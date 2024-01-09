51 Rather ‘Creative’ Names That Show Fathers Should Stay Further From Naming Kids
If you've seen the movies Warcraft or Moon, for example, you probably know that they were directed by Duncan Jones. The son of the legendary British rock musician David Bowie. And perhaps you didn’t know that at birth, dad gave the boy the name Zowie. Yes, that's right, Zowie Bowie.
When the boy grew up, he first began asking others to call him Joey, and then completely changed his name to Duncan (Jones, by the way, is his father’s real last name while Bowie is a pseudonym). Well, the participants of this viral thread on X in fact have had similar experiences, opening up about various weird names given to them by their own dads...
Image credits: Mikael Stenberg (not the actual photo)
It turns out that some fathers are better off not being involved in the process of choosing a name for their child at all, because their excessive creativity often results in a bad pick. It happens that some random dude thinks the name looks ‘funny’ or ‘cool’ holding a baby, without thinking that later this very baby will grow up and may face, for example, problems or ridicule at school or somewhere outside home.
On the other hand, we have many clear examples of parents coming up with a non-standard name for their kid for an equally original reason. For example, Kobe Bryant, the late basketball legend, as you may know, got his name in honor of the famous Kobe beef, which his parents once saw on a restaurant menu. Well, if Michael Jordan has to share the name “Michael” in his legacy with Michael Jackson, at least then Kobe is forever one and unique...
However, why go far for examples? When I myself was born, my father, who by that time did not live with my mother, decided that I should be named Ivan, in honor of his own late dad - and began to tell this “news” to all his friends and acquaintances. Now imagine my mom’s surprise when, having registered me as Oleg, she once met one of these friends on the street who addressed her: “Well, how is little Ivan doing?”
Well, going back to David Bowie and his son, the rock legend wasn't worried about picking a name, saying in an interview: “If, when he gets old enough to care about his name, he doesn't like it, he can always change it or give himself a nickname. It's OK by me.” That's what happened in the end. After all, if you were given an unusual name, then who knows, maybe this is just another reason for you to emphasize your uniqueness? Or probably share your unique name in the comments to this post...
I had a cat named Fluffy. Were you particularly fluffy as a baby?
I had a friend named the same. She went with Bree. (Bri)
Have these people never heard of female versions of male names?? Has this person never heard of Marie Antoinette?? French origin meaning highly praiseworthy.
I like Zelda. It makes me think of a badass woman with class and attitude.
