65 Of The Funniest Cat Pictures On The Internet (New Pics)
Rejoice, dear Pandas! Our most gracious and benevolent Feline Overlords have decreed that we praise and admire them yet again. Our team here at Bored Panda has traveled to the farthest reaches of the internet to bring you some of the funniest cat pics known to meow-kind. And we hope that this might inspire you to rescue a floof or two from your local animal shelter. Because there’s nothing quite like living with a pet.
Scroll down to check out some of the most hilarious, goofiest, and derpiest things that these pets have ever done. Their owners were blessed to capture these moments, and couldn’t help but share them on the net.
Zorro And Bandit Are Ready To Fight Crime
A Girl Teaching Her Cat How To Write
My Mum Is Visiting This Weekend And She Has Taken The Absolute Best Photo Of The Cats
We love looking at cat pics a lot because they're funny, cute, and relatable. They're an easy way to make someone smile (and we could all use some extra positivity in these times), but they also make you realize that not every cat has a place to call home.
Even though life is great with a pet (or two, or three) around the house, taking care of animals isn’t all fun and games. Sure, you’ve got a companion for life, someone who snuggles up to you, loves to play, and amuses you with their antics. But they're a huge responsibility as well: you’re taking care of another living, breathing, thinking being.
Are We A Joke To You?
Phantom Of The Opera
I Started Feeding A Street Cat Last Year, The News Is Going Fast In The Neighborhood...
So before you rush off to adopt all the cats you can find in your local area, sit down and think about what you can realistically provide. Be realistic. Do you have enough space for the animal? Will you be able to spend enough time with your pet? Do you know how to provide them with a healthy diet and ensure that they get enough movement? What kind of pet will best suit your lifestyle and character? There are a bunch of questions that you need to find the answers to!
My Cat Stands Up, When He Hears Bell Noises
New Rock Band
“It should be expected that you’ll experience lifestyle changes over the course of the pet’s life, such as moving, having children, or getting a new job, so it's important to consider how you will care for your pet during those changes before you add that pet to your family; many shelters offer various forms of support to answer questions you might have before you adopt, or afterward,” a representative of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals explained to Bored Panda during an earlier interview.
Meow_irl
This Cat Looks Like A Gruff Old Kung Fu Master
Truly A Master Of Disguise
I thought this post was to be about cats, not vet office equipment!!
“While each shelter is different, pets are generally assessed and then introduced to potential adopters based on the likelihood of compatibility. Every animal is an individual—even those within a specific species or breed—and shelter staff are experts at making matches that work. If you ultimately determine that now is not the best time to adopt, fostering can allow you to change an animal's life for the better and is a rewarding experience for those who choose to become caregivers,” the ASPCA said.
Mine Carpet
“We always encourage adopters to keep an open mind and heart when visiting a shelter or rescue; as you may walk out with a pet you'd never considered before, like a senior animal or an animal who looks nothing like what you originally had in mind. Adopting an animal from a shelter or local rescue organization saves more than one life by freeing up space and resources for another animal in need.”
Huh? Wazzit? Wha .. What's Happening??
Meow Irl
I both do and don't want to know the story of how the a*s bite happened.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Humane Society previously explained to Bored Panda that each and every animal is an individual. That’s something that you should keep in mind when considering adoption or becoming a foster parent to a pet.
“Although we may be ready to welcome our pets with open arms and lots of cuddles, our pets may not be on that level yet so it is important to give them time and space to acclimate to their new surroundings, becoming comfortable in the home and have time to decompress and de-stress if needed,” a representative from AHS said.
He’s Trying To Lure Me Behind The Bed With Red Balloons
Filthy Hobbitses!
So My Cat Just Put A Frog In My Dog's Water Bow
“Make sure your pet has a comfortable, safe, and quiet space they know they can go if they need time away or time to themselves. If there are young children in the house, it also is important to ensure that they understand the do’s and don’ts of interacting with pets (i.e. letting pets come up to you for pets/cuddles, don’t get too close to their face, don’t interfere with feeding times, etc.),” they explained to us.
Some of the things that you can do to make your new pet comfortable at home is to have fresh food, water, and proper shelter available to them. These are things that you can prepare in advance. Also, consider getting them some toys and treats, as well as giving them a safe space for them to acclimate to their forever home.
Whilst On Holiday, My Sister Asked For An Update Picture Of Her Two Cats. This Is What She Got
Speed
Disagree
“When looking to adopt a pet, it is extremely important to do your research about not only the type of pet you’d like but also the care and needs of that particular pet. Many shelters and rescues are very open and transparent about a pet’s medical and behavioral background, so it is important to fully understand what a pet will need to ensure it has the best quality of life with your family. If you have questions about a pet’s history or the care it will need moving forward, do not be shy to ask the adoption counselors or employees helping you with the adoption process,” the AHS told Bored Panda some time ago.
Sick In Bed Today. My Cuddle Nurses. Drew My Leg Positions For Reference. Why Not
My cat never left that same spot between my legs after my last surgery last month. Well, except to eat, drink and use the bathroom
Kitten Relaxing On A Full Stomach
When I Was Walking While Looking At The Poster Of A Lost Cat, I Casually Encountered A Cat That Looked Exactly Like The Poster
“At the end of the day, it is OK if you decide you are not ready to commit to adopting. There are many different ways you can still support your local rescues and shelters and help save the lives of pets that don’t directly involve adopting including volunteering, fostering, becoming a donor, and advocating for strong animal protection laws.”
Went To Bed Last Night With My Wife And Woke Up To This In The Morning. We Don’t Have Cat. (It’s A Neighbor’s Cat)
Mine Now
Why Does My Cat Sit Like This!?
