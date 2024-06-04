ADVERTISEMENT

Hi there! It's me again - a lover and designer of digital cross-stitch patterns. Today I heard the opinion that cross-stitching is unpopular and, in general, is a hobby only for grandmothers. I certainly don’t agree with this!

Cross stitch is one of the most popular types of needlework and a hobby in many countries. It has a long history and is widely practiced by both professional and amateur embroiders.

The exact number of people doing cross stitches in the world is difficult to estimate. However, it can be said that this hobby is very popular among various age groups and socio-cultural backgrounds. There is a huge community of stitchers sharing experiences, tips and finished projects in online communities, forums, and social networks.

Cross stitch attracts people with its creative component, the opportunity to realize their ideas and create unique works. In addition, this hobby promotes relaxation and improves concentration and creative thinking.

Thus, cross stitch remains a popular form of needlework, attracting many people around the world.

These are my cross stitch patterns, which are bought by stitchers of any age, any skill level, from all over the world. Thanks to them for this! Therefore, if someone tells you that cross stitch is a forgotten hobby, don’t believe it!

More info: ballwool.com

#1

Watercolor Roses

#2

Seasons Smoothly Change Each Other

#3

I Love Simple Geometric Patterns

#4

And Bookmarks Are Also Decorated With Geometric Patterns ☺

#5

Tree. I'm Still Debating With This Pattern Whether To Hoop It Or Frame It (Photo Below)

#6

Which Option Do You Think Is Better?

#7

My Favorite Miniatures From Which I Create Gift Tags

#8

Floral Gift Tags

#9

Happy Birthday Gift Tags

#10

Gift Tags With Tarot Cards

#11

My Orchid

#12

Turtle

#13

My Colorful Rooster

#14

Yes, I Really Love Bright Colors. Thank You Very Much For Your Attention!

#15

When I Hear People Say

