Don't let how fluffy and adorable cats are fool you. Behind their precious paws and adorable purring, cats are criminal masterminds, equipped with murder mittens and the capability of concocting diabolical plans.

If you’re a cat owner, this will come as no surprise to you. But if your fur babies are not of the feline persuasion, you might be surprised to hear about some of the most mischievous “cat crimes” that have ever been committed.