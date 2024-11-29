ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Joy of JoyousJoyfulJoyness, and I am a California-based artist known for my vibrant animal art. I've created a series of 17 close-up cat paintings that are playful and captivating. Each piece showcases cats in unique, exaggerated perspectives and funny expressions, capturing the quirks and charm of feline personalities.

Using bold colors and intricate details, I bring these cats to life, highlighting their mischievous, curious, and occasionally grumpy sides. From wide-eyed surprise to minute bleps, the series is a humorous celebration of the everyday antics that make cats so lovable.

My signature vibrant palette gives the kitties a pop of color. Whether you’re a cat lover or simply a fan of vibrant, lighthearted art, these paintings will surely bring a smile to your face.

More info: joyousjoyness.com | Instagram | youtube.com | Facebook