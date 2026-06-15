Don Cheadle Reveals Grim Idea He “Stole” From George Clooney: “It Happens To Everybody”

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Fame in Hollywood is often fleeting, and few understand that reality better than Don Cheadle, whose career has spanned blockbuster franchises like Avengers and Ocean’s, as well as acclaimed independent films like Crash and Miles Ahead.

During a May 2026 interview with Julianne Moore in support of his latest offering, I Love Boosters, Cheadle recalled a darkly humorous theory he borrowed from George Clooney — one that charts the rise, peak, and eventual decline of actors.

Highlights Don Cheadle echoed George Clooney's longtime belief that every Hollywood career follows a familiar arc: a rise, a peak, and, eventually, a decline.

Their decades-long friendship includes an infamous haunted house that also involved Brad Pitt.

Cheadle and Clooney reunited on the 2026 Golden Globes stage, quickly becoming one of the night's biggest headlines.

In Cheadle’s estimation, the cycle spares no one, as he noted that “it happens to everybody.”

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Don Cheadle explained the five phases of an actor’s career, from reaching the heights of Hollywood fame to slipping from the industry’s memory

Image credits: Manny Carabel/Getty Images

Moore spoke with Cheadle for Interview magazine on May 5. Their conversation was published on Thursday, June 11.

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At one point during their sit-down, the actress asked the actor about a performance of his he thought went unnoticed.

Cheadle produced the 2007 biographical film Talk to Me as an answer.

The offering tells the story of Ralph Greene, a former convict who became a prominent Washington, D.C., radio host and community activist, and his friend and manager, Dewey Hughes.

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The actor argued that the movie never received the attention it deserved because Focus Features fumbled its distribution, releasing it in only 33 theaters during the crowded summer slate.

“I think it’s a really good movie,” Cheadle said, praising co-stars Taraji P. Henson and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

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The discussion then shifted to longevity in Hollywood, with Moore noting that talented performers often find their way back into the spotlight after periods of relative obscurity.

This led Cheadle to share the concept of the “five stages of an actor’s career,” which he said he “stole” from George Clooney.

“It starts with, ‘Who the hell is Don Cheadle? Get me Don Cheadle. Get me a Don Cheadle type. Get me a young Don Cheadle. Who the hell is Don Cheadle?’”

The quote captured Hollywood’s tendency to discover new talent, celebrate it, imitate it, replace it with younger artists, and eventually move on.

Image credits: Kevork Djansezian/CBS via Getty Images

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While Cheadle said no actor can escape the pattern, he did not see the process as entirely discouraging.

Echoing Moore’s belief that gifted artists endure, he suggested that careers can experience unexpected revivals.

“You can have a resurgence of something, and people can be like, ‘You know what? We need him back,’” he said.

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Resurgent actors, however, are offered “great-grandfather roles,” Cheadle joked.

George Clooney and Don Cheadle, besides being industry peers, are also great friends, courtesy of their collaboration on Ocean’s Eleven, Ocean’s Twelve, and Ocean’s Thirteen.

Don Cheadle recalled being pranked by George Clooney in a separate interview

lol at Don Cheadle making fun of George Clooney for not winning a Golden Globe tonight Don: Timothée Chalamet, what are you? 29? 30? Timmy: 30! Don [to George]: 30 years old! He was 3 the last time you won pic.twitter.com/HDgUgdDKpE — Dralone&_DR145 (@draloneboy) May 19, 2026

Cheadle spoke with People magazine in December 2022 to support his then-upcoming Netflix effort, White Noise.

At the time, he recalled an eerie challenge Clooney had issued to him and the rest of the Ocean’s Twelve cast in 2004.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images

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According to Cheadle, the cast was staying at Clooney’s villa in Lake Como, Italy, during production.

Nearby stood an abandoned, aging house that he described as “weird” and “spooky.”

“We were just all sitting around, and he [Clooney] dared whoever to just go over there at two o’clock in the morning or something and walk around and hang out.”

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Cheadle said he took up the challenge alongside his co-star, Brad Pitt.

While the pair did visit the location, Cheadle said, “there was no spending the night there. No way.”

Clooney had previously opened up about this incident to GQ, though in his telling, he joined Cheadle and Pitt.

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“The first thing we saw was like a statue of a snake eating a woman’s head or something,” he said. “We came to the conclusion that we’d give $10,000 to any guy that could spend the night in the haunted house, with just a candle, six matches, and a bottle of wine.”

“There was a lot of idiocy that went on along the way, but we had a wonderful time,” he said.

Don Cheadle and George Clooney made headlines for their Golden Globes 2026 reunion

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Clooney and Cheadle took the stage to present the Best Picture — Drama award at the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on January 11.

Cheadle playfully teased his friend about losing the Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy award for Jay Kelly to Timothée Chalamet, who won for his starring role in Marty Supreme.

“We are all winners here,” a demure Clooney replied, but Cheadle quipped, “Not really — you aren’t.”

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Clooney then reminded Cheadle he has won “in the past.”

“Yes, you have,” Cheadle agreed. “A long time ago.”

Clooney disagreed, saying it wasn’t “that long ago.”

Cheadle then asked Chalamet, sitting in the audience, how old he was, to which he replied, “30.”

“He was 3 the last time you won!” Cheadle remarked.

Clooney had won Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy in 2001 for his role as Ulysses Everett McGill in O Brother, Where Art Thou?

“Always a fan,” a netizen said about Don Cheadle

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