Goofy, silly, and 100% wholesome content in canine form—that’s what you get when you visit the ‘What Kind of Dog is This’ Twitter page. A social media project that started very recently, in April of 2022, the page has grown to nearly a quarter of a million followers in just over half a year.

The secret to their success? It’s simple, really. Dogs, dogs, and more dogs! The page shares heartwarmingly funny photos of doggos in all shapes, sizes, and levels of derpiness. And we can’t get enough of them. And we hope you can’t either.

We really wanted to do something nice for you, Pandas, so we collected some of the very best dog pics to brighten your day. Check out the very best of ‘What Kind of Dog is This’ below and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics (1 upvote = 1 head pat). Got some more space in your heart for some more floofs, snoots, and friendly paws? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the Twitter page right over here.

Hope you’ve packed enough Scooby Snacks (the healthy kind) for everyone!