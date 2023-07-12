The bigger question here is why does weird stuff gain so much traction online? Well, DigiChefs, a digital marketing agency, discussed the topic and nailed down a number of key elements that make weird stuff online attractive to the general public.

It all ultimately boils down to the agency’s self-proposed Theory of Human Connect—the idea that every successful narrative has an element of surprise, a backstory, and an emotional connection. Things that surface on the internet as viral content essentially have all these. And there’s quite a bit of nuance involved in it too, but this does not deter from the virality. If anything, it probably reinforces it.

Let’s say something is going viral, but the key premise is annoyance. Like the legendary Rebecca Black’s Friday. It had a huge cringe and annoyance factor that people not only had a collective reason to bash and debate, but also the video could have been used to annoy people. And it only made the video even more viral. All because humans were being humans with cringe content.