It’s inevitable—sooner or later, you will have a bad day at work. Heck, you’ll have plenty of ‘em. Dealing with terrible things is a core part of life. However, no matter how tough you think you have it right now, it’s very likely that someone else is having a far worse day than you. And that’s an oddly comforting thought.

To make you feel better about your job, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most devastating fails that have happened at people’s workplaces. Scroll down to see just how bad things can get. But be warned—it hurts to look. Oh, and you should totally spam your colleagues with these pics… they definitely deserve a break.

Bored Panda reached out to Jodi Wellman, MAPP, for her thoughts on building resilience to stress and how to respond to bad luck in a healthy way. She was kind enough to answer our questions, and you'll find her insights as you read on. Wellman is the founder of Four Thousand Mondays and the author of You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.

#1

Well, The Slide Works

Yellow slide by pool with a power drill accidentally dropped into the water, an epic work fail moment outdoors.

Adsykong Report

"Bad luck… it happens to the best of us. A healthy response is to reframe the experience—ask what you learned, not just what went wrong. Use self-compassion, not self-criticism, and focus on your strengths to regain momentum. Even bad days can build resilience and remind us we're more than one moment," Wellman shared with Bored Panda via email.

"Another tool is to celebrate the snafus—as odd as that sounds. Start a 'Book of Bad Calls' or a 'List of Bad Luck' and record the foibles; this isn’t to ruminate over what went wrong, but rather to look back later and laugh at the thing that was once so burdensome. It can help provide a healthy perspective that 'this bad luck, too, shall pass.'"
    #2

    Saw This After Hearing The Loudest Scream Of My Life

    Broken toilet bowl detached on the floor in a small bathroom, showing an epic work fail in a tiled restroom.

    I was working and heard someone screaming at top of his lungs. Went to washroom and saw this. The poor guy was pooping while this happened.

    Revolutionary_Town21 Report

    #3

    What A Monday

    Workers cleaning up a massive egg spill in a warehouse, showcasing one of the epic work fails in an industrial setting.

    reddit.com Report

    We were also interested to get Wellman's perspective about learning to handle chronic work-related stress better. "To build resilience to chronic work stress, the school of positive psychology encourages practices that boost well-being and mental agility," Wellman said.

    "I know—it sounds easier to say than do. But there are a few tried and true tips:

    1. Start by identifying and using your signature strengths daily—they create a sense of competence and control. We like to feel smart and in the driver’s seat when things feel bananas.
    2. Cultivate positive emotions through gratitude, mindfulness, and moments of joy to buffer against burnout. Have you started that gratitude journal yet?
    3. Build strong relationships at work for support and perspective. How about being the one to arrange a happy hour with your colleagues, to blow off steam?
    4. And reframe stressors as challenges you can grow from, not threats you must avoid. Resilience, thankfully, grows with practice."
    #4

    Went To The Restroom At Work And The Toilet Roll Escaped Around A Corner

    Toilet paper stuck under a bathroom stall door, a common epic work fail in public restrooms.

    There’s no spare roll either.

    artistrycatastrophy Report

    #5

    This Knife Blade Was 15 Days Old. Still Factory Sharp, When I Handed It To A Coworker Who Wanted To Borrow My Pliers. He Had It For 15 Mins

    Close-up of a worn multitool knife blade showcasing an epic work fail from a manufacturing defect.

    theitguy52 Report

    Coworker Started A Literal Dumpster Fire

    Dumpster fire with smoke and scattered trash outside in a work area, illustrating an epic work fail scene.

    OkGroup4765 Report

    Chronic work stress, anxiety, burnout, and exhaustion have devastating effects on your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. According to the NHS, the main issues that might cause work-related stress, if left unmanaged properly, include:

    1. Lack of control over your workload
    2. Lack of clarity about responsibilities
    3. High demands on your time and energy
    4. Fear of redundancy and changes at work
    5. Lack of support and poor management
    6. Poor relationships with your colleagues
    7. Harassment or bullying at work
    8. Workplace discrimination

    How susceptible you are to workplace stress, as well as how you deal with it, also depends on your upbringing, the experiences you’ve had in life, and your environment.
    #7

    My Supervisor's Response To Me Asking For A Raise

    Text message conversation showing a work fail about asking for a raise while a beach photo is shared instead.

    For context, I was told three months ago that in two months I would be moved to a different area in the company to begin working at a much higher pay rate. New employees started being hired at almost 40% more than what I make. After I found out I requested a raise and I’ve been waiting ever since. I have worked here for two years and have never had any performance issues. I told her recently that I am looking for other jobs and I’m not going to wait much longer and she promised me a raise in two weeks. Those couple weeks have passed and this is what I get. I hate my workplace.

    Living_Variation316 Report

    #7
    Juno S
    Juno S
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I shall weep for you. And all of us. I lost my mind after 20 years of the b******t and now live almost happily in poverty.

    #8

    Boss Didn't Believe Me When I Said I Am Allergic To Latex And Cannot Use The New Gloves He Bought

    Close-up of a hand showing mild redness and irritation, illustrating unexpected work fails affecting health.

    He bought latex gloves in the new shipment and no nitrile, told me I couldn't be allergic to latex (that must be a myth) and demanded I just 'get back to work'. I was a food prep at a buffet restaurant. I must wear gloves. Well, I put them on, ten minutes in and my hands start to burn like fire. Another ten minutes and I'm ripping the gloves off, hives up to my elbows, hands double in size. I only put them on because I knew my reactions, knew that it's like getting into poison ivy and no anaphylaxis, I did this to prove a point.

    Anways, I had to go to urgent for some cream and a strong dose of allergy meds/benadryl, and was out for five-ish days because my hives were so bad. Oh, and I got paid time and a half for the days I missed. Behold I come back and that manager was 'on leave', ultimately fired over other things staff complained about.

    Vestax_outpost Report

    #9

    Landed A Great Job! But This Is The Chair And Cubicle I Was Assigned

    Work fail showing a damaged office chair seat and a large stain on the office carpet floor.

    fresh-spinach Report

    There are lots of small ways to reduce the stress you feel. Most of them are either related to getting the basics right (i.e., taking better care of your health) or shifting your perspective.

    How you perceive tough situations can make a huge difference to how you feel, as can getting lots of proper rest, eating nutritious food, moving lots, spending time with your loved ones, being out in nature, meditating, practicing gratitude, etc.

    The NHS suggests first identifying specifically what it is that’s making you stressed at work. Once you’ve done that, focus on the things that you can actually change.

    The reality is that many things, like your company’s layoffs and reorganizations, are completely out of our control. And it’s up to you to recognize what’s what.

    Do what you can to improve your odds of success, and try to embrace flexibility to weather everything else.

    #10

    Pizza Party At Work

    Hand holding a small slice of pepperoni pizza, illustrating an epic work fail involving portion size.

    14 hour shifts frequently, but the boss put together a pizza party. It's days like this that makes it all the worthwhile! (Everyone gets one slice)

    Hokeypokey1466 Report

    Sewer Line Overflows Directly Underneath My Work Desk

    Worker kneeling on office floor attempting repairs while another man watches, an example of epic work fails in a business setting.

    City main line was backed up across the street and we were the first to experience this issue. Right under my desk!!! All of my personal belongings covered in sewage. Our boss did not let us leave. We stood there for hours and customers are walking inside. Like this is a health hazard?

    For about two weeks, we kept getting this strange but rancid smell on and off. Didn’t last long, maybe only 2 min each time. No one could tell where it was coming from. My coworkers sometimes thought it was me that smelled because this sewer line is right beside my work desk.

    Obviously do not work here any more. It was worse than the pictures shown. The entire first floor was covered in sewage. It was coming out faster than they could control. The smell was unbelievable.

    Cute-Pressure8540 Report

    My Work Monitor Is Currently Having A Bad Day

    Computer monitor showing colorful distorted and cracked screen, an epic work fail in an office setting.

    shrunkentesties Report

    It’s also essential that you find some way of managing your stress in your daily life. You could try breathing slowly and deeply. Or you could try meditating to move past your anxiety.

    Having someone trustworthy to turn to when things get tough is also a lifesaver. You can reach out to your family and friends to share some of your worries. Or you can talk to your colleagues and superiors to actually get to the root of the problem.

    #13

    A Patient's Catheter Bag Leaked Over My Shoe When I Went To Move It. My Sock Is Wet, I Work Till 5 PM

    Close-up of work shoes with a broken wheelchair wheel nearby, showing an epic work fail on a speckled floor.

    Fit-Abrocoma547 Report

    #13
    Ejteh
    Ejteh
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always, always, carry extra socks when you work in health care. I've learned that one a similar way.

    I Accidentally Set Off A Mounted Fire Extinguisher At Work

    Industrial work area covered in white powder from a storage tank leak, showcasing an epic work fail incident.

    iore-bos Report

    Got New Glasses Three Weeks Ago. Dents Are From A High-Speed Bottle Cap From My Co-Worker's Soda

    Close-up of sunglasses with scratched lenses illustrating an epic work fail from accidental damage at a workspace.

    On the plus side, I still have two eyes.

    doubleHsticks Report

    In small doses, stress can be beneficial because it makes you more alert. It’s when stress becomes chronic that it’s an issue. The NHS suggests building up your resilience, shifting your perspective, and setting boundaries to deal with work-related stress.

    “Making a conscious effort to change the way you view an issue or feel about a problem at work could help ease some of the pressure you feel. For instance, if something at work is worrying you, is there a way to look at it that makes more sense? If you really cannot change it, is there a way you can at least accept it and find something you can learn from it?”
    #16

    The Day Before My Vacation, And I Cut Through My Client's Internet Cable

    Hand holding a damaged plastic tube near a rough hole in the wall illustrating an epic work fail.

    I'm an HVAC technician and was installing an split. He wanted it very close to the corner and I was prepared to hit little bit of the stud but then I would angle it away form the stud to go to the outside unit. I was thinking about it could be electric cables behind it, and should have brought my cable scanner. Client told me that he was very sure it's nothing behind right there except for the stud.

    Lesson learned to not trust clients and double check.

    BulldogKongen Report

    #17

    How I Found Out I Was Losing My Job

    Text message revealing plans to terminate an employee, illustrating an epic work fail that might be awkward if discovered.

    This happened last December, but it's still makes my blood boil thinking about it. I was out shopping for Christmas presents when my former director accidentally sent a message to a Teams group chat that included me and another manager. It clearly wasn’t meant for me to see.

    The next day was supposed to be the company Christmas party, and I had been asked to help out with planning and running some of the events. Even though I didn’t normally work in the office on Fridays, I wanted to make the effort. I had only started the job a couple months earlier and was looking forward to bonding with my new coworkers since we were all never really in the office at the same times.

    This all came after I had already helped them automate a lot of their CRM processes and clean up a massive database. In hindsight, that probably led to me automating myself out of a job. I had just left a company I’d been with for nine years, and now this? I went straight home, drafted an email to HR, and thankfully managed to hold onto the job for another week while they tried to sort things out.

    Shortly after I was fired. There was huge layoff, with around 800 people across different departments losing their jobs. The company ended up outsourcing all of those positions to a firm in India. In the end, I only had about a week of downtime before a contracting agency helped me land another job. Still, the whole experience made it really hard to trust the people I work with.

    Stay safe and stay sane out there. Wishing you all the best in this messed up world.

    Substanzz Report

    #17
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At least you weren’t fired, you were made redundant. Less tricky to explain when you apply for your next job.

    #18

    I Accidentally Bumped Into And Knocked Over My Manager's Brand New $2,500 iMac

    Closeup of a cracked computer screen corner showing an epic work fail in an office environment.

    iam__lethal Report

    Having a job, even a stressful one, feels like a luxury in some industries. It seems like the spread of AI tools continues to worry many white-collar workers. As reported by Futurism, Microsoft has just fired around 9,000 employees.

    As bad as it is, the tone-deaf response from Microsoft-owned Xbox executive producer Matt Turnbull recently made headlines. He suggested that laid-off workers should use chatbots to feel better about what happened.

    "These are really challenging times, and if you’re navigating a layoff or even quietly preparing for one, you’re not alone and you don’t have to go it alone. No AI tool is a replacement for your voice or your lived experience. But at a time when mental energy is scarce, these tools can help get you unstuck faster, calmer, and with more clarity,” he said.

    “I know these types of tools engender strong feelings in people, but l'd be remiss in not trying to offer the best advice I can under the circumstances. I've been experimenting with ways to use [large language model] Al tools (like ChatGPT or Copilot) to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss."

    #19

    I Work At A Kindergarten So I’m Playing In The Snow All Day. Suddenly I Got Very Cold

    Close-up of a worn-out boot sole coming apart, showing an epic work fail that could make you glad it didn’t happen to you.

    Ving96 Report

    #20

    Headed Out The Door After Work With The Garbage And The Bag Broke

    Person cleaning up spilled trash and liquid on the floor in a workplace, showing an epic work fail scene.

    e925 Report

    #20
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Someone needs to stop putting liquids in the bin. Empty your cup in the sink.

    #21

    Coworkers Have Done This At Least 50 Times Now, It's 100ft Of Power Cord And Air Hose (100' Each), A Long Frozen Pressure Washer Hose And Another Cord

    Tangled orange and gray extension cords creating a chaotic and unsafe work fail in a garage workshop environment.

    Future-Draft6511 Report

    Meanwhile, in a recent article, The New York Times wonders whether the spread of AI tools is making experienced or fresh employees more vulnerable.

    There are arguments for both sides.

    On the one hand, new employees’ work is easier to automate. On the other hand, older employees might be so stuck in their ways that newer workers are quicker to embrace AI tools.

    #22

    This Is My 5 Year Work Anniversary Gift From My Fortune 500 Employer. 100% Not Joking

    Black Dell wireless optical mouse with USB dongle, designed for clutter-free workspace and reliable wireless performance.

    The description is where it's at folks. "3 clickable buttons", "Take your work on the go", "Contoured design that fits great in either hand".

    apollei Report

    #23

    I'm A Plumber. I Had To Open Up A Customer's Wall To Do Some Work And Found This

    Work fails showing unfinished wall with exposed wires and a painted cartoon girl hidden behind wooden beams.

    House is 50 years old. Builder must have had a fun sense of humor.

    Bfizzle62 Report

    I May Or May Not Had A Little Accident At Work

    Spilled white paint on tiled floor, with paint splattered on black pants and shoes, illustrating epic work fails.

    That's a 10 liter can of white oil based paint, my suit trousers and my leather shoes.

    feitfisk Report

    MIT economist Danielle Li, who studies the use of AI in the workplace, told The New York Times that AI could potentially undermine higher-skilled workers more than entry-level workers.

    “The reason is that it can, in effect, untether valuable skills from the humans who have traditionally possessed them. For instance, you may no longer have to be an engineer to code, or a lawyer to write a legal brief.”
    #25

    Had Some Trouble With The Ketchup Dispenser At Work

    Young man in storage room covered in spilled tomato sauce, illustrating an epic work fail in a messy workplace environment.

    TandoriChicken Report

    #26

    I Work Part Time At A Paint DC And My Boss Texts Me This

    Warehouse work fail showing spilled white paint or powder across the floor and damaged stacked products on pallets.

    kennnnpachi Report

    Helper Doesn’t Really Help, Causes Me More Problems Than He’s Worth

    Car trunk with spilled paint and various tools showing an epic work fail mess no one wants to encounter.

    Doing some painting work around town. I tell my helper to get the paint cans ready to go since we have another job down the street with some touch up of the same paint we have now.

    We’re good to go he says. While he was correct, he had not secured the lid to the paint can. 0/10 do not recommend.

    Shizastamphetamine Report

    According to Li, experienced workers are at a disadvantage. “You’re being paid for the rarity of your skill, and what happens is that A.I. allows the skill to live outside of people.”

    Meanwhile, equity analyst Gil Luria told The New York Times that big tech companies like Microsoft and Google were cutting costs to increase their profit margins while investing in chips and data centers to develop AI. Another reason is that software engineers are “susceptible to replacement by AI at all skill levels.”

    According to Luria, companies like Microsoft “can do math quickly—see who’s adding value, who’s overpaid, who’s not overpaid, who’s adapting well. There are senior people who have figured out how to get leverage out of A.I. and senior people who are insistent that A.I. can’t write code.”
    #28

    Came Into Work On My Day Off Today And Was Left This To Clean Up

    Pile of worn-down tires in a dimly lit workshop, showcasing an epic work fail in tire storage and maintenance.

    70 forklift tires to unload and throw away.

    CortezD-ISA Report

    #28
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Apocalyptic Excavator
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FREE CROSSFIT You should be thankful. Some coworkers gift their friends just a gym membership. Yours have also prepared the gym for you.

    #29

    Someone At Work Labeled My Cheese As Theirs With A Sticky Note And Ate Half Of It

    Plastic cheese container with neatly stacked slices and one broken slice beside them on a wooden desk, an epic work fail.

    fighter_rabbit Report

    #30

    How Customers Left The Fitting Rooms At My Job 3 Minutes Before We Closed

    Clothes and hangers scattered in a fitting room, showing an epic work fail mess in a retail environment.

    RustyShackleford1213 Report

    What do you think, Pandas? Which of these workplace fail pics made you wince and cringe the most? What is the very worst day that you’ve ever had at work? How did you deal with it?

    Generally speaking, what advice would you give someone who’s new to the work industry to help them deal with chronic stress? Are you at all worried about being replaced by AI? Let us know in the comments below!
    #31

    My 2 Coworkers Left 45 Minutes Early On A Holiday Weekend, Leaving Me With All These Dishes

    Dirty food trays left unwashed in a commercial kitchen sink showing an epic work fail causing hygiene issues.

    Ima_nerd_and_proud Report

    One Of My Coworkers Dropped My Lunch Bag And Put It Back In The Fridge. There Goes A Meal Prep Container And A K**ler Bowl Of Curry

    Insulated lunch bag with spilled food, plastic containers, disposable cups, and a soda can showing an epic work fail.

    lysdis Report

    Had This Drill Set For Exactly 8 Hours Before The Coworker I Share My Toolbox At Work Did This

    Set of drill bits with several broken pieces displayed on a workshop surface, highlighting epic work fails.

    Evilmoon75 Report

    #33
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Shared toolbox? People share them? This is what happens! No one touchy my toolbox for a reason.

    My Coworker Returned The Front Desk Stapler Like This. Told Me It Ran Out Of Staples

    Black stapler with bent staples stuck inside, illustrating an epic work fail on an office desk surface with a marker nearby.

    Stupid_Genious Report

    It Was My Turn To Do The Dishes At Work

    Green trash bin filled with dirty coffee mugs and cups, illustrating an epic work fail scene.

    CyraxSputnik Report

    #35
    Kira Okah
    Kira Okah
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looks like they have been there for several people's turns. Ew, furry.

    Went To Go Use The Restroom For A Few Minutes At Work Only To Come Back And Find Out Someone Had Snapped The Clip Off My Favorite Pen

    Hand holding a broken pen without ink refill, illustrating an epic work fail in an office setting.

    GuardingxCross Report

    I Dropped A Bottle Of Bleach On The Floor At Work Last Night. Ruined My Good Jeans

    Person wearing white shoes and black pants with large brown stains on legs, showing an epic work fail moment.

    astro_lynn Report

    The Office I Was Assigned To Work In Today

    Office chair surrounded and nearly buried by a large stack of cardboard boxes showing epic work fails.

    I work as a clinician in underprivileged areas. I rotate between facilities, offering a scarce service to the areas I serve. It normally comes with challenges, which I’m fine with. But today I was placed in this office and told I “just have to get on with it”. I did just that.

    Dramatic-Avocado4687 Report

    #38
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my country this would get the employer in trouble with at least 3 different government offices - the department regulating medical offices, the department regulating fire safety and the department regulating work safety.

    Diamond Plating I Was Driving On Shot Out From Under My Tires And Sunk Me In The Dirt

    Yellow forklift stuck in mud at a worksite, showcasing one of the epic work fails in an industrial setting.

    I've been pushing to have this back area paved for years, but no. Bosses say it's not a priority and put diamond plating down instead. Myself and another coworker have been trying to yank it out from different angles, but it's just getting worse. I'm about ready to just go home and leave it here.

    EmmeCakes0318 Report

    #40

    Who Knew A Whole Office’s Fiscal Year Worth Of Hard Work Could Fit Into Only 8 Pizza Boxes? This Was Maybe 10 Minutes After It Was Brought In

    Partially eaten pizzas in open boxes lined up on a table, showcasing an epic work fail with leftover food.

    Magi_Cole Report

    My Coworker (Also A Dishwasher) Leaves Me Really Gross Dishes Overnight When I Never Do That To Him

    Two large pots filled with liquid left in a kitchen sink, showing an epic work fail with food cleanup.

    This is unreasonable. He's around 50 and I’m 17. I should not be better at my job than him.

    0Sweet_Shark0 Report

    I Took A Swig Of What I Thought Was Water But Was Actually Acetone/Alcohol

    Hand holding a water bottle with a torn label in a workshop, showing an epic work fail in packaging.

    I work for a small shop that consistently stocks these water bottles in the fridge. This morning I grabbed what I thought was the same water bottle that I left in my work area the afternoon prior, took a drink and immediately tasted chemicals, which I immediately spat out and thankfully didn't swallow.

    I guess someone decided to make a spraying apparatus out of one of the bottles laying around and didn't make any marks aside from the pinhole in the cap, which I didn't notice when I grabbed the bottle by the top.

    TG1312 Report

    #42
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woah, woah, woah, that could cause serious harm. That is absolutely unacceptable. Firstly report to the boss because the person responsible at the very least needs retraining. If the boss won’t take it seriously then escalate it.

    My Coworker Just Zip Tied My Pliers While I Was Gone For A Minute

    Hand wearing a glove holding pliers with red handles showing a unique work fail involving tool modification indoors.

    Gutami Report

    Left My Pizza For A Few Minutes In My Office And Came Back To A Slice Bitten Into

    Two uneven pizza slices with a pepper placed in a greasy pizza box, an epic work fail in food delivery presentation.

    Purchasing manager had some extra slices from feeding his staff and gave me a couple leftover slices. I left the box in my office for a few minutes and came back to this. No pizza for me I guess. Box even had my name on it.

    meowington-uwu Report

    #44
    Kristiina Männiste
    Kristiina Männiste
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are sure that your coworkers arent actually mice disguised as humans? Seems like a micey thing to do..

    5 Minutes Before I Leave Work And My Machine's Oil Reserve Overflows

    Rusty liquid spilled on factory floor beside stacked blue bins and scattered debris, showcasing epic work fail cleanup challenge.

    TheMrTGaming Report

    Overslept, Forgot To Pick Up My Co-Worker, And Got To Work Half An Hour Late Just To Have My Boss Accidently Run Over My Lunch Within 5 Minutes Of Being There

    Lunch bag and spilled food scattered on asphalt under a car tire, showing an epic work fail moment outdoors.

    Him and another guy were putting material in the bed of a work truck. I set my lunch down (not in an ideal location which was my fault) in a hurry to help them since I was late already. He jumped in the truck quick to back it up at an angle and caught and drug my lunchbox. If it was a personal truck it might have survived. But it was a 4500 dump bed truck.

    ChungBuii Report

    First Time In Office For A While And Got This Keyboard. What Sucks Is That I Have To Write Belgium A Lot Today

    Close-up of a keyboard with a missing B key, illustrating an epic work fail involving computer equipment.

    kanskeingetvettigt Report

    First French Toast Of The Day

    Man cleaning spilled liquid on kitchen floor with mop showing a hand gesture during an epic work fail moment

    Artistic-Standard-42 Report

    15 Minutes Cost Me 9 Hours And $180

    Screenshot of work time tracking app showing start time 10:15 AM, end time 5:58 PM, and total hours 7.72, illustrating work fails.

    I left for work on time, but hit some traffic on the final mile of my journey to work. I followed my works procedures, and called in, letting them know that I would be late. I arrived and clocked in 15 minutes late, all of which was lost to the last mile of traffic. My boss even commented on the Google Street maps having gone dark red right where I said I was in traffic.

    When I get in, I'm reminded that since I am closing, and this is the end of the work week, I can't make up the time at the end of my shift, which means that I have to burn an hour of PTO. This is unfortunate, but not the end of the world. Until someone remembered that it's a holiday weekend.

    Our policy states that if you don't work your full shift the day before the holiday, you don't get your paid holiday. Instead, in order to get paid my full 40 hours, I have to take 8 hours of vacation for my day off.

    And that, ladies and gentlemen, is how you turn 15 minutes into 9 hours.

    w021wjs Report

    Somebody At Work Lost Their Pants Button Into The Urinal

    Small metal push pin stuck in a kitchen sink strainer, an example of an epic work fail at home.

    duckduckpajamas Report

    Apparently The Office Was Painted Over The Weekend. Came In And Found This. Oh And I Just Bough It A Couple Of Weeks

    Gray pants sleeve with white paint stains on a wooden desk, illustrating one of the epic work fails.

    Mr-Mando Report

    I Was Working For An Hour

    Laptop screen showing a blue error message and QR code during a work fail causing the system to restart unexpectedly.

    IronmanX75 Report

    My Coworker Somehow Mistook My Chocolate Raspberry Slice For Trash, And Threw It Away

    Discarded cake slice stuck under a broken plate in a trash bin, illustrating an epic work fail moment.

    I was looking forward to finishing that. I don't have the guts to confront her and a if it was on purpose.

    cantsayididnttryyy Report

    I Left My Lunch At My Desk For 10 Minutes And Came Back To This. Pretty Sure My Perpetually Drunk Coworker Is Responsible

    Half-eaten pizza crust left in a greasy cardboard box showing an epic work fail moment at the office.

    reddit.com Report

    I Work At A Frozen Yogurt Store And My Coworker Just Sent Me This

    Work fail at frozen yogurt machine overflowing and spilling onto the floor in a frozen yogurt shop setting.

    xoxomadeline Report

    I Work At A Small Coffee Shop And Today Our Ticket Machine Malfunctioned

    Long receipt paper spilling from a register onto the floor showing an epic work fail in a busy workspace.

    Kagimoto3 Report

    I Swear It Had A Pull Tab This Morning

    Hand holding a sealed metal can with no label, a work fail showing missing product information on packaging.

    Normally I pack my lunch the night before but forgot, so I grabbed a can of soup this morning. Turns out I took the wrong can, and it didn't have a pull tab. This is why I can't pack a lunch before leaving for work.

    OkDate7197 Report

    Someone Must Have Found Out How To Lower The Temp On The Vending Machines At The Mall I Work At

    Coca-Cola vending machine with spilled drinks and broken bottles causing a major work fail inside the fridge.

    It's one of those fancy "Coke and Go" machines. You need an app to use them. I guess someone figured out how to change the temp and set it way below freezing. No monster for me today.

    zaner69 Report

    Knocked A Bottle Of Bleach Onto My Concert T-Shirt At Work Today

    Black Tool band shirt with large bleach stains resembling a work fail accident on fabric.

    My work usually doesn't entail any use of chemicals, I just had a clumsy moment near a few cleaning supplies. Figured it would be safe.

    amrfallen Report

    Somebody Had An "Office Space" Moment

    Broken office printer left on cracked asphalt near road construction signs, illustrating epic work fails outdoors.

    Pulled into a spot and saw someone had some issues too.

    biggyskittle Report

