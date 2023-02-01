Rejoice, dear Pandas! Our most gracious and benevolent Feline Overlords have decreed that we praise and admire them yet again. Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled to the farthest reaches of the internet to bring you some of the funniest cat pics known to meow-kind. And we hope that this might inspire you to rescue a floof or two from your local animal shelter. Because there’s nothing quite like living with a pet.

Scroll down to check out some of the most hilarious, goofiest, and derpiest things that these pets have ever done. Their owners were blessed to capture these moments, and couldn’t help but share them on the net.

