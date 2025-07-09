ADVERTISEMENT

It’s inevitable—sooner or later, you will have a bad day at work. Heck, you’ll have plenty of ‘em. Dealing with terrible things is a core part of life. However, no matter how tough you think you have it right now, it’s very likely that someone else is having a far worse day than you. And that’s an oddly comforting thought.

To make you feel better about your job, our team at Bored Panda has collected some of the most devastating fails that have happened at people’s workplaces. Scroll down to see just how bad things can get. But be warned—it hurts to look. Oh, and you should totally spam your colleagues with these pics… they definitely deserve a break.

Bored Panda reached out to Jodi Wellman, MAPP, for her thoughts on building resilience to stress and how to respond to bad luck in a healthy way. She was kind enough to answer our questions, and you'll find her insights as you read on. Wellman is the founder of Four Thousand Mondays and the author of You Only Die Once: How to Make It to the End with No Regrets.