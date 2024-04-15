ADVERTISEMENT

So, today we are faced with a diametrically opposite situation: a teenager with an unusual name, which her mom also gave her, but which she, however, really likes. And her grandparents, who show extraordinary zeal in trying to 'rename' their granddaughter in a way that only they like.

So, today we are faced with a diametrically opposite situation: a teenager with an unusual name, which her mom also gave her, but which she, however, really likes. And her grandparents, who show extraordinary zeal in trying to ‘rename’ their granddaughter in a way that only they like. However, let’s talk about everything in order.

The author of the post is a 15 Y.O. girl who recently had to move to her grandparents’ house

However, the elder couple wasn’t happy with their granddaughter’s ‘bizarre’ name and tried to ‘rename’ her

According to her grandparents, the ‘proper’ names for the girl were Emily or Elizabeth

However, the teen rejected all these attempts – and then the grandparents started addressing her directly as Elizabeth

The girl refused to answer in this case – and the grandparents dubbed her ‘impolite’ and even ‘rude’ for doing so

So, the Original Poster (OP) is a 15-year-old girl named Astraea. An ancient name of Roman and Greek origin, by the way – a name that was given to the girl by her very young mother, and which even then, many years ago, the future grandparents didn’t like…

Let’s now return to the present day. The author’s mother, unfortunately, for health reasons, cannot take care even of herself, so the girl moved to her grandparents’ house. And literally from the first day in the new place, countless persuasion and suggestions about ‘renaming’ took place…

Her grandparents liked something ‘more classic’ – like Emily or Elizabeth. The fact that the girl has had a name she has liked for a decade and a half was simply ignored by the representatives of the older generation… Moreover, when the OP once again flatly refused to change her name or even to have a ‘family nickname,’ the grandparents moved to action.

They simply began to address their granddaughter as Elizabeth – and when she refused to respond to this name, they told her off, reproaching her for being ‘rude’ and ‘impolite’. According to her grandparents, when elders approach you, you should answer – and in adulthood, they believe, living with the name Elizabeth will be actually way easier than remaining Astraea. But Astraea hasn’t given up, and has turned online for moral support and advice from netizens.

“This. Is. Simply. Inappropriate. Only this way, and no other way,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment over this situation. “At the end of the day, the name a person has is their own business, and no one else’s. Yes, there are situations in adult life when a more ‘traditional’ name makes some situations easier – but in the end, imposing your point of view on others is incredible rude.”

“Unfortunately, many people of older generations, having what they call ‘life experience’, are sincerely convinced that their experience remains relevant many years and even decades after it was obtained. And this is not always the case. What I can wish for this girl is to remain firm and strong in upholding her personal boundaries, and perhaps turn to the authorities for support if such cases continue,” Irina summarizes.

Commenters under the original post are also massively outraged by this behavior from the OP’s grandparents, arguing that, firstly, a name is a personal matter only for its bearer, and secondly, the fashion for names really changes over the years, and what was ‘classic’ yesterday, tomorrow may look completely outdated.

“Explain that popular names come and go, and that ‘weird’ names are just new to them,” one of the commenters wrote. “Names like Wilma and Wilbur might seem weird to current generations. What’s old is new again.” “They don’t have to like the name. They just need to acknowledge that it’s your name,” another person wisely added.

Well, we also wish Astraea success in her battle for own name, and in the meantime, if you are interested, you can read this collection of really bizarre names given to babies by their inventive dads. And, of course, if you have some similar story under your belt as well – please feel free to share it with us in the comments below this post!

People in the comments sided with the teen unanimously, claiming that the only impolite people here are the grandparents themselves

