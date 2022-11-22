Goofy, silly, and 100% wholesome content in canine form—that’s what you get when you visit the ‘What Kind of Dog is This’ Twitter page. A social media project that started very recently, in April of 2022, the page has grown to nearly a quarter of a million followers in just over half a year.

The secret to their success? It’s simple, really. Dogs, dogs, and more dogs! The page shares heartwarmingly funny photos of doggos in all shapes, sizes, and levels of derpiness. And we can’t get enough of them. And we hope you can’t either.

We really wanted to do something nice for you, Pandas, so we collected some of the very best dog pics to brighten your day. Check out the very best of ‘What Kind of Dog is This’ below and don’t forget to upvote your fave pics (1 upvote = 1 head pat). Got some more space in your heart for some more floofs, snoots, and friendly paws? Check out Bored Panda’s earlier article about the Twitter page right over here.

Hope you’ve packed enough Scooby Snacks (the healthy kind) for everyone!

#1

#2

Tom Hardeveld
day 327, they knew I was a dog from the start but they accepted me as a good boy

#3

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
When you lie on your job resume but still get the job.

Deciding to welcome a pet into your life is one of the biggest (and best!) decisions that you’ll ever make. Not only do you have a wonderful friend by your side, you also hold the power to boost practically anyone’s mood.

Have you ever watched your coworkers’ faces light up when you bring your doggo to the office? Have you ever noticed the utter joy on random passersby's faces when you take your cute pupperino for its daily walks? Dogs are magical and/or potentially sent by heaven to help us get through the toughest of times. (The jury’s still out on cats! But the Canine Council pays us in Scooby Snacks to write stuff like that.)
#4

The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Ah yes, my dog won't let me go to the bathroom on my own either.

#5

#6

Everyone decides for themselves whether it’s best to adopt a dog from a local animal shelter or to get a puppy from a breeder. Everyone’s family and home situations, and needs are different, after all.

However, we firmly believe that anyone who opens up their homes to animals in need are everyday superheroes who deserve to get a medal (cheese or gold, you decide).
#7

#8

#9

Though it’s easy to want a dog, raising one and taking good care of it isn’t without its challenges. You have to know for a fact that you can give your future pet the best quality of life it can have before you impulse-adopt 101 ado(g)rable animals.
#10

#11

Your sleep paralysis demon
Your sleep paralysis demon
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"sorry little Johnny, can't pet him, come back in fifteen years :)"

#12

Remi Flynne
Remi Flynne
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My first two dogs loved biting bubbles so I bought them some pet-friendly meat flavoured bubbles (there is such a thing) and... wouldn't touch them. Fairy liquid for my two!

Kelly DiCicco, from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), previously told Bored Panda about the things that pet owners should keep in mind in terms of adoption.

“It should be expected that you’ll experience lifestyle changes over the course of the pet’s life, such as moving, having children, or getting a new job, so it's important to consider how you will care for your pet during those changes before you add that pet to your family; many shelters offer various forms of support to answer questions you might have before you adopt, or afterward,” she told us.
#13

Luna W.
Luna W.
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awww...they both look so happy...

#14

#15

Skara Brae
Skara Brae
Why can't I dream at night about being a happy dog having a great day?

“While each shelter is different, pets are generally assessed and then introduced to potential adopters based on the likelihood of compatibility. Every animal is an individual—even those within a specific species or breed—and shelter staff are experts at making matches that work,” the ASPCA explained to Bored Panda.
#16

#17

Zara the squid! 🦑
Zara the squid! 🦑
Sorry but where is the dog xD (not joking btw)

#18

Luna W.
Luna W.
Part of me says "squeeee", part of me says "poor pupper"...

“If you ultimately determine that now is not the best time to adopt, fostering can allow you to change an animal's life for the better and is a rewarding experience for those who choose to become caregivers,” Kelly, from the APSCA, said that fostering is always an option.
#19

#20

Radical Roses
Radical Roses
Lol the look is pure savage. Birthday cake has that affect.

#21

Thatoneguy
Thatoneguy
It looks like the dog has grass growing on his grass.

“We always encourage adopters to keep an open mind and heart when visiting a shelter or rescue; as you may walk out with a pet you'd never considered before, like a senior animal or an animal who looks nothing like what you originally had in mind,” she said.
#22

Auntriarch
Auntriarch
I love fluffy butts, I cannot lie

#23

#24

Skara Brae
Skara Brae
The Trojan House

“Adopting an animal from a shelter or local rescue organization saves more than one life by freeing up space and resources for another animal in need,” the ASPCA explained to us earlier the massive effect that every adoption has.
#25

#26

Michelle M
Michelle M
"My dad was an irresponsible scientist. He fused me with a dog by accident. Now I protect the good citizens of dogville. They call me…

#27

Which of these photos did you enjoy the most, dear Pandas? Would you like to tell us a bit about your pets and what they're like? How do you manage your work/life/dog balance every single day? Drop by the comments and have a bit of fun!
#28

#29

#30

#31

Kitti B.
Kitti B.
bread, I love bread <3

#32

#33

Minath
Minath
Hot dog needing to chill.

#34

Your sleep paralysis demon
Your sleep paralysis demon
That's not a dog, that's the demogorgon,,, you need to run 😬

#35

#36

#37

#38

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
I do this to my dog too. He has a very specific nap blanket (it's really a dish towel that he's claimed) that he loves to walk around wrapped up in.

#39

#40

#41

#42

Bobby Dewa
Bobby Dewa
Dont worry! It doesnt bite , but it often judge

#43

#44

#45

#

Leslie Donsen
Leslie Donsen
One that's not welcome in Qatar.

#47

#48

#49

#50

Luna W.
Luna W.
"...have disappeased.." ???

#51

Luna W.
Luna W.
You're holding it upside down..!

#52

#53

#54

#55

#56

Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
that shark needs to see a dentist, one of his Canines is loose...

#57

#58

#59

Tom Hardeveld
Tom Hardeveld
Wha... there is no dog in this picture! Just some pieces of coal in the snow!

#60

