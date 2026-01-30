“Something Is Way Off”: Taraji P. Henson’s Appearance Sparks Worry As Fans Point To Face Changes

ADVERTISEMENT

Taraji P. Henson went to Paris Fashion Week to serve confidence and flair, but the internet showed up ready to critique.

The 55-year-old actress was seen sitting in the front row of several runway shows, making fans relentlessly comment on her appearance, saying: “Taraji looks like tired.”

“She looks like she wants to cry in every pic,” read one comment.

She wore a soft-yellow dress to one event that some fans said looked “painful.”

Many felt she looked "tired" and "unhappy" to be at the event.

The actress was recently revealed as one of the singers on 'The Masked Singer.'

Image credits: tarajiphenson

Taraji P. Henson was seen attending shows for luxury fashion brands like Gaurav Gupta and Tamara Ralph at Paris Fashion Week.

To one event, she wore a soft-yellow dress that some fans said looked “painful.”

“What’s going on with my girl Taraji? Something is way off,” one asked.

Image credits: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

“Taraji looks a mess per usual. Just rough in general tbh,” one said, while another quipped, “T is over it.”

“TP is looking like she’d rather NOT….her dress is beautiful though. And, no it’s not an underhanded compliment,” another chimed in.

“Taraji looks amazing but unhappy,” read one comment online. “She seems like she just wants to go home”

Image credits: Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

Social media comment expressing concern over Taraji P. Henson's appearance and noticeable face changes.

“Her face always looks so tired. She needs to see a good derm/plastic surgeon asap,” another claimed.

Fans, on the other hand, sent plenty of fire and heart-eyed emojis, calling her “gorgeoussss.”

“Taraji looks stunning!!!!” one said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E! News (@enews)

During Zuhair Murad’s spring 2026 couture presentation during Paris Couture Week, Taraji celebrated the Lebanese designer by wearing a shimmering, jewel-encrusted gown from his fall 2025 couture collection.

The sleeveless gown, covered with gemstones, was paired with a textured, floor-length shawl.

The actress wore a gown from Zuhair Murad’s fall 2025 couture collection to one event

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Taraji was revealed as one of the masked singers on season 14 of the hit FOX singing competition series, The Masked Singer.

The show features celebrities showing up in face-covering costumes and singing songs, while judges and fans guess who’s behind the mask.

Panelists guessed that she was Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Finally, it was Rita Ora who guessed that it was the Hidden Figures star inside the Scarab costume.

The Oscar nominee was revealed as one of the singers on The Masked Singer earlier this month

Image credits: tarajiphenson

“It was not comfortable singing under the mask. And I was getting nervous because I’m not really a singer. I can sing, but I don’t put myself in the singing category. It’s something that I do when I have to do it,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

The actress admitted she was “nervous” and said it wasn’t easy to sing in the costume of Scarab.

“If I drop the lines, if I choke, I need to be able to see the teleprompter, it was a little stressful,” she said. “The socks that they have your head in so if the mask moves, no one can see your skin’s color, it’s tight. I thought it was gonna be restrictive for me singing, but it wasn’t, but it’s not easy.”

Image credits: Jemal Countess/Getty Images / Julien Hekimian/Getty Images

The Oscar nominee admitted she was disappointed when her name was guessed on the show. She also said she would do things differently if she had a chance, starting with “all of [her] mannerisms.”

“Fans under my comments, were like, ‘I could tell as soon as she put her hand up in the air. I could tell as soon as she opened her mouth.’ I would change my voice. I would do things different,” she said.

The Hideen Figures actress said “Broadway” is the next thing she has lined up

Image credits: James Devaney/GC Images

When asked about what project she has lined up next, she said, “Broadway.”

“I’m doing Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, directed by Debbie Allen. It will be at the Barrymore Theatre,” she said.

The show opens in April, and Taraji urged fans to watch it.

“It’s gonna be good. I’m excited,” she added.

Image credits: The Angie Martinez Show

The Straw star said in 2024 that she planned to be picky with the roles she takes up.

“I’ve played so many characters that now I get sent scripts and I think, ‘I’ve done this already,” she told Glamour in a 2024 interview.

She admitted she was looking for a challenge, one that allows her to push her boundaries.

Taraji said she no longer takes up a script unless it scares her

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝗠𝗼𝗗𝗮’𝘀 𝗧𝗼𝘂𝗰𝗵 (@mohiebdahabieh)

“I need something that makes me uncomfortable or scared, because that means it’s something I’m going to have to overcome,” she said.

If a script didn’t scare her, she would tell herself it’s not for her and is “someone else’s blessing.”

“If I’m going to transform, that means the audience has to transform,” she said, before adding, “That’s what excites me. Stuff that scares the shit out of me.”

“That dress looks painful,” read one comment online

