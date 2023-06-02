There is a hidden power in certain visuals, something that inexplicably draws our attention or raises goosebumps on the back of our heads. We all stop to look at a car crash, but it can also be as simple as animals doing things they shouldn’t be. 


If you are in the mood for something deeply strange, unusual, and potentially humorous, look no further, this Instagram account shares images that are most likely cursed. No promises about not haunting your device. So scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment if you come away from this list with some paranormal activity. 

#1

October
October
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks earthquake proof to me

4
4points
reply
#2

#3

The Red Snapper
The Red Snapper
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Take that as an example: Dispite our colour, we all look the same inside, especially if we get crushed.

5
5points
reply
As far as internet memes go, cursed images are fairly novel, only showing up around 2015, in that now partially empty online haven, Tumblr. Interestingly, there doesn’t seem to be a set definition for how to create a cursed image, besides the fact that it needs to evoke a specific emotion. In a sense, it’s a rare case where a meme has to happen naturally as it can’t really be “fabricated.”

The original “gatherers” of cursed images, the aforementioned Tumblr blog, and a slightly later Twitter account all struggle to pinpoint what exactly is the draw for these pictures. The general belief is that they simply make someone slightly uncomfortable and tend to raise more questions than they answer. It’s clear from the images here that more context is needed. 
#4

#5

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The fif haf it'f teef cleaned.

4
4points
reply
#6

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Burn the house and move on. It's too late.

3
3points
reply
Nevertheless, older cursed images do have a few aesthetic similarities. Many are taken with cameras from the early 2000s and are clearly not the work of professional photographers. There is no color correction, normally the flash is close to blinding and the framing is amateurish. But this older style also tells our brain that these aren’t staged images and that they haven’t been altered by modern technology. 
#7

#8

#9

These days, filters, photoshop, and a plethora of simple phone apps allow the average person with just a smartphone to take and create high-quality photos, but at the cost of many, many images out there being modified to look more “beautiful,” which now makes our brain understand that these things are staged or possibly entirely false. A cursed image seems more real because there aren’t any of the normal markers of digital editing, so it appears more like a strange, strange documentary. 
#10

Roger9er
Roger9er
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They didn't help Him then, they don't help Him now.

3
3points
reply
#11

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's an awfully friendly dolphin... 😳😱

5
5points
reply
#12

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Anyone else see a game of Tetris?

0
0points
reply
While it is possible that many of these images are staged, they “read” as real, but modern enough to make us wonder why our contemporaries did these things, while also old enough to discount the use of image modifying software. There perhaps is some element of the uncanny valley at play here, as our brains find the pictures vaguely familiar, but with just enough out of place to put us on edge. 
#13

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fun + biology class = great combination

2
2points
reply
#14

#15

#16

S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Reminds me of the Bizarros from the Superman comics.

0
0points
reply
#17

#18

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah, like the cheap plastic knife is more dangerous.

2
2points
reply
#19

#20

#21

Crene
Crene
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I know u're probably wondering how I got here. Let's go a few seconds back

1
1point
reply
#22

#23

#24

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What if I am having trouble with my exhaust?

1
1point
reply
#25

#26

Forgot My Name...
Forgot My Name...
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a sudden urge to yank the door open... 😈

3
3points
reply
#27

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who's going to get the blind people up there to read it?

1
1point
reply
#28

#29

Nathaniel (He/Him)
Nathaniel (He/Him)
Community Member
43 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

While my guitar gently weeps no no don't do that!

1
1point
reply
#30

#31

Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In an area with lots of bears?

0
0points
reply
#32

Solidhog
Solidhog
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't think that's how water cooling works with computers.

0
0points
reply
#33

#34

cats_from_the_void
cats_from_the_void
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

ooh bet she can't fit as many butterflies in the microwave as i can

0
0points
reply
#35

Butts69
Butts69
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Poor gator didn't get any cheese on his burgers it looks like

0
0points
reply
#36

Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It needs one of Dali's clocks.

1
1point
reply
#37

#38

#39

S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

it's Colonel Sanders!

1
1point
reply
#40

#41

David Wambold
David Wambold
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, he never has to put socks on again.

2
2points
reply
#42

Hans Georg
Hans Georg
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a question and it is not about the cockroach.

2
2points
reply
#43

#44

#45

#46

#47

S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Today the garden, tomorrow most of Europe.

0
0points
reply
#48

#49

#50

S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The wonder of birth.

0
0points
reply
#51

#52

#53

#54

S Foley
S Foley
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kangaroos instructing the newlyweds what to do later on.

0
0points
reply
#55

#56

#57

#58

#59

