When life throws you lemons, you do what? No, you don’t just make lemonade, pretending all is good no matter what.
You curl into a ball and look for ways to soothe your soul. And one of the best purrifications for your mind is looking at wholesome cat pictures. Feline therapy is real and if it’s not yet prescribed by doctors, it should be.
But since not everyone has a furball they can hold on their lap, we wrapped up some of the most wholesome images of cats and kittens to bring some much-needed warmth the world sometimes lacks.
He May Not Be A Cutie But My Boy Turned 25 (Human Years) Today And I Wanted To Share His Beauty With All Of You
Just A Man Feeding A Kitten On The Underground
Cat Family...
My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home
So I open the door, letting his 17 year old cat, and 16 year old doggo know that he's on his way. This is them waiting for him. Though it was adorable, and wanted to share.
Our 18 Year Old Cat Sleeping With Our 8 Month Old Kitten
Her Only Kitten
Camouflage
My Husband And Cat Share A Birthday Week
He's Going To Be There Awhile...
I love how the black cat makes it look like there’s literally a void in his side llol
My Surgery Patient Was Cold So The Only Logical Solution Was To Warm Her Up While I Did My Medical Records. She’s Doing Great!!
Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Seen
He’s Having A Moment
The Way My New Kitten Was Looking At My Husband On The Way Home
His First Spring
This Is Truffles; She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses
That would just make the children feel worse, they can't rock the glasses as well as the cat does./s
My Cat Is Absolutely Obsessed With Our New Kitten
My Father And The Cat That Launched Onto Him At The Shelter 16 Years Ago
My Aunts Cat Everytime I Pick Him Up
My Sister Told Me My Cat Looks Like Toothless, I Can See It
My Neighbours Cat Has Realised My Mum Can’t Bend Down To Pat Her Anymore So She Jumps Up On Her Walker To Say A Quick Hello When She Sees Her
My Friends Grandad Feeds The Local Strays, This Is What He Woke Up To Today
My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor
My Boyfriend And I Just Picked Up Our Little Rescue Kitten, And I Can’t Tell Who’s Happier! Meet Frog!
My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made
This Kitten Followed Me Home Like 8 Blocks And Then After That, She Broke Into My House Back In July Of 2019
I wasn't even mad I decided to keep her and I named her Shadow because she always sneaks up on people. She's such an awesome friend to me.
Very Peaceful
Anxiously Awaiting Toy Retrieval
Our daily ritual. I actually bought stick-on guards for this but haven't installed them yet.
My Old Man. He’s Turning 19 This May
It Is Earthquake's Birthday Today!
Loki And Athena Couldn’t Be Better Parents
My Cat’s Glow Up
The Way My Shelter Kitten Looks At Me!
So I Found Out GF Is Cheating On Me
Dumped her, and took a long walk in the cold night, this kitten ran up to me, and walked with me to my home, I took her inside and I'm keeping her. Meet Fate.
My Cat Was Attacked By A Bobcat Two Weeks Ago And Had One Of His Eyes Removed
He got his stitches out yesterday and he is doing great! Help me pick out a pirate name for my sweet boy! We’ve been calling him “Billie Eyeless”.
First Vet Visit, Tony Was Purring So Loudly The Vet Had To Cover His Nose To Hear His Heart
Self-soothing! Cats purr when they're nervous, scared, or in pain, not just when they're happy. Their purring calms people down, too.
Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, Wa. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk!
A Family Meowed On My Door And Adopted Them
Fireball Is His Name
I got him when I was 12.. turning 31 in a few months. He's an old man- but he keeps on ticking. No health issues. No pains. Still bosses my other cats around sometimes. What a good little guy.
Wholesome Painting
Ishmael Was Blessed With A Tiny Perfect Snowflake On His Forehead
Told Layla To Strike A Pose And, Well, She Nailed It
Every Morning, Our Cat Patiently Waits At My Sons' Bedroom Door For Them To Wake Up. And It's Not To Be Fed - He Just Can't Wait To See Them
This Person Made A Tiny Living Room For Their Cats
He Always Follows Me To The Bathroom, Today He Held My Hand
Our Cat Had Kittens Two Days After We Had Our Baby Girl. The Kitten Pictures Climbs Into Her Lounger With Her Whenever He Has The Chance. I Think These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds
The Kittens Found The Baby Again
For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box
Almost Totaled My Truck Trying To Avoid This Knucklehead! His Name Is Tank And He Fears Nothing
I Found This Cat In A Car Engine All By Herself. Any Name Ideas?
Ron Came To The Vet Clinic As A Stray
After a few weeks he started making rounds to see patients, cuddling with pets to keep them warm and would sit next to any pet while they were asleep, offering comfort.
Everyone Needs To See Bittles
My Bulgarian Dumpster Cat Is Proud Of His Harness And Doormat
Good Friend Recently Got A New Dog Who Had Been Terrorizing Their 12+ Year Old Senior Cat To The Point Of Bad Depression
Asked if I would take him in so he could be happy again. I’ve never had a cat but said yes to help. Turns out he’s a cool dude and seems to be very happy and comfortable here.