Colorful Pawtraits Of Dogs That I Took (13 Pics)

These colorful and vibrant canine portraits were created for a 2024 dog calendar. They have been on display in my clients' houses all year. I'm often notified by the owners when it's their dog's month.

Each dog was chosen to represent a month and a color uniquely suited to them. From casting calls to the photoshoots to the arrival of the calendars, it took around two months to complete. The next time the calendars can be used is in 2052.

More info: isoelegant.co.uk | Instagram | Facebook | youtube.com

#1

#1

#2

#2

#3

#3

#4

#4

#5

#5

#6

#6

#7

#7

#8

#8

#9

#9

#10

#10

#11

#11

#12

#12

#13

#13

