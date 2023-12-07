27 New Extremely Relatable Comics About Being A Parent, By Yehuda And Maya Devir
Parenting experts are everywhere these days. They’re on social medias, on TV, their work is published in newspapers, and their books are becoming instant bestsellers. And they all have something to say about your parenting.
Good thing that not all the parents out there are pretending to be experts. Some just tell it like it is. One of them are the viral comic sensations Yehuda and Maya Devirs.
The couple, who got famous for creating comics about their personal experiences as partners, have shifted the focus of their content when they became parents. Now they’re portraying the beautiful and miserable realities of having children. And we all love it! Scroll down to see the most recent batch of their work.
This post may include affiliate links.
That Time Of The Month
Parenting is quite an adventure. It has amazing highs and awful lows and plenty of fascinating moments as well as frustrating ones. The best/worst part? All these experiences can change from one hour to the next. In other words, it’s quite a ride.
Still, through it all, we’re all striving to be perfect. We all want to be that example parent who seems to be doing it all correctly. At least, that’s how we start off.
It's Your Turn
They Grow Up So Fast!
We want to be kind and understanding to our children and communicate with them without yelling. We want to feed good food and encourage them to be curious eaters. We want them to read books and make every waking moment developmentally useful. And on top of all that, we want a clean house, a stable career, and a good social life.
There are some days you feel you’re doing okay. Maybe even pretty good. But then you come across a TikTok that tells you that you shouldn’t say “good job” to your kid and suddenly you feel like a failure.
Permanent
Quiet
If they would have a dog and a cat she would me hearing a all sinfonia with au au, au and miau, miau.
I Can Do It On My Own!
The truth is that we’re all bound to make mistakes when parenting. Yes, we want to make them as little as possible, but it’s tough to be perfect no matter what you do, and raising a human being is already not a walk in the park. The solution? Accepting that good enough is enough.
I Got You Covered
Deliver Us!
The secret is to put some on the wall and keep the rest in a folder with name, age and a small explanation to the kid interpretation. 1 kid still didn't change his perception and the other kid ask what da f*** he was painting. And the explanation/interpretation make him laugh a lot.
The Mask
The idea of good enough parenting started in the 50s, when psychoanalyst and paediatrician Donald Winnicottwanted to reassure mothers that being perfect might not be the best option. He believed that child’s needs evolved with time and not being able to quickly adjust to them was good for their development. According to Winnicott, any slip-up that a parent makes actually allows the child to learn about the external world that it might not always respond to their needs.
The Walking Dad
Scissoring
Home Sweet Home
So, let go of the guilt and allow yourself to make mistakes. Maybe lower your expectations a little. You don’t always need to be there for your child. After all, they can play on their own. In fact, adult-free independent play is good for them. It allows them to find their own pace, helps with their problem-solving skills, and boosts imagination.
No...no...no...no...no
Handyman
I'm 4 Mother Father!!!
I'm surprised Bored Panda didn't apply some asterisks to motherfather
Also, remember that science is on your side. Find solace in the fact that, according to research, today’s parents already spend way more time with their children than parents did in the 60s. And when you’re in doubt about going back to work, note that children of working mothers are just as happy as the ones raised by stay-at-home moms.
Up
Potty Training
Happy Birthday, Mommy!
If you do make a mistake, acknowledge it. Take it as an opportunity to learn a better way. Maybe yelling wasn’t the best option and you did overreact. Maybe you didn’t show enough support or attention when your kid needed it. Apologize to your child if needed and move on with grace. This will also teach them how to deal with their mistakes.
Tea Party
Summer Time
A New Beginning
All in all, if you’re worried that your efforts aren’t perfect, you’re probably doing okay already. So, cut yourself some slack. Take it easy and maybe even laugh at your everyday realities and slip-ups, just like the creators of these comics do.
Mine
Happy Ending
Well at least he's on the right side. My husband appears to have trouble telling back from front...
Playing "spot the Hulk being adorable" was my favorite part of this list!
I love this cartoons / couple. The way he paint his wife is so lovely.
So happy to see these back!
Playing "spot the Hulk being adorable" was my favorite part of this list!
I love this cartoons / couple. The way he paint his wife is so lovely.
So happy to see these back!