Guy Has Been Living Off Parents His Entire Life, Dad Performs Petty Revenge, Expelling Him From Will

ADVERTISEMENT

The ancient Vikings sincerely believed that it was important for a person to do the right thing throughout their entire life, but it was equally crucial to pass away “the right way”. Because, after all, the loved ones of the departed person will depend on it in many ways.

Well, judging by the words of the user u/Iamstaceylynn, the author of the story we’re going to tell you today, her late father finally made the right choice, essentially expelling his abusive son from his will. However, let’s read it ourselves, and only then draw conclusions.

More info: Reddit

The author of the post has a 53-year-old brother who has always been trying to live off his parents

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The parents actually helped him with his car, rent and even with child support for his son

Image credits: Iamstaceylynn

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the author’s mom passed away a few years ago, the bro finally went to pieces, took to the bottle, and behaved cruelly towards their old dad

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Iamstaceylynn

Share icon

Image credits: Drazen Zigic / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The guy got arrested, so the author could step in and take care for the dad for his last 5 months in this world – and he ended up changing the will in her favor

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Iamstaceylynn

So when the old gentleman passed away, his son faced an unpleasant surprise as the sis didn’t even leave him a single fork

According to the Original Poster (OP), her brother is 53 years old, and throughout his already quite long life he has always tried to live off his parents, who helped him buy a car, pay rent – and even pay child support. But, like everything in our lives, this ended when their mother died a few years ago.

After that, the brother began to drink more and more, allowed himself to treat his elderly father badly, with whom he, however, continued to live – and such a lifestyle actually ended in arrest for him.

While the brother was behind bars, our heroine stepped in – and it so happened that she was the one who took care of her dad in the last five months of his life. The old gentleman opened her eyes to her brother’s behavior, and admitted that he wanted to change the will in favor of OP and her 10-year-old nephew. So they did.

And so, when the old man passed away, and the author’s brother was released, his first act was actually to rush to the bank to change the funeral so he could get the death certificate. He also showed up and demanded the OP leave his mobile home – but then an unpleasant surprise awaited him.

ADVERTISEMENT

It turned out that the deceased had deeded all the land to his grandson, and everything else was supposed to go to the original poster – so she worked hard to make sure that nothing, not even a single fork, went to her bro. Her cousins, children and husband willingly helped her with this. Finally, the lady turned off the power, the water, the trash and the internet.

The man was left with a car, which also needed to be refinanced, and a trailer, for which the remaining mortgage payments needed to be made. Well, the original poster reasons, 53 is not the best age to finally grow up – but she will be rather glad to observe it…

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“Unfortunately, such stories are not at all uncommon, and everything actually begins several decades before, when parents spoil one of their children, allowing them literally everything, any whims,” ​​says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, with whom Bored Panda got in touch for a comment on this tale.

“And then years pass, the person becomes an adult – but only nominally, because they are used to the fact that all problems will be solved by their parents. And parents are often no longer able to deal with these problems. Or no longer want to. But the process that was started decades ago can no longer be stopped…”

ADVERTISEMENT

“In fact, to be honest, I’m not sure that this man will be able to cope now. He has been used to relying on others in his life for too long. But, be that as it may, this should be a very important lesson for him,” Irina sums up.

Many people in the comments to the original post are also almost certain that nothing good will come out of all this for the author’s brother. “Nephew is going to lose that property when his dad fails to keep up with the taxes,” one of the commenters wrote. “Go talk to the bank and see about if you can buy the land when it gets repossessed,” another person almost urged the OP.

In any case, the vast majority of responders here are confident that the original poster’s father made the right decision regarding changing the will. “Smart for your dad to make a will,” another commenter wisely summarized. And do you, our dear readers, also agree with this point of view?

Most of the commenters under the post agreed that the old man did a smart thing, and the author was also right here