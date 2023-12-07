ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting experts are everywhere these days. They’re on social medias, on TV, their work is published in newspapers, and their books are becoming instant bestsellers. And they all have something to say about your parenting.

Good thing that not all the parents out there are pretending to be experts. Some just tell it like it is. One of them are the viral comic sensations Yehuda and Maya Devirs.

The couple, who got famous for creating comics about their personal experiences as partners, have shifted the focus of their content when they became parents. Now they’re portraying the beautiful and miserable realities of having children. And we all love it! Scroll down to see the most recent batch of their work.