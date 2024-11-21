ADVERTISEMENT

"Return of Stiqz" is here to shake things up with chaotic humor and a heavy dose of absurdity! The artist behind the comic, Stiq Auteur, shares new strips featuring colorful stick figures on their Instagram weekly. The artist describes the series as “A dumb comic about morons being stupid.”

We also had the chance to chat with the cartoonist and asked them to sum up their work in three words. Their response? “Mischief, mayhem, and merriment.” As they explain, “My main concept is that the characters are active agents of chaos. They don’t just experience it—they create and enjoy it! Well, some of them, anyway.”

Scroll down to discover more about this comic and learn all about its wild, chaotic world.

More info: Instagram | tumblr.com

