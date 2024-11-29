ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Joy of JoyousJoyfulJoyness, and I am a California-based artist known for my vibrant animal art. I've created a series of 17 close-up cat paintings that are playful and captivating. Each piece showcases cats in unique, exaggerated perspectives and funny expressions, capturing the quirks and charm of feline personalities.

Using bold colors and intricate details, I bring these cats to life, highlighting their mischievous, curious, and occasionally grumpy sides. From wide-eyed surprise to minute bleps, the series is a humorous celebration of the everyday antics that make cats so lovable.

My signature vibrant palette gives the kitties a pop of color. Whether you’re a cat lover or simply a fan of vibrant, lighthearted art, these paintings will surely bring a smile to your face.

#1

"Cat-Atonic"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
I'm a mother of two wonderful boys and a former lawyer who realized my dream of becoming a professional artist... in my early 40s! I'm completely self-taught, and my mother is an artist, so I've been drawing since I could hold a pencil. 
#2

"Chonk"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#3

"Disappoint"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
I always wanted to be a professional artist since my mother is one, and she's encouraged me to create since I was a toddler. Finally, I was able to in my early 40s!
#4

"Teal Eyes"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#5

"Blep"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
I started my professional art career drawing and foiling pet portraits, but only recently taught myself painting in color. I painted what I knew and was inspired by crazy cat references. My love of art took off from there.

I hope these cat paintings make you smile! My goal as an artist is to spark happiness.
#6

"Eepy"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#7

"Green Eyes"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#8

"Grin"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#9

"Scrungle"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#10

"Little Mlem"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#11

"Meow"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#12

"No Thoughts"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#13

"Peekaboo"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#14

"Boop"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#15

"Double Chin"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#16

"Golden Eyes"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
#17

"Spoopy"

JoyousJoyfulJoyness
