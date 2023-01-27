When life throws you lemons, you do what? No, you don’t just make lemonade, pretending all is good no matter what.

You curl into a ball and look for ways to soothe your soul. And one of the best purrifications for your mind is looking at wholesome cat pictures. Feline therapy is real and if it’s not yet prescribed by doctors, it should be.

But since not everyone has a furball they can hold on their lap, we wrapped up some of the most wholesome images of cats and kittens to bring some much-needed warmth the world sometimes lacks.

#1

He May Not Be A Cutie But My Boy Turned 25 (Human Years) Today And I Wanted To Share His Beauty With All Of You

He May Not Be A Cutie But My Boy Turned 25 (Human Years) Today And I Wanted To Share His Beauty With All Of You

AdSignal1933

Susan Green
Susan Green
1 hour ago

He is a cutie and 25 years? He’s amazing!

#2

Just A Man Feeding A Kitten On The Underground

Just A Man Feeding A Kitten On The Underground

reddit.com

#3

Cat Family...

Cat Family...

DipenMav

Nea
Nea
Community Member
1 hour ago

Damn! Too much fluffiness for my heart

#4

My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home

My Son Always Texts To Say He's On His Way Home

So I open the door, letting his 17 year old cat, and 16 year old doggo know that he's on his way. This is them waiting for him. Though it was adorable, and wanted to share.

reddit.com

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
1 hour ago

I hope they both live forever...

#5

Our 18 Year Old Cat Sleeping With Our 8 Month Old Kitten

Our 18 Year Old Cat Sleeping With Our 8 Month Old Kitten

reddit.com

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

I feel like the 18 YO is teaching the 8 mo old how to properly sleep in a box. “Like this little one, on your side, back towards the edge so you don’t fall out! Now watch the hoomans go nuts about how cute we are and post our pictures online!”

#6

Her Only Kitten

Her Only Kitten

Correct_Quality6135

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
1 hour ago

Please, please, PLEASE keep them together.

#7

Camouflage

Camouflage

mozozky

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
56 minutes ago

Camouflage? What’s hidden? I can see the one cat clearly.

#8

My Husband And Cat Share A Birthday Week

My Husband And Cat Share A Birthday Week

HelpfulPhotograph185

#9

He's Going To Be There Awhile...

He's Going To Be There Awhile...

reddit.com

Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love how the black cat makes it look like there’s literally a void in his side llol

#10

My Surgery Patient Was Cold So The Only Logical Solution Was To Warm Her Up While I Did My Medical Records. She’s Doing Great!!

My Surgery Patient Was Cold So The Only Logical Solution Was To Warm Her Up While I Did My Medical Records. She's Doing Great!!

meowpal33

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

I wish kitten cuddler was an actual profession. Sign me up!

#11

Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Seen

Today Our Cat Gave Birth To 4 Kittens, And Her Blissful Exhausted Face While Hugging Her Baby Is One Of The Most Beautiful Things I've Seen

pajser92

𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
1 hour ago

Cats are better parents than some hoomans

#12

He’s Having A Moment

He's Having A Moment

OppositeTrue6

#13

The Way My New Kitten Was Looking At My Husband On The Way Home

The Way My New Kitten Was Looking At My Husband On The Way Home

Sageseed

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
57 minutes ago

He may look like she is adoring and worshiping hubby but really he is plotting how to rule her new kingdom! (I cannot decide on the gender of the cat, sorry!)

#14

His First Spring

His First Spring

theprettysiren

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Oh bless the sunshine fur halo on that angel!!!

#15

This Is Truffles; She Works At A Children’s Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

This Is Truffles; She Works At A Children's Optometrist To Help Them Feel Better About Wearing Glasses

PhoneJazz

A_Cat_To_The_Past
A_Cat_To_The_Past
Community Member
1 hour ago

That would just make the children feel worse, they can't rock the glasses as well as the cat does./s

#16

My Cat Is Absolutely Obsessed With Our New Kitten

My Cat Is Absolutely Obsessed With Our New Kitten

erinnbecky

#17

My Father And The Cat That Launched Onto Him At The Shelter 16 Years Ago

My Father And The Cat That Launched Onto Him At The Shelter 16 Years Ago

ASLochNessMonster

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

I love that dad covered the cat with a towel blanket! 🥰

#18

My Aunts Cat Everytime I Pick Him Up

My Aunts Cat Everytime I Pick Him Up

lil_c00kie

#19

My Sister Told Me My Cat Looks Like Toothless, I Can See It

My Sister Told Me My Cat Looks Like Toothless, I Can See It

reddit.com

weewoo
weewoo
Community Member
13 minutes ago

i want a night fury and a cat now😭

#20

My Neighbours Cat Has Realised My Mum Can’t Bend Down To Pat Her Anymore So She Jumps Up On Her Walker To Say A Quick Hello When She Sees Her

My Neighbours Cat Has Realised My Mum Can't Bend Down To Pat Her Anymore So She Jumps Up On Her Walker To Say A Quick Hello When She Sees Her

Crazycatlady333

Rigor Moreno
Rigor Moreno
Community Member
58 minutes ago

She wanted an explanation... That look! :D

#21

My Friends Grandad Feeds The Local Strays, This Is What He Woke Up To Today

My Friends Grandad Feeds The Local Strays, This Is What He Woke Up To Today

Gaib_Itch

#22

My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor

My Husband: Just Chuck The Cat Off You Want To Sit Down. Also My Husband: She's Asleep! I'm Fine Eating Dinner On The Floor

Black_Feather_Fan

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
55 minutes ago

That. Could be me.

#23

My Boyfriend And I Just Picked Up Our Little Rescue Kitten, And I Can’t Tell Who’s Happier! Meet Frog!

My Boyfriend And I Just Picked Up Our Little Rescue Kitten, And I Can't Tell Who's Happier! Meet Frog!

BulbasaurButAnOnion

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ribbet ribbet! (That’s frog for welcome home!)

#24

My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It’s The Best Decision I Ever Made

My Wife Convinced Me To Make Our Kittens Bunk Beds, And It's The Best Decision I Ever Made

sambobmac

#25

This Kitten Followed Me Home Like 8 Blocks And Then After That, She Broke Into My House Back In July Of 2019

This Kitten Followed Me Home Like 8 Blocks And Then After That, She Broke Into My House Back In July Of 2019

I wasn't even mad I decided to keep her and I named her Shadow because she always sneaks up on people. She's such an awesome friend to me.

prince_mir97

Linda Collins
Linda Collins
Community Member
1 hour ago

I am glad she found you and who says crime does not pay :)

#26

Very Peaceful

Very Peaceful

reddit.com

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
55 minutes ago

Is that a real picture? It’s absolutely gorgeous!!

#27

Anxiously Awaiting Toy Retrieval

Anxiously Awaiting Toy Retrieval

reddit.com

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago

Our daily ritual. I actually bought stick-on guards for this but haven't installed them yet.

#28

My Old Man. He’s Turning 19 This May

My Old Man. He's Turning 19 This May

cpaq15

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
51 minutes ago

He is very handsome! I bet he has such great kitty wisdom to share!

#29

It Is Earthquake's Birthday Today!

It Is Earthquake's Birthday Today!

PENVermillion

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
49 minutes ago

LOVE!!! Love the name, love that you wrote birthquake on the cake! Happy 7th, Earthquake!

#30

Loki And Athena Couldn’t Be Better Parents

Loki And Athena Couldn't Be Better Parents

gabrieltwin

cugel.
cugel.
Community Member
40 minutes ago

Looks like the start of a Mendelian experiment.

#31

My Cat’s Glow Up

My Cat's Glow Up

heftybag

Jaaawn
Jaaawn
Community Member
21 minutes ago

She looks just like mine!

#32

The Way My Shelter Kitten Looks At Me!

The Way My Shelter Kitten Looks At Me!

ratbabyz

#33

So I Found Out GF Is Cheating On Me

So I Found Out GF Is Cheating On Me

Dumped her, and took a long walk in the cold night, this kitten ran up to me, and walked with me to my home, I took her inside and I'm keeping her. Meet Fate.

theworld455 Report

Auntie Bear
Auntie Bear
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps Fate is your destiny

#34

My Cat Was Attacked By A Bobcat Two Weeks Ago And Had One Of His Eyes Removed

My Cat Was Attacked By A Bobcat Two Weeks Ago And Had One Of His Eyes Removed

He got his stitches out yesterday and he is doing great! Help me pick out a pirate name for my sweet boy! We’ve been calling him “Billie Eyeless”.

MyMumSaidICantGo Report

#35

First Vet Visit, Tony Was Purring So Loudly The Vet Had To Cover His Nose To Hear His Heart

First Vet Visit, Tony Was Purring So Loudly The Vet Had To Cover His Nose To Hear His Heart

TinyTinaTeaparty Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Self-soothing! Cats purr when they're nervous, scared, or in pain, not just when they're happy. Their purring calms people down, too.

#36

Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, Wa. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk!

Cats Sleeping On A Bench In Whidbey Island, Wa. I Had To Stop And Take A Picture On My Walk!

mattsitsback Report

#37

A Family Meowed On My Door And Adopted Them

A Family Meowed On My Door And Adopted Them

ericadias Report

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"Be your cutest, kids, and we're in"

#38

Fireball Is His Name

Fireball Is His Name

I got him when I was 12.. turning 31 in a few months. He's an old man- but he keeps on ticking. No health issues. No pains. Still bosses my other cats around sometimes. What a good little guy.

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Fireball is a fantastic name!

#39

Wholesome Painting

Wholesome Painting

reddit.com Report

#40

Ishmael Was Blessed With A Tiny Perfect Snowflake On His Forehead

Ishmael Was Blessed With A Tiny Perfect Snowflake On His Forehead

reddit.com Report

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A perfect snowflake on a perfect cat head.

#41

Told Layla To Strike A Pose And, Well, She Nailed It

Told Layla To Strike A Pose And, Well, She Nailed It

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

More photogenic than me for sure!! Great job, Layla!

#42

Every Morning, Our Cat Patiently Waits At My Sons' Bedroom Door For Them To Wake Up. And It's Not To Be Fed - He Just Can't Wait To See Them

Every Morning, Our Cat Patiently Waits At My Sons' Bedroom Door For Them To Wake Up. And It's Not To Be Fed - He Just Can't Wait To See Them

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aww! Let him sleep with his buddies!

#43

This Person Made A Tiny Living Room For Their Cats

This Person Made A Tiny Living Room For Their Cats

Taykaybo Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is stunning!!! also: the letters on the right table say "spoiled"

#44

He Always Follows Me To The Bathroom, Today He Held My Hand

He Always Follows Me To The Bathroom, Today He Held My Hand

2Balls1Brain Report

Katy McMouse
Katy McMouse
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's trying hard to not let you fall in.

#45

Our Cat Had Kittens Two Days After We Had Our Baby Girl. The Kitten Pictures Climbs Into Her Lounger With Her Whenever He Has The Chance. I Think These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds

Our Cat Had Kittens Two Days After We Had Our Baby Girl. The Kitten Pictures Climbs Into Her Lounger With Her Whenever He Has The Chance. I Think These Two Were Destined To Be Best Buds

Hoot2687 Report

#46

The Kittens Found The Baby Again

The Kittens Found The Baby Again

DoubleDownHands Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
48 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don’t hide the baby! 😊

#47

For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box

For $5, This Shelter Will Write The Name Of The Person You Hate On A Cat Litter Box

JediWithAnM4 Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is brilliant! Lol!

#48

Almost Totaled My Truck Trying To Avoid This Knucklehead! His Name Is Tank And He Fears Nothing

Almost Totaled My Truck Trying To Avoid This Knucklehead! His Name Is Tank And He Fears Nothing

Minitrader Report

#49

I Found This Cat In A Car Engine All By Herself. Any Name Ideas?

I Found This Cat In A Car Engine All By Herself. Any Name Ideas?

gorg235 Report

#50

Ron Came To The Vet Clinic As A Stray

Ron Came To The Vet Clinic As A Stray

After a few weeks he started making rounds to see patients, cuddling with pets to keep them warm and would sit next to any pet while they were asleep, offering comfort.

westcoastcdn19 Report

Ruby
Ruby
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And this is why animals are better that humans

#51

Everyone Needs To See Bittles

Everyone Needs To See Bittles

averygoodegg Report

#52

My Bulgarian Dumpster Cat Is Proud Of His Harness And Doormat

My Bulgarian Dumpster Cat Is Proud Of His Harness And Doormat

onlyonedayatatime Report

Dani M
Dani M
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That is the best doormat! lol

#53

Good Friend Recently Got A New Dog Who Had Been Terrorizing Their 12+ Year Old Senior Cat To The Point Of Bad Depression

Good Friend Recently Got A New Dog Who Had Been Terrorizing Their 12+ Year Old Senior Cat To The Point Of Bad Depression

Asked if I would take him in so he could be happy again. I’ve never had a cat but said yes to help. Turns out he’s a cool dude and seems to be very happy and comfortable here.

MuayThaiGuy95 Report

Helena
Helena
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who would stress out a senior cat by rehoming it???

#54

Momma And Her Marshmallows

Momma And Her Marshmallows

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mini-floofs!!! Ahh! I cannot even stand the amount of fuzzy cuteness. (PS, who’s the graham cracker in the back?)

#55

My Work Supervisor

My Work Supervisor

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Making sure you bring home the bacon (and the tuna)!

#56

I Adopted These Twins Tonight! I Havent Got Names Yet Though.

I Adopted These Twins Tonight! I Havent Got Names Yet Though.

reddit.com Report

Lauren S
Lauren S
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017