This Couple Illustrates Relatable Everyday Challenges That Most Parents Face, And Here Are 39 Of Their Best New Comics
We’re massive fans of webcomics. Two of our top favorite artists around the entire world are Yehuda and Maya Devir, a couple from Israel, who are behind the massive hit comic ‘One of Those Days.’ They illustrate their everyday family life in a very honest, fun, and incredibly relatable way—they hold nothing back.
Scroll down to check out Yehuda and Maya’s best recent comics. Whether you’re a veteran fan of their work or just discovering them now, get ready for a ton of smiles and lots of laughs. No parent is alone in the ups and downs of life, and these comics are proof that no challenge is insurmountable if you look at it like an adventure.
Get Over Here!
Happy...ish Valentine's Day!!!
Gasundheit!
The Tel-Aviv-based couple are parents to two children—daughter Ariel and son Ethan, who just turned two. And to say that the couple’s webcomic is popular is an understatement. They’re a digital sensation! You’ve probably seen their work on social media even if you weren’t aware of the artists wielding the (digital) pens.
Yehuda and Maya’s webcomics are extremely widely known around the globe. On Instagram alone, their illustrations have given them a jaw-dropping following. 5.6 million people follow Yehuda's account and 1.1 million follow Maya's. Meanwhile, on Facebook, they have another 1.3 million followers.
Cutting Corners...
I Insist!
Always Say :"Yes!"
Like any other parents around the world, they deal with the challenges that raising kids throws at them. Instead of shying away from them, they draw these situations in a very open and honest way, with lots of good humor.
After all, there’s nothing like laughter to brighten up even the most overcast day. There’s always a silver lining to be found, you just have to actively look for it.
Happy 5th Birthday To "One Of Those Days"!!!
Bedtime Story
The princess lived happily ever after as a successful single lady and mom to a host of puppies 🐶 ❤️
My Other Halfs..
The success of their comics is a direct result of their quality art and their willingness to show themselves in a less-than-flattering light in their illustrations. In short—the stories that they tell through their art are beyond relatable.
If you happen to be a parent, Yehuda and Maya’s comics are bound to resonate with what your own daily life looks like. We know that’s the case with us.
Always Lock The Door!
My toddler already found out about various body parts. It's fun when she announces in public grandma has a pénis... yeah, she got some things confused 😅
Layers...
Yes, except that's me as soon as temperatures reach single digits. Celsius obviously
Barbie Girl
That's about how it feels 😊. But she's so proud of herself I happily endure
Previously, artist Yehuda told Bored Panda how the reason people like their comics comes down to the fact that they identify with them and “relive the beautiful moments that were important parts of shaping their own relationship.” Every family is unique, but many of us have so many overlapping experiences and struggle with similar things. And it's good to know that there are plenty of other people out there who understand exactly what we're going through ourselves.
End Of The Day
Your partner's a perv lol. But he's your perv, so that's OK I guess
Tetris
Awww. We have the same baby Hulk btw. He screams when pressed 😄
Listen To Your Parents!
“Readers see their life and feel that they are not alone… There are other people somewhere in the world who are just like them, who experience ups and downs in their relationships [as well] and it gives [them] a sense of relevance,” Yehuda said earlier.
Use The Hanger!
Busted!
Lil Hercules!
Try taking something out of their hands when they decidedly don't want to give it up...
The couple’s weekly comics focus on being honest, entertaining, as well as empathetic. Over the past few years, both Yehuda and Maya have become household names in the webcomic world. They’ve published 5 books and attended dozens of comic and design conventions around the world.
Let Them Fight
Comfort Zone
Happy New Year!!!
They’ve also been TEDx lecturers, launched online courses for artists and content creators, and even launched an online shop. Meanwhile, in 2019, Yehuda and Maya won the ‘The Most Creative Content Makers’ award, part of the ‘INFLOW GLOBAL Awards’ international competition in Istanbul. They’ve earned their success through sweat and tears. And probably every parent wishes that they had the amount of energy that these two do.
She Told Me "Yes" For The Second Time!
Braidsmaids
Best Parents Ever!
During an earlier interview, the couple told Bored Panda how they felt after the birth of their daughter, Ariel.
“We are experiencing a whole new range of emotions and feelings we didn't know existed. We also have a lot of conflicts, but we grow from it,” Yehuda and Maya said a few years ago.
It's Harder Than It Looks!
Merry Christmas Y'all!!!
Caraoke Family Style
“There is no more couple, no more team at work... only Ariel. It's a new life and we’re getting used to it. But not in a bad way. This experience is going to create a new and better us,” they said a few years ago.
One of the biggest challenges that both artists had to deal with as new parents was not having the time for themselves. “We never go to bed at the same time,” they opened up to Bored Panda earlier.
Black Friday - Family Style!
I'm Tired...
Before (2018) & After (2022)
Black Friday Is Here!
We Saw "Avatar: The Way Of Water"
Fire!
Omg I thought it was only me. I actually called the fire department, even though I had it under control again because I was so freaked out. They told me to relax 😂