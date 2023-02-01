Rejoice, dear Pandas! Our most gracious and benevolent Feline Overlords have decreed that we praise and admire them yet again. Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled to the farthest reaches of the internet to bring you some of the funniest cat pics known to meow-kind. And we hope that this might inspire you to rescue a floof or two from your local animal shelter. Because there’s nothing quite like living with a pet.

Scroll down to check out some of the most hilarious, goofiest, and derpiest things that these pets have ever done. Their owners were blessed to capture these moments, and couldn’t help but share them on the net.

After you’ve upvoted the pics that you loved the most (let’s be honest, it’s all of them, right?) and finished this list, take a peek at Bored Panda’s earlier features about funny cat pics and memes right over here, here, and here.

Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime

Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
Uh.. isn't it them doing the crimes?

A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write

beethebi
beethebi
the cat looks so done lol

My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats

My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats

We love looking at cat pics a lot because they're funny, cute, and relatable. They're an easy way to make someone smile (and we could all use some extra positivity in these times), but they also make you realize that not every cat has a place to call home.

Even though life is great with a pet (or two, or three) around the house, taking care of animals isn’t all fun and games. Sure, you’ve got a companion for life, someone who snuggles up to you, loves to play, and amuses you with their antics. But they're a huge responsibility as well: you’re taking care of another living, breathing, thinking being. 
Are We A Joke To You?

Are We A Joke To You?

bastillee
bastillee
The cats are just confused.

Phantom Of The Opera

Phantom Of The Opera

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
"He's here, the Phantom of the Operaaaaaa!" 🎶🎵

I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood...

I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood...

So before you rush off to adopt all the cats you can find in your local area, sit down and think about what you can realistically provide. Be realistic. Do you have enough space for the animal? Will you be able to spend enough time with your pet? Do you know how to provide them with a healthy diet and ensure that they get enough movement? What kind of pet will best suit your lifestyle and character? There are a bunch of questions that you need to find the answers to!
My Cat Stands Up, When He Hears Bell Noises

My Cat Stands Up, When He Hears Bell Noises

Steal
Steal
Looks like he's wearing slippers 😂

New Rock Band

New Rock Band

Yes yes
Yes yes
Yeah! The Wiskers 🤘🤘🤘

Mistiekim
Mistiekim
It happens to all of us.

“It should be expected that you’ll experience lifestyle changes over the course of the pet’s life, such as moving, having children, or getting a new job, so it's important to consider how you will care for your pet during those changes before you add that pet to your family; many shelters offer various forms of support to answer questions you might have before you adopt, or afterward,” a representative of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
Meow_irl

Meow_irl

This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master

This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master

Mithara
Mithara
He will teach you his ways...

Truly A Master Of Disguise

Truly A Master Of Disguise

Aran Lindvail2
Aran Lindvail2
I thought this post was to be about cats, not vet office equipment!!

“While each shelter is different, pets are generally assessed and then introduced to potential adopters based on the likelihood of compatibility. Every animal is an individual—even those within a specific species or breed—and shelter staff are experts at making matches that work. If you ultimately determine that now is not the best time to adopt, fostering can allow you to change an animal's life for the better and is a rewarding experience for those who choose to become caregivers,” the ASPCA said.
Mine Carpet

Mine Carpet

C. Wade
C. Wade
It's well established that cats are a$$holes but they're adorable so we put up with it.

“We always encourage adopters to keep an open mind and heart when visiting a shelter or rescue; as you may walk out with a pet you'd never considered before, like a senior animal or an animal who looks nothing like what you originally had in mind. Adopting an animal from a shelter or local rescue organization saves more than one life by freeing up space and resources for another animal in need.”
Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening??

Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening??

Birdy
Birdy
Today's vibe is...nope

Meow Irl

Meow Irl

Jesse Setliffe
Jesse Setliffe
I both do and don't want to know the story of how the a*s bite happened.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society previously explained to Bored Panda that each and every animal is an individual. That’s something that you should keep in mind when considering adoption or becoming a foster parent to a pet.

“Although we may be ready to welcome our pets with open arms and lots of cuddles, our pets may not be on that level yet so it is important to give them time and space to acclimate to their new surroundings, becoming comfortable in the home and have time to decompress and de-stress if needed,” a representative from AHS said.
He’s Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons

He's Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons

David Martin
David Martin
Hello, Georgie; My name is Kittywise

Filthy Hobbitses!

Filthy Hobbitses!

So My Cat Just Put A Frog In My Dog's Water Bow

So My Cat Just Put A Frog In My Dog's Water Bow

“Make sure your pet has a comfortable, safe, and quiet space they know they can go if they need time away or time to themselves. If there are young children in the house, it also is important to ensure that they understand the do’s and don’ts of interacting with pets (i.e. letting pets come up to you for pets/cuddles, don’t get too close to their face, don’t interfere with feeding times, etc.),” they explained to us.

Some of the things that you can do to make your new pet comfortable at home is to have fresh food, water, and proper shelter available to them. These are things that you can prepare in advance. Also, consider getting them some toys and treats, as well as giving them a safe space for them to acclimate to their forever home.
Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got

C. Wade
C. Wade
Omfg I might just die from how cute this is!

Speed

Speed

Papa Het
Papa Het
OMG MY CAT LOOKS JUST LIKE THAT

Disagree

Disagree

Ariadna
Ariadna
You are the idiot, your cat just found food and trust you

“When looking to adopt a pet, it is extremely important to do your research about not only the type of pet you’d like but also the care and needs of that particular pet. Many shelters and rescues are very open and transparent about a pet’s medical and behavioral background, so it is important to fully understand what a pet will need to ensure it has the best quality of life with your family. If you have questions about a pet’s history or the care it will need moving forward, do not be shy to ask the adoption counselors or employees helping you with the adoption process,” the AHS told Bored Panda some time ago.
Sick In Bed Today. My Cuddle Nurses. Drew My Leg Positions For Reference. Why Not

Sick In Bed Today. My Cuddle Nurses. Drew My Leg Positions For Reference. Why Not

Alysha Pursley
Alysha Pursley
My cat never left that same spot between my legs after my last surgery last month. Well, except to eat, drink and use the bathroom

Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach

Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach

troufaki13
troufaki13
This is the life!! Food and sleep! ^.^

When I Was Walking While Looking At The Poster Of A Lost Cat, I Casually Encountered A Cat That Looked Exactly Like The Poster

When I Was Walking While Looking At The Poster Of A Lost Cat, I Casually Encountered A Cat That Looked Exactly Like The Poster

Alexia
Alexia
No, but Tinks has just seen me...

“At the end of the day, it is OK if you decide you are not ready to commit to adopting. There are many different ways you can still support your local rescues and shelters and help save the lives of pets that don’t directly involve adopting including volunteering, fostering, becoming a donor, and advocating for strong animal protection laws.”
Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don’t Have Cat. (It’s A Neighbor’s Cat)

Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don't Have Cat. (It's A Neighbor's Cat)

Beautys solace
Beautys solace
we don't have a cat...... you do now !

Mine Now

Mine Now

Why Does My Cat Sit Like This!?

Why Does My Cat Sit Like This!?

Which of these pics did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Which ones made you laugh way harder than you'd care to admit? Do you have any pets at home? Have you ever owned a cat before? We'd love to hear from you, so drop by the comments and share a few of your thoughts!
My Argument For A 4th Cat. We Have 4 Corners To The Bed

My Argument For A 4th Cat. We Have 4 Corners To The Bed

I Put My Shirt To The Floor Next To The Washing Machine. This Is Three Minutes Later

I Put My Shirt To The Floor Next To The Washing Machine. This Is Three Minutes Later

My Daughter And Our Cat Look Like They’re Up To Something

My Daughter And Our Cat Look Like They're Up To Something

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

I Can Be Your Angel Or Your Devil

I Can Be Your Angel Or Your Devil

Is There A Reason My Cat Lays On Me And Leaves Her Mouth Open Anytime I Look At Her? She Looks Like A Doofus

Is There A Reason My Cat Lays On Me And Leaves Her Mouth Open Anytime I Look At Her? She Looks Like A Doofus

beethebi
beethebi
stop being so judgemental😭

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Fuck The System

Fuck The System

C. Wade
C. Wade
Love how BP will censor words like a*5 and cr4p but you can write f**k in the title of a post lol

I Think My Cat Likes The Box

I Think My Cat Likes The Box

My Cat's Expression When She Sees My Food

My Cat's Expression When She Sees My Food

Birdy
Birdy
The 'food' item to the left does kind of look like a snake head though 😬

His Platform Is Only Wet Food And Morning Snuggles For All!

His Platform Is Only Wet Food And Morning Snuggles For All!

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

During Lockdown, My Husband And I Would Pretend To Go The Pub, And Sit At The Breakfast Bar With A Drink. Our Cat Liked Joining In!

During Lockdown, My Husband And I Would Pretend To Go The Pub, And Sit At The Breakfast Bar With A Drink. Our Cat Liked Joining In!

Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot

Thought My Wife Was Getting A Kitten, Not A Furry Judgmental Parrot

While On Vacation My Wife Received A Notification Of Movement In Our House I Think They Found The Cameras Lol

While On Vacation My Wife Received A Notification Of Movement In Our House I Think They Found The Cameras Lol

Meow_irl

Meow_irl

Thief Caught Sending To Jail Soon!!!!

Thief Caught Sending To Jail Soon!!!!

My Magic Cat

My Magic Cat

Papa Het
Papa Het
That's one majestic cat

My Wife And I Are Wine Drunk, And Thought This Was Funny Picture Of Our Cat!

My Wife And I Are Wine Drunk, And Thought This Was Funny Picture Of Our Cat!

Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull

Every Night My Husband Holds Our Sphynx Cat Up To Fight His Nemesis: The Ceiling Fan Pull

When I Sit Down She Climbs On My Neck And Refuses To Leave. Even When I Stand Up She’s Not Bothered

When I Sit Down She Climbs On My Neck And Refuses To Leave. Even When I Stand Up She's Not Bothered

Papa Het
Papa Het
The ultimate neck pillow

Mittens

Mittens

He Is The Chosen One!

He Is The Chosen One!

My Cat Proudly Showing Me All Of The Stuff She Carried Up Two Stories Into Our Room While We Slept Last Night

My Cat Proudly Showing Me All Of The Stuff She Carried Up Two Stories Into Our Room While We Slept Last Night

Stephanie Did It
Stephanie Did It
Hope you praised her efforts. It was all for you!

Meow_irl



Meow Irl

Meow Irl

Papa Het
Papa Het
See this is why I like cats with longer hair more

Behold! The Mighty Hunter With Her Prey, The Dried Leaf

Behold! The Mighty Hunter With Her Prey, The Dried Leaf

Stone Cold Face

Stone Cold Face

He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

He Always Tries To Lie On Top Of The Eggs, So We Put Ping Pong Balls In The Egg Carton

"Describe Your Cat In One Picture"

"Describe Your Cat In One Picture"

The Audacity To Steal My Seat Then Yell At Me!!

The Audacity To Steal My Seat Then Yell At Me!!

