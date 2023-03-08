We’re massive fans of webcomics. Two of our top favorite artists around the entire world are Yehuda and Maya Devir, a couple from Israel, who are behind the massive hit comic ‘One of Those Days.’ They illustrate their everyday family life in a very honest, fun, and incredibly relatable way—they hold nothing back.

Scroll down to check out Yehuda and Maya’s best recent comics. Whether you’re a veteran fan of their work or just discovering them now, get ready for a ton of smiles and lots of laughs. No parent is alone in the ups and downs of life, and these comics are proof that no challenge is insurmountable if you look at it like an adventure.

More info: YehudaDevir.com | Instagram (Yehuda) | Instagram (Maya) | Facebook | YouTube | Patreon | Book

#1

Get Over Here!

jude_devir Report

#2

Happy...ish Valentine's Day!!!

jude_devir Report

#3

Gasundheit!

jude_devir Report

The Tel-Aviv-based couple are parents to two children—daughter Ariel and son Ethan, who just turned two. And to say that the couple’s webcomic is popular is an understatement. They’re a digital sensation! You’ve probably seen their work on social media even if you weren’t aware of the artists wielding the (digital) pens.

Yehuda and Maya’s webcomics are extremely widely known around the globe. On Instagram alone, their illustrations have given them a jaw-dropping following. 5.6 million people follow Yehuda's account and 1.1 million follow Maya's. Meanwhile, on Facebook, they have another 1.3 million followers. 
#4

Cutting Corners...

jude_devir Report

#5

I Insist!

jude_devir Report

#6

Always Say :"Yes!"

jude_devir Report

Like any other parents around the world, they deal with the challenges that raising kids throws at them. Instead of shying away from them, they draw these situations in a very open and honest way, with lots of good humor.

After all, there’s nothing like laughter to brighten up even the most overcast day. There’s always a silver lining to be found, you just have to actively look for it.
#7

Happy 5th Birthday To "One Of Those Days"!!!

jude_devir Report

#8

Bedtime Story

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
The princess lived happily ever after as a successful single lady and mom to a host of puppies 🐶 ❤️

#9

My Other Halfs..

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
He took one (or half) for the team.

The success of their comics is a direct result of their quality art and their willingness to show themselves in a less-than-flattering light in their illustrations. In short—the stories that they tell through their art are beyond relatable.

If you happen to be a parent, Yehuda and Maya’s comics are bound to resonate with what your own daily life looks like. We know that’s the case with us.
#10

Always Lock The Door!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
My toddler already found out about various body parts. It's fun when she announces in public grandma has a pénis... yeah, she got some things confused 😅

#11

Layers...

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Yes, except that's me as soon as temperatures reach single digits. Celsius obviously

#12

Barbie Girl

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
That's about how it feels 😊. But she's so proud of herself I happily endure

Previously, artist Yehuda told Bored Panda how the reason people like their comics comes down to the fact that they identify with them and “relive the beautiful moments that were important parts of shaping their own relationship.” Every family is unique, but many of us have so many overlapping experiences and struggle with similar things. And it's good to know that there are plenty of other people out there who understand exactly what we're going through ourselves.
#13

End Of The Day

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Your partner's a perv lol. But he's your perv, so that's OK I guess

#14

Tetris

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Awww. We have the same baby Hulk btw. He screams when pressed 😄

#15

Listen To Your Parents!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Yes, mam! *sits up straight, beak in the air*

“Readers see their life and feel that they are not alone… There are other people somewhere in the world who are just like them, who experience ups and downs in their relationships [as well] and it gives [them] a sense of relevance,” Yehuda said earlier.
#16

Use The Hanger!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Everyone has a chair like this, right?

#17

Busted!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
They have a sixth sense for acts of candy secrecy.

#18

Lil Hercules!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Try taking something out of their hands when they decidedly don't want to give it up...

The couple’s weekly comics focus on being honest, entertaining, as well as empathetic. Over the past few years, both Yehuda and Maya have become household names in the webcomic world. They’ve published 5 books and attended dozens of comic and design conventions around the world.
#19

Let Them Fight

jude_devir Report

#20

Comfort Zone

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Yeah, still a pervert 😊. In a good way

#21

Happy New Year!!!

jude_devir Report

They’ve also been TEDx lecturers, launched online courses for artists and content creators, and even launched an online shop. Meanwhile, in 2019, Yehuda and Maya won the ‘The Most Creative Content Makers’ award, part of the ‘INFLOW GLOBAL Awards’ international competition in Istanbul. They’ve earned their success through sweat and tears. And probably every parent wishes that they had the amount of energy that these two do.
#22

She Told Me "Yes" For The Second Time!

jude_devir Report

#23

Braidsmaids

jude_devir Report

#24

Best Parents Ever!

jude_devir Report

During an earlier interview, the couple told Bored Panda how they felt after the birth of their daughter, Ariel.

“We are experiencing a whole new range of emotions and feelings we didn't know existed. We also have a lot of conflicts, but we grow from it,” Yehuda and Maya said a few years ago.
#25

It's Harder Than It Looks!

jude_devir Report

#26

Merry Christmas Y'all!!!

jude_devir Report

#27

Caraoke Family Style

jude_devir Report

“There is no more couple, no more team at work... only Ariel. It's a new life and we’re getting used to it. But not in a bad way. This experience is going to create a new and better us,” they said a few years ago.

One of the biggest challenges that both artists had to deal with as new parents was not having the time for themselves. “We never go to bed at the same time,” they opened up to Bored Panda earlier.
#28

Black Friday - Family Style!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Black Friday is a nightmare better avoided

#29

I'm Tired...

jude_devir Report

#30

Before (2018) & After (2022)

jude_devir Report

Bored Panda has followed the couple’s artistic and parenting journey in great detail over the past six years. If you’d like to take a peek at some of their best comics, be sure to check out our recent features about their work here, here, here, and here. Meanwhile, you’ll find our older articles about the happy couple here, here, here, and here.
#31

Black Friday Is Here!

jude_devir Report

#32

We Saw "Avatar: The Way Of Water"

jude_devir Report

#33

Fire!

jude_devir Report

Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
Omg I thought it was only me. I actually called the fire department, even though I had it under control again because I was so freaked out. They told me to relax 😂

#34

Turn Around

jude_devir Report

#35

Happy Birthday Daddy!

jude_devir Report

#36

Let's Go Fly A Kite!

jude_devir Report

#37

Eeew! Eeew! Eeew!

jude_devir Report

#38

What The F@%k!

jude_devir Report

#39

We Saw Top Gun: Maverick!

jude_devir Report

