Woman’s Amusingly Unfortunate Initials Create Trouble For HR, The Internet Is Cracking Up Over It

ADVERTISEMENT

Since we’re already talking about sitcoms, here’s another hackneyed script thing for you – in the team you can always find a guy whose last name, either by itself or in combination with the first name, should, in theory, cause laughter. Just look at the list of characters in any Austin Powers movie and you’ll get it.

But, as it often happens, reality turns out to be a much greater inventor than any, even the most sophisticated and talented human screenwriter. Further proof of this is a video from the TikToker Samantha Hart, which rightfully collected over 616K views recently.

More info: TikTok

The author of the video found a new job recently and has mixed feelings over it

Share icon

Image credits: thesam_show

“Well, y’all, it’s official, I have a new job, which means that I will be transitioning from my current position to a new one within the next two weeks”

“Amidst all of this excitement that I feel about this transition, and this move and this new opportunity, I am filled with dread over one aspect of moving to a different job that I always face when I do this, which is having to have the tough conversation about how my name fits into a company email structure.”

Share icon

Image credits: Torsten Dettlaff (not the actual photo)

Share icon

Image credits: thesam_show

“My name is Samantha Hart. And most companies use the email designation of first initial last name, meaning that my email would be ‘s.hart'”

ADVERTISEMENT

“And I’ve had two professional jobs so far and at every single workplace, this has been the email company structure, and every single workplace, I have received an email from HR the week before I start letting me know that my name does not exactly fit the company email structure as they would intend, and would I mind if they gave me a different structure for my email, to which I always say: ‘Yeah, I don’t want an email that says ‘shart’. Yeah, fix it, give me something else.'”

Image credits: thesam_show

Share icon

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

“So now, as I transition to this new role, I did investigate the email structure at this new company”

“And they do, in fact, use first initial last name, which means I am going to have another very uncomfortable conversation with somebody. And at this point I feel like, do I just reach out right off the bat and say: ‘Look, you’re not going to want my email to be this. You’re gonna want to give me something else.’ Or should I let them come to me? Should I let them initiate the conversation?

What do you guys think I should do? The shart conversation, if you will, which, by the end of this, I will have had three times in my life. It’s such a blessing to be me. Live, laugh, love, baby, live, laugh, love.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Prateek Katyal (not the actual photo)

So Samantha Hart once again fell victim to her own initials and corporate email designation policy…

So, at the end of the last year, Samantha changed jobs and, in addition to the obvious excitement about the new workplace, she, as she herself admits, was terrified of expecting a fairly standard question from HR workers in her new company. It’s all about corporate standards for work email designations.

In fact, many companies use a standard technique to select a corporate email designation – the first letter of the employee’s first name plus their last name. Usually even without a dot in the login, because the fewer “extra characters” the better. But, well… not the case with Samantha Hart.

As you probably already understood, by this standard Samantha should receive an email address like shart@company.com and this actually looks pretty inappropriate. And funny. So in the original poster’s two previous jobs, she was invariably offered “some other” corporate email.

And now, on the eve of starting a new job, Samantha is wondering whether to wait for a call from HR, or to take the initiative and offer to change the email designation herself. After all, the new company – the woman has already checked – also uses a similar principle of wording for their addresses…

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, corporate email standards, which appeared at the end of the last century, do suggest combining the employee’s first and last name, and the first letter of the first name is perhaps the most common option. As a result, however, we get an incredible variety of hilarious combinations.

Just look at the comments to Samantha’s video, where, in particular, such wonderful persons as Sara Hartman (s.hartman), Sarah Ober (s.ober), Chris Litmann (c.littmann), and even Sue Hartlove (s.hartlove) appeared. As we can see from the last example, Samantha Hart’s situation is far from being the most critical…

Yes, one of the women in the comments had an ex-husband named Paul with his last name Enis, and something similar used to happen to him too. And not only to him, in fact. “Worked with a guy named Sam Adcock,” one of the commenters confessed sincerely. By the way, have you also happened to meet people with similar combinations of initials? If yes, please feel free to share your own findings as well.

It turned out, according to people in the comments, that such amusing situations are far from being rare

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon