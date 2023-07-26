Have you come across an outfit that's just too expensive for you?  Why not give sewing a try? It might be a bit challenging, but the process can be fascinating, and even if the result isn't perfect, there's a great feeling of accomplishment in making something yourself. And if you lack inspiration, this post might be just what you're looking for! 

Take a look at the r/sewing subreddit, a place for those enjoying the art of needle and thread. It has over 1.1 million members, and the community is all about sharing photos of their amazing creations, including machine sewing, embroidery, quilting, hand sewing, and more!

While you're scrolling through, give an upvote to your favorite sewing projects. And if you have any nice compliments or feel like sharing some sewing tips, don’t hesitate to leave a comment!

#1

My Latest Project/I Made A New Outfit From Thrifted Jeans & Red Fabric :)

afrykanized Report

#2

Gave Myself Early Onset Arthritis Making This Dress!

Glaney070 Report

That's certainly something. I have to admire the amount of work that must've went into it

#3

Some Of You Had Asked To See The Outcome Of The Strawberry Dress After All My Questions…. Voila!!!

shefollowedtherabbit Report

Omg that's gorgeous, I don't even wear dresses but I want

#4

Made An Account So I Could Post A Sewing Project I Was Really Happy With

ohamoni Report

#5

Made A Dress And Matching Bag For An Award Event And I Am So Proud

Mia_muggins Report

#6

Lazy Sunday Mornings Call For Lazy Mushroom Pants! 🍄🍄

ZopiloteAndroid Report

I would buy in a heartbeat if you made more

#7

A Seagull I Made!!!

Fit_Bike_9219 Report

#8

Easy, Cheap Extension Table We Made For My Machine. (Got Idea Off Pinterest)

Teabrat Report

#9

Wwii Era Coat - Vintage Sewing Pattern Company, Clara Cape Coat

star_faerie_ Report

#10

Made This Wool Knit Set… Plus A Matching Sweater For My Pup!

Notta_Basic_Stitch Report

Can I get one for my cat?

#11

Self Drafted Dress From Thrifted Fabric

LifeAndMotherSky Report

#12

Rate My Pattern Matching

radicalcartograph Report

#13

A Flannel Bear (Hippo?) Cushion One-Night-Make

thegothcameo Report

#14

First Skirt I Made A While Ago (Handsewn, From A Tablecloth)

Infamous-Cat-8370 Report

#15

1960's "Space Age" Inspired Dress. All Fabrics From Stash, I Used Vogue 1822

ginniesue Report

#16

My First Project. I'm So Proud

PWNWTFBBQ Report

#17

I Found A Pattern I Like For Trapper Hats So I Guess I'll Make 100 Trapper Hats

AnneeDroid Report

#18

I Recreated Christina Aguilera's Zigman Costume For Her 2022 La Pride Performance!

lifewickedfast Report

#19

Bridesmaid Lehenga For An Indian Wedding

hennessybeamish Report

#20

My Newest Make! Sewed And Modified From Two Thrifted Pillowcases

doingalrighty Report

#21

My Whallet!

1kiki09 Report

#22

Floor Length Bustier Dress

getoutofmypoolhouse Report

#23

1780s Corset Stays Handmade

Cacarosa Report

#24

Made Myself Some Boots

Big-Contribution-676 Report

#25

Just Started Sewing And Now I Have A List Of People Who Want A Bag From Me

alanamccrea Report

#26

Iridescent Cat Jacket

DoomNGlam Report

#27

Numberblocks 1-10 For My Daughter's School

RMG85 Report

#28

Prom Gown

StitchingWizard Report

#29

I Present: Mushroom Hat

biologyandbooks Report

#30

Made Myself This Coat To Represent My Lineage And My Pride

mrfabulousdesigns Report

#31

It Has Pockets!! (Work In Progres)

PoisonTheOgres Report

#32

I Made A Mushroom Skirt!

Suuperrnova Report

#33

I Made My Prom Dress This Year

Suuperrnova Report

#34

Did I Put Maybe Too Much Work Into What Should Be A Simple Gnome Hat? Yes, Yes I Did

_Verwarmingsketel_ Report

#35

I Made The Open Studio Patterns Shop Pant

cowboysatan Report

#36

My Second Project: Pizza Shirt! Still Hooked

mhjens Report

#37

I Made This Dress Out Of A Thrifted Curtain Panel. It's Not Very Practical But I Love It!

bastedseams Report

#38

My First Pair Of Jeans! Made From All Thrifted Materials

rippertjeils Report

#39

Self Drafted Bustier Dress

reddit.com Report

#40

Had A Big Day, Made A Dress To Conquer It

anjschuyler Report

#41

Impulsively Made A Dress For Vacay

ckh_94 Report

#42

"Blood And Wine" Birthday Gift For My Best Friend

Bradorable Report

#43

Sewed My Graduation Dress!

VanellionBlue Report

#44

Fashion Construction Competition So Happy I Finally Finished!

SIdewaIkChalk Report

#45

1760 Stays Finished!

MrsMythical Report

#46

First Sewing Project Of 2023 #bubbledress

scarlet30chan Report

#47

Made Some Quilted Pyjama Pants

reddit.com Report

#48

Honest Opinion: Is This Cute Or A Weird Abomination? Mistakes Were Made With Seam Allowances

blueboxevents Report

#49

Drag Look I Made Using Fabric I Illustrated! I Love Big Dramatic False Eyelashes

dietcokekisses Report

#50

I Made This Hoodie From A Thrifted Blanket And Some Fabric Scraps

CharlesDeGaulle Report

#51

Styling A Shirt And Pair Of Jeans I Made

reddit.com Report

#52

Self Drafted Dress And Slip For My Birthday

desertpersephone Report

#53

I Should Have Posted This Long Time Ago But Here:

MiaOthala13 Report

#54

I Made Jeans And Put My Sewing Machine On The Back Pocket

kirstendraws Report

#55

A Barbie Dress For The Premiere!

FeistySlide Report

#56

I Made A Corset Style Top With Cat Tapestry!

katelandcastelin Report

#57

I Made My Dog And Myself Matching Coats For My Irl Cake Day

CorvidiaPex Report

#58

Prom Dress Is Finally Finished

Nearby-Ad-4587 Report

#59

I Made An Early 1900s Ballgown Inspired By John Singer Sargent Paintings (Self Drafted)

sewing_magic Report

#60

I Made My Own Wedding Dress And Veil!

No-Efficiency68 Report

#61

This Dress Was My Odyssey

detectmedaddy Report

#62

First Garment I’ve Made!

SpaghettiCake42 Report

#63

Finished My 100% Wool 16th Century Style Gown Just In Time For This Gorgeous Snowpocalypse

bexyrex Report

#64

I Made A Dress From A Thrifted Bedsheet!

sewsewsewurcoat Report

#65

Made This Dress With Alexander Henry Fabric. Now To Find The Perfect Event To Wear It To

sndbmd Report

#66

A Tilly And The Buttons Lyra Dress. This Might Well Be My New Favourite Make

the-alchymyst Report

#67

Today I Figured Out A Trick For Cutting Out Pdf Patterns- Cut Zigzags To See The Margin Lines!

Tiffany_Achings_Hat Report

#68

Thrift Flip: Saw The Potential In This Sparkly 2-Piece Set!

DollSlayer Report

#69

My First Attempt At Making Something A Little Bold/Edgy

tangled_threads Report

#70

Super Proud Of This Pattern Matching I Did Along The Armholes And Shoulder Seams Of This Bodysuit!

dietcokekisses Report

#71

I Am So Pleased With How This Little Guy Turned Out!

BasilVista Report

#72

Finally Finished Wool Coat - Just In Time For Summer

Business_Plot Report

#73

Made The High Waisted Jeans Of My Dreams And They're Extremely Comfortable

kirstendraws Report

#74

My Costume For An Abc Party (Anything But Clothes)

justfriendly Report

#75

I Made Fig A Fleece Lined Hi-Vis Raincoat While Snowed In Today!

hypobole Report

#76

Tried Drafting A Bell Sleeve Wrap Top - And Made It Reversible

Infamous-Cat-8370 Report

#77

Made This Sweatshirt Ages Ago - Knew I Hoarded The Scraps For A Reason! [butterick B5585]

deep-blue-seams Report

#78

Update I Chose The Teal Snaps

Unfair_Imagination14 Report

#79

Finished The Quilted Corset Top To Match The Quilt Skirt I Posted Last Month!

better_luck_tomorrow Report

#80

First Dress I Fully Made!

sorrypumpkin Report

#81

Worm On A String Fringe Jacket

natedogg89 Report

#82

I Made An Edwardian Holiday Outfit. 1901

sewing_magic Report