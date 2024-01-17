Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Not Enough Hours In The Day”: Woman Asks How A ’90s Mom Could Have A Career And Raise Kids
Parenting

"Not Enough Hours In The Day": Woman Asks How A '90s Mom Could Have A Career And Raise Kids

The amount of work it took to raise you doesn’t really make sense until you have kids of your own. Naturally, one might start wondering how exactly an adult takes care of kids and goes to their job every single day.

TikToker and mom FamPhiji shared her difficulty in understanding how mothers of past managed to have careers and do the majority of childcare at the same time. People shared their stories and thoughts in the comments. Bored Panda has reached out to FamPhiji via email and will update the story when she gets back to us.
More info: TikTok

Working moms rarely have time for a break

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

TikToker and mother FamPhiji wondered what was her own mother’s secret

Image credits:_phiji

“How were you able to wake up, get yourself dressed, get me ready, take me to daycare or school, go to work, work a full shift, get off, pick me up, take me home, make sure I was fed, make sure I was bathed, put me to bed, wake up and do it all over again. For years and years and years.”

Image credits:_phiji

“I’m just not seeing it. My mom was so serious about going to work that if I was sick, I had to go to school for at least half a day. Because I’m not messing up my attendance and she has got to go to work. I was that girl that had perfect attendance every year”

Image credits:_phiji

“But I’m tired. I don’t know if I can do this. How am I supposed to have the energy to do all of this? Where do I find the patience? How do you find time to clean, cook, keep the house together? Time for yourself? Where is the balance?”

Image credits:_phiji

“I’m not seeing the work-life balance. There is not enough hours in the day to do all this. There’s not enough hours in the day. Math is still not mathing to me. I don’t know.”

Image credits:_phiji

You can watch the full video here

@_phiji I’m tired. #momtok #momsoftiktok #toddlermom #toddlertok #millenialmom #momlife #momstruggles #fyp ♬ original sound – FamPhiji ✨

Many commenters gave some suggestions as to how the times have changed

Other working moms also shared their experiences

While some argued that there was no secret, just lots of hard work

Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria, and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time, Justin enjoys hiking, journalism, and cooking.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
