses that would make all the princesses jealous in no time.

From never-before-seen designs to unique materials and creative construction techniques, let’s all give a big round of applause for these dressmakers.

#1

My Mom Made This Entire Wedding Dress, She Added Lots Of Jewels By Hand. Every Day She Spent Her Time Working On It. My Mom Is So Talented And I Want Every One To Know

She looks beautiful! She did a beautiful job!!

#2

I Made And Painted My Own Gown For My Graduation Ball! I Painted Over 80 Flowers, Sewed + Stoned My Dress With My Mama And Designed The Whole Thing Myself

#3

I Am Half Scottish And Half Japanese- I Hand-Sewed This Kimono From Men's Dress Shirts And Boxer Shorts

Your upcycled kimono incorporates both your cultures beautifully - nicely done! ❤️ it!

#4

Made An Infinity Dress With The Leftover Satin I Had At Home, Self-Drafted Pattern. Had Fun Playing With This

#5

This Is My Cousin. She Made This Mesmerizing Dress Using 36 Recycled Clothes. She Has Made Hundreds Of Dresses As Cool As This One, Always From Recycled Clothes

#6

Dress Made From Over 2000 Pennies

Imagine how cold that feels💀

#7

I Made A Wool Dress Completely From Scratch. Started With The Raw Sheep Fleece

#8

I Made Sophie Hatter's Dress From Howl's Moving Castle

#9

I Created A 3-In-1 Wedding Dress For My Best Friend

I think she can use them to wear even after the wedding.

#10

Gave Myself Early Onset Arthritis By Making This Dress

#11

I Sew For A Hobby, This Is My Princess Belle Ball Gown I Made. She's My Favorite Disney Princess And I Finally Got Up The Gumption To Attempt Her

I want to see more of your hobby pieces!

#12

Belle-Inspired Ballgown For An 8th Grade Project (First Sewing Project Ever)

#13

Finally Finished - Formal Dress For A Wedding I’m Attending

So beautiful - exquisite work! No one will notice the bride.... 😍

#14

Hi, I Made My Prom Dress By Hand. It Took Me So Long And I'm So Proud Of It

And I’m just sitting there looking at all these wondering why does god hate me

#15

Made My Prom Dress Using A Vintage 1960s Pattern

#16

My Handmade Gown. Please Rate My Work

#17

My Heart Was Heavy The Past Few Weeks And Naturally That Pours Out Into My Work. So I Made This Dress. I Hope Everyone Is Hanging In There Mentally, Change Will Come

Gorgeous! And the head piece too!

#18

Tried To Recreate A 60’s-Inspired Dress From The Queen’s Gambit

#19

I Made My Own Wedding Dress And Veil

Absolutely gorgeous and you look stunning in it as well! I think your calling is wedding dress designer.....

#20

This Is What Happens When Your Fancy Event Gets Canceled. Chores In An Evening Gown

M7683. Made it for a black tie wedding but sadly the bride and groom caught Omicronbie&Fitch leaving me with nowhere to wear it. So instead I got all dressed up and did Sunday Chores.

The photos are amazing, you enjoy everyday life in beautiful clothes.

#21

I Made A Halloween "Dripping Blood"-Inspired Dress Entirely Out Of Hot Glue

#22

I Made This Dress. What Do You Think Of The Bodice?

#23

My Handmade Dresses For Mom And Daughters. Do You Like It?

You all look like you stepped right out of a renaissance painting! Btw you look like you could be sisters!

#24

Friends, What Do You Think Of This Dress I Made?

#25

I Made My Dream Dress For St Patrick’s Day And I’m So Proud Of How It Turned Out

#26

17th Century-Inspired Gown. The Dress That Almost Killed My Remaining Brain Cells

What a lovely gown - your painstaking effort surely paid off !

#27

My Favorite Sewing Project To Date

I’m getting Beetlejuice vibes. Very cool.

#28

I Made My Wedding Dress

#29

Hello, I Made This Dress Out Of Two Table Cloths (One Fabric, One Lace)

#30

I Made My And My Friend's Prom Dresses

#31

I Made The Dressing Gown That Bilbo Wears In The First Hobbit Movie

It has pockets!!

#32

She Drew A Picture Of Her Dream Dress, And Her Grandma Made It For Her

That’s one great granny there

#33

I Made My First Gown. I Completed This A Few Months Ago And Finally Had Time To Take Pictures

#34

Upcycled Dad's Old Suit Into A Dress

#35

My Handmade Dress. Do You Like This Golden Dress Bodice?

#36

I Have Finished Sewing This Dress. What Do You Think Of The Color And Pattern?

#37

I Made This Dress And Crown For A Potato Festival Sewing Competition. I Came Runner-Up

#38

I Made A Patchwork Dress From Old Jeans. I Used 6 Pairs Of Jeans And 120 Patches

#39

Made This Dress During A Lockdown In South Africa To Keep Being Busy

Beautiful material.

#40

I Made My Own Wedding Dress. I Feel Just Okay About It, But I Thought I'd Share Anyway

No need to feel 'just okay'! It's a lovely dress!

#41

Made A Dress For The 'Gilded Glamour' Met Gala Theme

Finally someone who got it right

#42

Made Myself A Strawberry Dress Of My Dreams, Along With A Matching Shirt For My Husband

#43

Engagement Photo Dress I Designed And Constructed. This Is My First Post, Hopefully You Guys Like It

#44

A Girl Spent Four Years And Used 10,000 Starburst Wrappers To Make This Amazing Dress

#45

The First Time I Sewed. I Made The Dresses From Season 2 Of TV Show "Bridgerton"

#46

I Made A 1670s Court Gown In Three Parts

#47

I Designed LED Wearable Dress

#48

My Handmade Dresses For Flower Girls

#49

I Made A Dress For My Eldest Daughter Evangeline

#50

Made A Non-Conventional Wedding Dress

#51

Couldn't Afford A Vivienne Westwood Cocotte Dress, So I Made One

#52

Sewist On Low Budget Recreating Expensive Dresses. I Was Inspired By This Teuta Matoshi Dress

#53

Finally Finished This Dress

#54

My Self-Drafted Princess Dress That 5-Year-Old Me Dreamed Of

#55

I Designed, Drafted, And Sewed This Dress As A School Project. It's Inspired By The Ruins Of Pompeii

#56

Always Been A Fan Of Alice In Wonderland. Designed And Sewn This Dress For My Alice Cosplay

#57

This Is A Prom Dress My Aunt From Nigeria Made For Me Back In 2019. We Designed It Based On Two Different Dresses. The Pattern Of The Fabric Is My Favorite Part

#58

I've Made My Christmas Party Dress The Last Three Years In A Row. Here They Are

#59

Just Finished My 1890s Outfit After About A Year Of Work - All Of The Layers Are Hand Knit Or Sewn

#60

I Made My Own Wedding Dress

#61

I Made My Cousin’s Wedding Dress

#62

I Made My Friend's Wedding Gown And Finally Got Pictures Back

#63

Made This Ruched Summer Dress Out Of Stretch Bull Denim This Week

#64

I Made This Crochet Dress. First Dress I've Crocheted

#65

I Copied Nancy's Purple Dress From Stranger Things 3

#66

I Made My Prom Dress

#67

Finished My Velvet Christmas Dress

#68

One Of My Favorite Dresses I've Made. From Scratch, Home-Made Pattern

#69

It Was A Long Job For Me, But I'm Very Happy With The Result. And It's Also Made Of Cashmere Yarn, Which Makes The Dress Light, Soft, And Warm

#70

I Started Sewing 3 Months Ago. These Are My Favorite Designs So Far. I Don't Sell Anything Because I'm Far Too New. All My Fabric Is Thrifted As Well

#71

My Mom Has Been Working On My Sister’s Dress For 2 Months, She’s Almost Done

