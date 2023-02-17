Most of you are probably familiar with the ancient Egyptian reverence for cats. So instead, let’s look at a more contemporary example. Followers of British politics may already be familiar with Larry, the tabby cat that inhabits 10 Downing Street. He has lived there since 2011 and has seen the comings and goings of now five British prime ministers. Interestingly, he is reportedly a good hunter and has been photographed publicly hinting down mice. While it’s somewhat surprising that the official residence of Britain's rulers has a rodent problem, at least we can commend them for an eco-friendly solution.

But Larry’s story wouldn’t be complete without a little bit of drama. Because in 2016, another cat, named Palmerston, moved into the Foreign Office and began a rivalry with Larry. In fact, the two cats have been filmed actively fighting and seem to not get along very well. Ultimately, Palmerston would be moved to another residence, where he still lives. Larry is often referred to as the cat of the current prime minister, however, this is incorrect. Officially, he is a civil servant who works and happens to reside at 10 Downing Street.