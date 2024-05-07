ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to adorable four-legged companions, preferences vary - some people love doggos, others are cat enthusiasts. Many of us also have a soft spot for bunnies and hamsters, but only a few might consider rats as potential pets. Often, when these rodents are mentioned, we envision a small, dirty creature scurrying around in dark corners. Or, if you're a fan of the movie Ratatouille, you might think of them as cute sous-chefs.

In any case, there's more to these creatures than meets the eye. These highly intelligent animals are not only hygienic but they are very social and can form strong bonds with their human caregivers. And if you are already impressed, you’re in for a real treat! The Instagram page “ratinstagra” shares some of the most charming snaps of these furry little rodents. Keep scrolling and enjoy our list of the finest rat pics from this account.