‘Just Google Translate it,’ someone said in an unfamiliar/foreign language

That’s probably how most of these writings on clothes you’ll find below were created and put on sale in various parts of the world. While machine translation has greatly improved, it’s still not 100% foolproof, and the hilarious instances below are proof.

While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Silvi Nuñez, Spanish linguist, professional translator, and managing director of Optimational, who kindly agreed to chat with us more about mistranslations.

#1

Black T-shirt with funny translation error, saying "HERPÈS PARIS" with carriage graphic.

goodshirts Report

    #2

    Biker with jacket humorously displaying "Lordvoldemort" text, combining luxury brand initials in an unexpected translation twist.

    translatedtees Report

    #3

    T-shirt with humorous translation error: "i love you give up" surrounded by blue flowers.

    translatedtees Report

    Silvi Nuñez, Spanish linguist, professional translator, and managing director of Optimational, says that mistakes in translating, aka mistranslations, often reveal how deeply culture and context are tied to language.

    "They show us that translation isn't just about words—it's about meaning. A phrase that works perfectly in one language might fall flat or sound ridiculous in another if the cultural reference or tone doesn’t carry over. In short, mistranslations remind us that language is more than grammar—it's human, messy, and beautifully complex."
    #4

    Yellow shirt with "Amaizing Siderman" printed, illustrating a humorous translation error.

    translatedtees Report

    #5

    T-shirt with humorous text: "No Women No Cry, No Whiskey I'm Die," highlighting a translation mishap.

    translatedtees Report

    #6

    Yellow T-shirt with humorous mistranslated text about cotton, sweaters, and cakes.

    translatedtees Report

    Indeed, cultural understanding is crucial for accurate and effective translation. In language, every word carries additional context, such as cultural connotations, historical references, and social implications. Without having a solid grasp of the source language, the intended message might be miscommunicated.

    Like in a 2018 Coca-Cola advertisement when advertisers tried to appeal to Māori, the native population of New Zealand, by translating their slogan “Hello, mate” into their native language. However, they chose not to translate it in full, turning the phrase into “Kia ora, mate.” Little did they know that 'mate' in Māori means 'death,' which gave the slogan a whole new deadly meaning.
    #7

    T-shirt with humorously mistranslated black cat text, featuring a festive cat wearing a Santa hat.

    translatedtees Report

    #8

    White t-shirt with "PARDA" text, showcasing a humorous translation error in fashion.

    goodshirts Report

    #9

    A T-shirt with a humorous translation error featuring "Who Drink Arnorl Palmer?" and an image of a woman with a drink.

    translatedtees Report

    As a professional translator who's been in the industry for more than a decade, Silvi has witnessed a wealth of similar translation misunderstandings.

    "One of the latest I saw was on a major brand’s website—a simple button labeled “Back” was translated into Spanish as “Espalda,” which literally refers to a person’s back. It’s a classic example of translating without context, and it’s exactly the kind of thing that can make a brand look careless or unprofessional. These mistakes are funny to readers, but costly for brands," she explains.

    #10

    T-shirt with a swoosh logo and "Just Do Not" text, humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #11

    T-shirt design with "PSPE!" logo, humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #12

    T-shirt with "Spinder-Man" print, showcasing humor from translation errors, alongside different color variations.

    translatedtees Report

    Every brand that wants to expand beyond its location should put a lot of resources into translation as well as localization to prevent any mistranslations that can hinder their authority, trust, and overall image in customers' eyes.

    Most of us know what translation encompasses, while localization, perhaps, not so much. Well, localization is a comprehensive process that goes beyond translation and addresses cultural and non-textual components as well as linguistic issues when adapting a product or service for another country or locale. It ensures that content is culturally appropriate and well-received in the target market.
    #13

    T-shirt with text: "I tuusted u and No more trust u," humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #14

    Black tank top with text "VICTONIA'S SUGER." Hilarious translation error on clothing.

    translatedtees Report

    #15

    T-shirt with humorous mistranslation: "Dreams Are Extremely Important You Can't Do It."

    translatedtees Report

    Another famously known example of a company that failed to localize their translations and failed spectacularly was KFC’s attempt to translate their “Finger-Lickin’ Good” slogan into Chinese. Instead of conveying the intended meaning, they translated it into Chinese as “Eat your fingers off.” Not only was it confusing but also quite off-putting, which made a bad first impression with Chinese consumers, probably costing them a pretty penny.

    #16

    T-shirt with funny mistranslation text: "donkey are jsut little horse," in red on gray fabric.

    translatedtees Report

    #17

    Funny translation on a brown T-shirt with jumbled words.

    goodshirts Report

    #18

    Denim jacket with "Galivn Hlien Collection" text, a funny translation mishap on clothing.

    goodshirts Report

    Luckily, they managed to recover quickly by hiring a local marketing team to revise their messaging and refine the brand's image to Chinese culture. They, of course, replaced the slogan and even incorporated Chinese culinary preferences into its menu, like rice dishes and congee. All this effort paid off, as it helped KFC gain popularity in China and even made it one of the largest and most successful markets.
    #19

    Orange T-shirt with funny misprint: "Every Cool Girl Is Half A Boy."

    goodshirts Report

    #20

    White T-shirt with text "I'm Regret My Clam," showcasing lost in translation humor.

    translatedtees Report

    #21

    T-shirt with funny mistranslation: "AM I NAVING FUN YET? NOSMOKING" in bold text.

    translatedtees Report

    All of this is to say that companies shouldn't downplay the importance of professional translators and localization services, as a small mistranslation can really affect a brand's image. In addition, launching a campaign to foreign markets should be tested with native speakers to avoid any misinterpretations or offensive meanings. And relying 100% on machine translations should definitely be avoided, as it's still not the same as human translation.

    #22

    T-shirt with humorous translation: "Homo Behavior Attractive" in bold white text on black fabric.

    translatedtees Report

    #23

    T-shirt text humorously misprinted, words lost in translation on birthday message.

    translatedtees Report

    #24

    Black shirt with white letters humorously reading "OAT MEAT" instead of "OATMEAL."

    translatedtees Report

    "Machine translation can be useful for quick, informal understanding. But it struggles with nuance, tone, and intent—especially when context is missing. That’s why it’s risky to rely on it for anything customer-facing or brand-critical," says Silvi.

    "Also, the reliability of machine translation varies by industry. In technical fields or regulated sectors like legal or medical, even small errors can have serious consequences. For marketing content, where tone and style matter, human input is essential. The smartest approach is combining automation with professional review," she concludes.
    #25

    T-shirt with funny translation: "Burn this cloth after you have wear it."

    translatedtees Report

    #26

    Cartoon character on shirt with funny translation mishaps: "Waiter, another bottle" and "I'm sober as a judge."

    translatedtees Report

    #27

    Socks with humorous translations imitating famous beverage brands: "Snripe," "Coco-Cole," and "peepi."

    translatedtees Report

    #28

    T-shirt with humorous translation about the moon and light, featuring creative spelling errors.

    translatedtees Report

    #29

    Pouch with humorous translation error, English and Chinese text, featuring a star graphic.

    translatedtees Report

    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It basically means the same thing in the Chinese above the English (I’m Chinese). There wasn’t a translation error, the English grammar is just kind of weird. A more accurate translation would be “I’m always f*****g busy yet I f*****g don’t make money”. Yes, there are that much swear words in the chinese

    #30

    Cartoon characters on a T-shirt with "Lonely Teens," highlighting a humorous translation error.

    translatedtees Report

    #31

    Blue T-shirt with humorous translation error saying "Retierd and down to one Boss, MY WIFE" seen in bright lighting.

    translatedtees Report

    #32

    T-shirt with "Bon Apple" humorous text and cartoon bear holding a burger, showcasing translation mishap.

    translatedtees Report

    #33

    T-shirt humorously mistranslated with colorful text referencing music and existential crisis.

    translatedtees Report

    #34

    T-shirt with funny mistranslation text and cartoon duck illustration.

    translatedtees Report

    #35

    Black T-shirt with humorous lost in translation quote about God, missing the last part of the phrase, printed in white text.

    translatedtees Report

    #36

    T-shirt with humorous mistranslation, featuring random phrases like "The man has no music" and "Stratagems."

    translatedtees Report

    #37

    T-shirt with text, "Woman is also humans," highlighting translation humor with a female symbol design.

    translatedtees Report

    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree, women are also humans. I thought that was a well known fact?

    #38

    Mannequin wearing a T-shirt with humorous translation, highlighting a funny text mishap.

    translatedtees Report

    #39

    T-shirt with humorous mistranslation on social phobia theme, featuring nonsensical text about seasons.

    translatedtees Report

    #40

    Black hoodie with "COMIC SANS" in red text, showcasing a humorous translation mishap on apparel.

    translatedtees Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't know what's on the back, but this garment uses a comic sans front.

    #41

    T-shirt with funny translation mishap: "Property of Pigfarts" design with cartoon characters.

    translatedtees Report

    #42

    Child cartoon with bows on a T-shirt featuring a humorous translation error.

    translatedtees Report

    #43

    T-shirt with amusing lost translation text "HIDDEN, you can't see me" featuring a woman covering her eyes.

    translatedtees Report

    #44

    T-shirt with "BALLON MODE" and hot air balloon graphic, showcasing translation humor.

    translatedtees Report

    #45

    T-shirt with ducks and text "Sometimes Quack! Quack! Reasons" humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #46

    T-shirt with a humorous translation error: "The sun is shing" beneath a smiling person.

    translatedtees Report

    #47

    Red hoodie with humorous translation: "Metali Lica Jeans Gunsn Foses" design.

    translatedtees Report

    #48

    Cartoon woman drinking beverage; text reads "Wherever I Went Tere I was," illustrating a translation mishap on a T-shirt.

    translatedtees Report

    #49

    Yellow t-shirt with humorous mistranslation about social distancing.

    translatedtees Report

    #50

    T-shirt with text: "I have never experienced comfortable," showcasing translation humor.

    translatedtees Report

    #51

    T-shirt with "Habley-Damdson" logo humorously lost in translation, hanging on a rack with a security tag.

    translatedtees Report

    #52

    White T-shirt with humorous translation error, reading: "Do the best you can with where you how you are at now feel."

    translatedtees Report

    #53

    T-shirt with humorous typo: "Every Day I Have Borken Heart," highlighting translation errors.

    translatedtees Report

    #54

    Gray T-shirt with "egg" text and egg designs, showcasing amusing translation error.

    translatedtees Report

    #55

    Bart parody on a T-shirt with funny translation error.

    translatedtees Report

    #56

    T-shirt with funny translation fail: "-I miss you? -no" in black text on gray fabric.

    translatedtees Report

    #57

    White cap with humorous text showcasing translation mishap.

    translatedtees Report

    #58

    Red T-shirt with a funny design saying "three Idiots" and "You know you have 'dork' written on your face."

    translatedtees Report

    #59

    A white T-shirt with a quirky graphic of a bat-like figure labeled "DEFENSEKING," exemplifying funny translation errors.

    translatedtees Report

    #60

    White t-shirt with humorous mistranslation repeated: "Dare you disobey to jealous."

    translatedtees Report

    #61

    Pink T-shirt with humorous grammar error saying, "ALL MEN ARE CREATED EQUAR ONLY THE BEST WRESTLE."

    translatedtees Report

    #62

    Purple T-shirt with funny translation: "Sun will rise and we will try again neyer bedepressed."

    translatedtees Report

    #63

    T-shirt design with humorous coffee names, showcasing phrases like BADricano and SAD presso.

    translatedtees Report

    #64

    T-shirt with humorous mistranslation: "It may not be easy but will be sorry it."

    translatedtees Report

    #65

    Orange T-shirt with a floral design, featuring hilariously mistranslated motivational text.

    translatedtees Report

    #66

    T-Shirt with humorous text about drinking in Bermuda, poorly translated for comedic effect.

    translatedtees Report

    #67

    T-shirt with funny text saying "Enjog. Let's go to see the meteor shower and get rich together."

    translatedtees Report

    #68

    A t-shirt with funny translation reads "You don't know know gorgrour you are."

    translatedtees Report

    #69

    Green T-shirt with "Like Mommy likes this" text, humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #70

    Black T-shirt with humorous text "My Mom Is Petty," illustrating translation humor.

    translatedtees Report

    #71

    T-shirt with an amusing translation: "Reach for the moon, the door opens into a smaller room."

    translatedtees Report

    #72

    Yellow T-shirt featuring cartoon character with humorous typo, "Makin Myway Downtton," humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #73

    T-shirt with humorous translation error reading "Money is like much not not".

    translatedtees Report

    michaellargey avatar
    Michael Largey
    Michael Largey
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very true. Like "NOT having to worry about NOT having the rent money" or "NOT needing to worry if you do NOT have a job anymore" or"NOT having to give up things you do NOT need", etc.

    #74

    T-shirt with humorous typo reading "Idowhat Iwhant Because" and cartoon faces, illustrating translation mishaps.

    translatedtees Report

    #75

    T-shirt with text translation error, featuring the phrase "Bad Mood But It's Been A Few Tears".

    translatedtees Report

    #76

    T-shirt with humorous translation reading "Yes, of course it's hurt. Yes, of course it's LIFE."

    translatedtees Report

    #77

    Woman in a T-shirt with "A Cigarette Girl Sad Club" printed, humor in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #78

    T-shirt with humorous translation, floral design, saying "Love is so short, forgetting is so long."

    translatedtees Report

    #79

    Cream hoodie with "Stupid Face Today" text, humorously lost in translation.

    translatedtees Report

    #80

    Brown jacket with a teddy bear graphic and humorous translation reading "I miss my local McDonalds GameCube."

    translatedtees Report

