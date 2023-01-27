When life throws you lemons, you do what? No, you don’t just make lemonade, pretending all is good no matter what.

You curl into a ball and look for ways to soothe your soul. And one of the best purrifications for your mind is looking at wholesome cat pictures. Feline therapy is real and if it’s not yet prescribed by doctors, it should be.

But since not everyone has a furball they can hold on their lap, we wrapped up some of the most wholesome images of cats and kittens to bring some much-needed warmth the world sometimes lacks.

