Cat owners know that, yes, technically their pet is an animal, but it can often be described as a sort of natural phenomenon. From cats immediately occupying box-shaped objects, to acting like goblins, felines have a reputation for weirdness and unpredictability. This online group is devoted to compiling the best collections of cats going about their business. 

So scroll down and look through the various nonsense cats get up to daily and be sure to upvote your favorite. If you feel like you still need more cat images, you are in the right place, so check out some of Bored Panda’s other cat collections here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

25points
POST
Domi
Domi
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes life is like that... you have to look at it from a different perspective.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

24points
POST
View more comments
#3

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

24points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

what a beautiful relationship

2
2points
reply
View more comments

Most of you are probably familiar with the ancient Egyptian reverence for cats. So instead, let’s look at a more contemporary example. Followers of British politics may already be familiar with Larry, the tabby cat that inhabits 10 Downing Street. He has lived there since 2011 and has seen the comings and goings of now five British prime ministers. Interestingly, he is reportedly a good hunter and has been photographed publicly hinting down mice. While it’s somewhat surprising that the official residence of Britain's rulers has a rodent problem, at least we can commend them for an eco-friendly solution. 

But Larry’s story wouldn’t be complete without a little bit of drama. Because in 2016, another cat, named Palmerston, moved into the Foreign Office and began a rivalry with Larry. In fact, the two cats have been filmed actively fighting and seem to not get along very well. Ultimately, Palmerston would be moved to another residence, where he still lives. Larry is often referred to as the cat of the current prime minister, however, this is incorrect. Officially, he is a civil servant who works and happens to reside at 10 Downing Street.
#4

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

24points
POST
Shark Lady
Shark Lady
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like Mantis from Guardians of the Galaxy.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#5

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

22points
POST
View more comments
#6

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

21points
POST

Politics aside, humans have a long relationship with cats. We know about the aforementioned Egyptians of course, but the ancient Greeks and Romans also kept cats. They were not as religious about felines as the Egyptians but instead saw them as a valuable tool against rodents. Initially, the Romans kept weasels as mice-hunters but switched to cats at an undetermined point in time. Historians speculate that this may have been simply due to the fact that cats make better companions than weasels. 
#7

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

19points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a furball in the making.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#8

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

18points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
33 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'M GETTING WAY TOO EXCITED OVER THIS

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#9

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

16points
POST

While most of us don’t have to deal with mice or, God forbid, rats, cat ownership still has a number of benefits for humans. Being around a cat can help lower stress and blood pressure, for example. This is also true of dogs, but keeping a canine takes a lot more energy, while cats are famously low-intensity pets. However, uniquely among pets, cat owners are significantly less likely to suffer from heart attacks and strokes. Seeing as heart disease is a leading cause of death in many places, perhaps you can write off your pet food as a medical expense.
#10

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

16points
POST
La Petite Morte
La Petite Morte
Community Member
28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You shall die for this offense. Scratch harder.

2
2points
reply
#11

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

15points
POST
#12

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

15points
POST
View more comments

Cat memes are an internet staple going back to the early 2000s. So you might be surprised to learn that we enjoyed looking at cats just doing random things before there was sound in movies. There are multiple examples of silent films from the turn of the century that feature cats interacting with other cats or humans. From strays to pets, cats were no rarity at the time, so it is interesting that people would still go out of their way to watch them.
#13

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#14

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#15

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

14points
POST

Meme researchers, which sounds like a dream job, believe that the popularity of cat images on the internet isn’t going away. They describe it as a sort of self-perpetuating cycle, where cats are the number one pet posted online, creating the impression that they are also the most acceptable pet to post online. Others postulate that cat images are inherently more entertaining because cats attempt to appear dignified until they are caught sleeping in a strange pose.
#16

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

14points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is one photogenic kitten.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

14points
POST
#18

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

14points
POST
#19

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

14points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

that is either a very small cat or everything but the cat is very large i suspect the latter

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#20

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
#21

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

angry and threatening blep

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#22

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#23

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
Jules
Jules
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's a hard life but someone's gotta do it

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#24

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#25

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#26

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
#27

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#28

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#29

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
seana lammers
seana lammers
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thhhpppt to your talk about going on a diet.

2
2points
reply
#30

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#31

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
#32

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please tell me that is a sausage.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#33

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

12points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

LASER CAT!!!! Does anyone else remember that meme?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
#35

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never seen a square cat without a box.

4
4points
reply
#36

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
36 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

well, don't just stand there and take a picture! you signed up to be the cat's faithful servant, waiting on said cat hand and foot, so give it the food!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#37

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
Jules
Jules
Community Member
25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Overweight Snow Leopard

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#38

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
#39

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

11points
POST
#40

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

10points
POST
#41

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

10points
POST
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've seen things... Things that can't be unseen...

2
2points
reply
#42

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

10points
POST
ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Day 287 undercover, I think they begin to suspect something

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

10points
POST
Stary_cat
Stary_cat
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Siblings just before the parents walk in the room.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
waddles
waddles
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i need to get some tiny hands and do this with my dog

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#45

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's clearly a random morning on a work day

0
0points
reply
#46

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
#47

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
#48

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm impressed by the self control. My furry felines would have destroyed those gorgeous plants in no time.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#49

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
#50

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

9points
POST
Little L
Little L
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Looks like a black whale

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#51

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
#52

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
#53

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
#54

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
Jules
Jules
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Zoomies in 3..2..1..

0
0points
reply
#55

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#56

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#57

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#58

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
#59

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
#60

Nonsense-Cat-Pics

Close up pictures of cats Report

8points
POST
Little L
Little L
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can I get an appointment please?

0
0points
reply