ADVERTISEMENT

Even though parenting seems like the hardest job in the world, the vast majority of parents enjoy it, find it rewarding, and see it as an important part of their identity. After seeing numerous articles, posts, and videos online about parenting struggles, burnout, and anxiety, it feels reassuring to know that bringing new life into the world brings so much happiness to people, despite them encountering many difficulties.



In their comics, the couple Yehuda and Maya Devir also try to spread the wonders of parenting by illustrating their everyday lives in an honest and fun way. Scroll down to find the freshest batch of their comics, and let us know what you think in the comments below!