Unveiling The Spring Charm Of Lake Como, Italy: 30 Photos I Captured
Hi! My name is Maciek and I’m an amateur photographer from Poland. Photography is my biggest passion. I love to take photos of landscapes and cities.
I had the good fortune to spend a few days on the shores of Lake Como. The early spring looked amazing, I left a piece of my heart there forever and I hope to be able to return there many more times.
More info: Instagram | maciejspendel.myportfolio.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I thoroughly enjoyed your photos!
All lakes in northern Italy/southern Switzerland are beautiful, surrounded by the Alps. I heartily recommend a visit!
I thoroughly enjoyed your photos!
All lakes in northern Italy/southern Switzerland are beautiful, surrounded by the Alps. I heartily recommend a visit!