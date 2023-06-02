There is a hidden power in certain visuals, something that inexplicably draws our attention or raises goosebumps on the back of our heads. We all stop to look at a car crash, but it can also be as simple as animals doing things they shouldn’t be.





If you are in the mood for something deeply strange, unusual, and potentially humorous, look no further, this Instagram account shares images that are most likely cursed. No promises about not haunting your device. So scroll through, upvote your favorites, and be sure to comment if you come away from this list with some paranormal activity.

More info: Instagram