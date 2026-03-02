Cats occupy a special place in human art, largely because cats were among the last of the “classic” modern pets to be domesticated. While dogs have been with humans for millennia across the planet, cats long remained a curiosity for many cultures.

For example, cats held a truly sacred place in Egyptian religion. This is, of course, explained by the fact that without cats, a significant portion of the harvest would’ve been destroyed by rodents, and the entire civilization would have collapsed. But cats saved the harvest year after year - and the grateful Egyptians elevated them to the rank of gods.

No, I’m being completely serious! Bastet, one of the most important goddesses in the Egyptian pantheon, had the head of a cat, and the furry creatures themselves held sacred status among the people. If a person harmed a cat, even unintentionally, a huge monetary fine was the least they could expect.

So it’s no surprise that cats sit on the laps of ancient Egyptian statues, gaze down upon us from dusty bas-reliefs, and that their mummies, richly adorned with gold and precious stones, occupy places of honor in the tombs of the pharaohs.