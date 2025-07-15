We’ve gathered stories from people who walked into a new job and left almost immediately because they quickly realized that something was wrong. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.

As fun as the idea of unemployment might seem while you’re working, most folks need a job to get by. Finding one, as it turns out, is often easier said than done . So once you actually get a job, it can be exciting to finally start, but some workplaces have vacancies for a reason.

#1 first day abt to clock in, saw that they lowered the initially agreed on salary by $300 and said 'well we would prefer this', i said in that case i'd prefer another job and walked out lol

Modal close ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 Kohls. Less than 2 weeks. I got yelled at for not folding a towel correctly. Absolutely not

#3 I was an au pair for a French family who used me as a glorified servant. They took my bed away one night and made me sleep in the tub. I booked a flight back to USA and slipped out at 5am

ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Got hired at kohls. Had my first 4AM training shift, nobody showed up until around 5am and they told me I should’ve known. Went home on the spot.

#5 my kids got in a wreck, was in the children's hospital for three days, Olive Garden was mad I didn't show up for my shift when they knew where I was. told me I needed to grow up and get a baby sitter to sit with him instead and come in because "we are family"

#6 arbys threw me on the meat slicer at 16 (illegal in the state I was in) without any training on my first day. I took off my apron and left 20 minutes later

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Subway. I was 16. They wanted me to close, ALONE, after 3 days at 10pm.

#8 Sorry not days but I quit after the third late paycheck payment

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Walked in, was told I needed more makeup and a tighter shirt *sighed* walked out.

#10 After the 1st day. I didn’t come back the next day. They monitored when you went to the bathroom

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 Worked for a charity for 1.5 hours. Told me I had to earn my breaks by how many donations I got.

#12 3 hours, they told me i would get “trained” for one month and wouldn’t get paid at all

#13 Kohl's I pulled into the parking lot 2 mins before i was supposed to start and realized I did not to want work there

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 5 days at Golden Corral. I thought I was ready for the amount of dishes but I was not.

#15 I quit a job I didn’t know I had. Interviewed for Kay-bee Toy Store along with several other retail shops. They never told me I had the job until they called me complaining I’d missed two shifts.

#16 got an IT job right out of college, few weeks in I accidentally deleted a clients entire server profile, quit out of embarrassment lol

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 olive garden❤️all i remember was someone throwing a pail of water on the floor and someone screaming about breadsticks. i think i actually entered hell in that moment

#18 I mean I didn't quit but I got hired on a call and on the same call fired

#19 I didn't even go to my first day because when I gave them my direct deposit information 1200 dollars came out of my account and the bank traced it to them got a hold of the better business bureau and there's no more gift shop there anymore

#20 I quit on the first day at a warehouse job. had boiling water soiled on me then was told I wasn't allowed to tell anyone or have it checked out bc it gives a "bad reputation" for the company

#21 One 4 hour shift at subway. Some guy left a 90% empty coffee cup on the table and left for 20+mins so I threw it out while cleaning. He came back and screamed at me. Then the manager did too.

#22 They told me we're not allowed to drink water while working, I left 10 mins after signing the contract

#23 Worked a 6 hour shift. Didn’t get home till almost 4am (it was an hour away) and they wanted me to come back for a mandatory staff meeting at 7am. I never went back.

#24 Worked behind the mcdonald grill during a heat wave when i was 15. I got burned and leaked through my jeans bc of my period. I wanted to go home but manager did not allow me to go. Walked out.

#25 i worked at a pet hotel, and the manager would watch us on a huge tv in her office and radio us into her office so everyone knew, then would yell at us for talking to each other while working.

#26 I worked in a warehouse pick packing. It was my first job, and i found it so painful, and so tiring (7am-3pm). I stopped 3 days later, and later found out i had fibromyalgia.

#27 I worked at my local chicken shop to get their pasta salad recipe, left 45 mins in after learning the recipe.

#28 I couldn't even began because a few minutes after a got the job they discovered a human body hidden in the restaurant.

#29 McDonald’s, lasted 2 days. They told me to make the sundae on the FLOOR. And the lady teaching me mixed it with her FINGER.

#30 I got hired for Burger King, called a couple days later to see when I should come in for training and they left me on hold so I hung up and never called or went back

#31 1 day. I walked in as a CNA, b4 I could introduce myself everyone was screaming a residents name searching, naturally I joined in and we found him on the roof like an hour later I was like i g2g

#32 Local mechanic shop. Within a week I was sexually harassed multiple times (all by men). I told the boss/owner, I said “this kinda stuff shouldn’t be happening to anyone”, he said “oh no I disagree”

#33 2 hrs at a security job. Got a knife pulled on me by a homeless dude. Left right after

#34 1 hour after orientation, realized the call center was a scam and they were banned across 13 states and Canada

#35 Worked at Timhortons for 3hrs, the manager was clowning me because I asked for a large uniform and then asked me to lift my shirt up. Walked out when she wasn’t paying attention and never returned.

#36 McDonald’s made me remove my fresh full set, short nails btw.. and my friend who worked there had foot long nails, then they gave me my schedule on a paper napkin.. never went back🤣lasted like 5 days

#37 I’ve literally got like 3 1/2 minutes for you.. I was a chef, took a casual cooking job at coffee club Wilston.. I walked in set up my stuff, watched a qualified chef microwave a fried egg in a plastic container. I rolled up my knives and I left.🤣✨

#38 4 minutes. was hired as a line prep cook. dishwasher had quit. walked in saw days worth of mess. they were rinsing and reusing pans over washing them. walked out. called health department

#39 2 days working at a gas station. I was 16 and got hit on by multiple old men WITH the trainer there. They then told me I’d be working till midnight alone. No thanks.

#40 I quit in the middle of a hospital shift, my first shift. The rn didn’t listen to me (the new CNA) about vitals on a patient and the patient passed away 30 min later….I walked out middle finger high

#41 Worked at a plant. One day. They told me I was getting off at 3. 3 came around and they said I couldn’t leave for another 2 hours. lol my bye. Yall inconsistent and I don’t like that.

#42 4 days into working at MIchael’s - a lady screamed at me abt a 15% of coupon & I started tearing up a bit cuz I was overwhelmed & my manager yelled at me for crying after. Walked out & never went back

#43 Telemarketer….20 min

#44 2 hours, maybe? It was a nursing home, and the way they did things was abysmal. I was doing orientation, went on break and called state, and then went home and applied for a different job 😂

#45 Zumiez, as soon as I figured out that we had to pressure customers into buying at least a certain amount of money worth of clothing per purchase or my job was on the line I was out of there

#46 2 days at Verizon they literally wanna make people go into debt over a phone knowing they can afford it!

#47 I think it was a week and a half. I got written up for being 30 seconds late… the parking lot was closed off so I had to walk.

#48 4hrs. I had to escape. they pkged food for the airlines. & the security was tight. told them I forgot my medicine in the car & had someone swipe me out. got in my car & laughed manically as I left

#49 On my first day working at a pet store, i was asked to clean the fish tanks using a vacuum-like device. Unfortunately, I accidentally sucked up all the fish. I never returned after that

#50 I couldn’t find parking so I just kept driving to my friends house

#51 Drove up to a place bc all the interviews were virtual, didn’t like what the outside looked like so I left

#52 Panda Express….. trained day 1… Day 2 it was mid rush hour and I was cooking and grab the wok bare handed🫠🫠🫠. Walked out and they saw me at the drive thru next day ordering

#53 after 2 hours in a potato factory in Nevada, I decided I'd rather starve

#54 Family members working together, Is like an organized gang in the workplace. They decide who comes and who goes at any cost.

#55 i had a pizza place hire me and when i asked why we were all filipino she said “i hired filipinos because you guys listen to anything good or bad so its the best this way” “no other race does that”

#56 I quit before I even walked into my first shift. The job I wanted called back.

#57 Burger King… all their equipment was out of date and you needed two keys to open the register.🙄 I went back to McDonald’s two days later🤣

#58 Worked at a daycare for a day. Children are NOT it for me.

#59 I stayed at all of my jobs for years because i was a people pleaser that put up with anything

#60 I worked at subway for 2 days then quit. they paid minimum wage and I got written up day 2 for not asking every customer about their day 😒 not worth it

#61 Lowe’s working in the lumber department, the amount of lazy rude customers was insane.

#62 Worked at chilis for two weeks and got bullied by middle aged servers

#63 Any small family business EVER. They absolutely USE you and your job role will be to do everything and anything, paid below minimum with slavery hours. Don’t do it ppl 🫩

#64 Started a job & the first day was yelled at for not knowing how to do things and not moving faster with 0 training at all. Quit after 3 hours.

#65 Dairy Queen. Some worker got rainbow sprinkles in the chocolate sprinkle bin (which I never saw get changed once). The manager then had me spend time separating the sprinkles out by hand.

#66 i started a job at dairy queen and my first day (about an hour in) my trainer was totally ignoring me so i just walked out and never went back

#67 3 weeks at Kohl’s because i threw up on the clock and when i called in sick the next day they wanted to “talk about my attendence” also side note they PUSH you to get people signed up for a Kohl’s credit card. i never asked anyone.

#68 I got a job at Dairy Queen on my first day 10 mins after I clocked in they were showing me how to do the dishes and I said I need to get something from my car and never went back

#69 3 hours, dairy queen. I was 14 & I asked for a wmns small uniform, they gave me a men's XXL and said that was all they had. the two girls training me made fun of me throughout the entire training

#70 worked at olive garden for 3 days & the last day of training the server who was training me made me cry and i never went back LMAO

#71 I quit working at Dairy Queen 5 hours and 4 minutes

#72 4 hrs. I said thanks at the end of a call. There was a post it note on my locker door from the boss “say thank you, not thanks as it sounds rude” left and never went back.

#73 I restarted an old job after a 5 year gap, quit after 4 days; nothing had changed, and I ended up getting the manager fired hehe

#74 I worked one day at a gas station and it was so bad the moment I stepped out I blocked everyone there and denied I ever worked there

#75 worked at a concept bubble tea store and got fired after 4 hours because they said i didn't know how to do anything LOL. they refused to train me because they were too busy and withheld my tax slip

#76 3 hours.. it was a gas station. They did not have a working toilet and told me to go on top… they’re so lucky I didn’t report them to the health department.

#77 3rd day working at an electronic store. First day I saw them taking money out of the safe for ‘personal use’. Spent the next 2 days tracking it & gathering evidence. Quit day 3 after calling corporate

#78 amazon fresh. i was there for not even 2 days my wallet was stolen and i filed a police report. but for a brand new store their security cams were such a terrible quality

#79 I worked at Wendy’s for 2 weeks. I was immediately working from 2pm-2am closing the front alone with almost no training and I lost two toenails. I was so depressed I had to go back to therapy after

#80 1. Started a job. He told me what I was wearing wasn’t showing enough skin. Then sent me on the sidewalk to attract men. (My job was a bartender btw he had us wearing swimsuits. I was wearing a bikini top with a skirt) Then he told me I looked plain and needed to wear makeup (I don’t wear makeup never have never will) After 4/8 hours of working (I came late) I never showed up the next day.

#81 I worked as a mechanical engineer for 4 days then I quit everything to become a full-time artist. Go after your dreams. Otherwise what's the point in living 🫶

#82 Papaya it was my second job and i walked in and spent 2 hours with no direction so my next direction was the door

#83 after 1 day they lied about My roles and wanted me to sell products door to door

#84 kfc. did my online training for 6 hours, got paid for it, then quit.

#85 This happened a week ago, actually. Had an interview where they basically asked if I’d work OT for free... During the first day of training I left the Zoom cause they asked us to smile at all times.

#86 30 minutes before my shift started I was crying on the floor in my living room. And then it hit me… I’m never going to let myself get that burnt out over a job that would have my job posted faster than my obituary if I died ever again.

#87 Worked at a makeup store for ONE shift then quit because I wasn’t allowed to sit down during the job

#88 Boss became extremely toxic. Worked a shift on two hours sleep got dragged aside and berated. Pretty much told I better not quit etc. emailed my resignation with 0 notice an hour later

#89 I was an overnight worker at 7-Eleven. Female, barely trained, and alone. I had a teenage girl get chased into the store by two cars full of men chasing her. I finished the shift, quit that morning.

#90 I worked at Zambrero’s a Mexican fast food chain, the manager made me pay 50c for disgusting infested water so I took a thing of nachos and quit

#91 I worked at a Mexican grocery store for 8 hours, couldn’t use the bathroom??? And they hired me on accident so I never got paid for those 8 hours

#92 I lasted 4 days ✨ they said I was going to be an account manager and on training they “transitioned” our positions to become cold calling sellers, I quit on the spot and left

#93 It was Tim Hortons , quit after three days because the manager yelled at me on the floor in front of everyone over giving a customer one two many napkins ONE OVER

#94 worked at a grocery store. left 2 hours in because i saw a manager yelling at an employee in the middle of the floor cause she was 5 minutes late (she got rear ended on the way to work)

#95 1 hr at urban planet folding the same clothes over and over. I told them I wasn’t feeling well and left immediately

#96 worked at american eagle got my discount got some jeans and left

#97 walked into tim hortons on my first day, person training me didn’t speak any english, nor did anyone else, had no clue what i was doing, lasted a solid 23 minutes

#98 It was at a boba shop, they had me using a torch on the first day of the job, there was no training there just made me start making drinks for people, found out the owner was sleeping in the washroom

#99 I left within an hour or two from my first day working at a hibachi restaurant. I went out for a smoke and just ended up walking off and never coming back. The person training me was just really rude and impatient

#100 i walked in, got the uniform, signed the papers, got put to cook, almost fainted from heatwave and quit right there, i think i was there like 2 hours

#101 Moved to a diff state, got a job bartending at Dave & busters, used them to get my serv safe for free then ghosted after 2 days & used it to get another job 😂

#102 Worked at Walmart for 5 hrs

#103 worked at texas roadhouse for 2 hours and left.

#104 Petco 3 days, they had me bagging live crickets. No mam

#105 I got hired at Hollister, purchased things with the employee discount then never came back. Scheduling there was a mess 💀

#106 Kohls; bc how you hire me and then forget that you hired me and then just give me a radio and told me to work the floor and sell credit cards 😂 it’s my first day idek where the radios are 💀

#107 I worked at Hollister in highschool, they made me walk around the store, standing like a mannequin in corners, changing clothes every half hour. Left after 5 days...

#108 An hour: Cold calling teachers WHILE THEY WERE AT WORK, to sell them supplies. They’re too dang busy for somebody to be calling them out of the classroom!

#109 Buffalo wild wings..Nuff said.

#110 Day one, 2.5 hours in, wouldn't give me a restroom break.

Walked out without a nod.

#111 I worked at Safeway for 2 days. They wanted me to stay outside collecting carts in -45 weather without coming in. Collect carts put them in the caged area, wait outside for more carts. Bye.

#112 dollar tree, worked there 2 days. Barely any training. customers were MEAN and the coworkers didnt make it any better when I had a breakdown at the register. They laughed at me

#113 3rd day there Got yelled at for usuing their microwave to heat up my lunch so took it home and heated it up ( I didn’t go back )

#114 Grocery store. First day. Got 2 mins of training on a meat slicer and was left by my manager for an hour alone to run the deli. Went for lunch and drove home, never came back.

#115 I quit during the interview

#116 I quit while signing paperwork with hr. The vibe was off.

#117 13 days … a Law Firm filled with Middle aged women that did not want to teach me the right way to do things … had me literally RUNNING errands in 34° heat in formal uniform because no work car 🏃🏻‍♀️

#118 extra mile. got robbed during training. left immediately.