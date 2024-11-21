ADVERTISEMENT

This year, I decided to pay homage to one of my childhood heroes, the beloved Beatrix Potter. Inspired by her enchanting stories and whimsical illustrations, I crafted my own Inktober challenge and named it "Cottagetober."

Despite a busy schedule, I couldn't imagine skipping Inktober after four consecutive years of participation. So, instead of the usual 31 illustrations, I set my sights on creating 16 pieces. Each artwork celebrates the life and charm of cottagecore animals, capturing their daily adventures in a rustic, idyllic setting. I brought these little worlds to life using watercolor, adding a soft and dreamy touch to each scene.

Hope you enjoyed a creative and inspiring October too!

More info: threeleaves.ch | Instagram | tiktok.com | Etsy | artstation.com | ko-fi.com | Facebook

#1

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#2

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#3

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#4

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#5

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#6

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#7

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#8

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#9

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#10

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#11

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#12

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#13

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#14

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#15

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

#16

Cottagetober: A Tribute To Beatrix Potter

