Artists and sculptors have always sought to draw inspiration from beauty. And what, after all, could be more beautiful than cats? Okay, one of the most beautiful things on this Earth. Now, I think even avid dog lovers would agree with me. So it’s no wonder cats occupy such an important place in world art.

Still don’t believe me? Then please take a look at this selection of incredible cat art, compiled by this dedicated Instagram account, whose motto rightly states: “Where there is a cat, there is love.” And we, Bored Panda, have specially selected the most beautiful of these images for you.

More info: Instagram

#1

Black and white watercolor painting of a cat curled in a circular pose, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject.

Mariusz Szmerdt Report

    #2

    Black cat painting wearing a fur stole, holding a drink and cigarette, representing classic cat art subject across the years.

    Martin Leman Report

    More information about the different artists please

    #3

    Man working at a desk with a black and white cat beside him in a painting highlighting cats as favorite art subjects.

    Yi Xiang Yang Report

    Instagram has many dedicated pages that collect images of cat-themed artwork, so here’s another one for you. It’s called “Cats in Art,” and as of today, it has nearly 200 different beautiful cats in its postings.

    However, 200 pieces of cat art is too much beauty at once, so we invite you to look at just under 50 images we’ve carefully selected for you. Please view and enjoy the indescribable beauty, flexibility, and agility of these meowtiful felines!

    #4

    Watercolor painting of a brown cat held by a hand, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    mari_novosad Report

    #5

    Surreal painting of cats with crocodile-like jaws in a detailed natural setting, showcasing cat art throughout the years.

    Peter Klucik Report

    #6

    Vintage painting of cats dancing and celebrating around a decorated Christmas tree, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Louis Wain Report

    Cats occupy a special place in human art, largely because cats were among the last of the “classic” modern pets to be domesticated. While dogs have been with humans for millennia across the planet, cats long remained a curiosity for many cultures.

    For example, cats held a truly sacred place in Egyptian religion. This is, of course, explained by the fact that without cats, a significant portion of the harvest would’ve been destroyed by rodents, and the entire civilization would have collapsed. But cats saved the harvest year after year - and the grateful Egyptians elevated them to the rank of gods.

    No, I’m being completely serious! Bastet, one of the most important goddesses in the Egyptian pantheon, had the head of a cat, and the furry creatures themselves held sacred status among the people. If a person harmed a cat, even unintentionally, a huge monetary fine was the least they could expect.

    So it’s no surprise that cats sit on the laps of ancient Egyptian statues, gaze down upon us from dusty bas-reliefs, and that their mummies, richly adorned with gold and precious stones, occupy places of honor in the tombs of the pharaohs.
    #7

    Woman with beaded headdress holding a black cat next to a glass, painting showcasing cats as favorite art subject.

    Jane Whiting Chrzanoska Report

    #8

    Tabby cat hidden in a lush green field with wildflowers, an example of paintings of cats as a favorite art subject.

    Bruno Liljefors Report

    #9

    Painting of three black cats with bright yellow eyes among colorful flowers and blooming branches, highlighting cats as favorite art subjects.

    Maud Lewis Report

    However, cats are virtually absent from Roman and Greek culture, because they actually arrived in Europe and spread only during the collapse of the Roman Empire. Ferrets, for example, served a purpose in Rome and Ancient Greece, but these small predators also caused considerable damage to poultry farms.

    In Byzantium and Europe during the Crusades, cats already occupied a worthy place alongside humans, deserving their honor, respect, and a place in art. Moreover, cats are depicted alongside monarchs and nobles, not commoners, further emphasizing their high status.

    For example, a classic work of medieval art, the Book of Hours of the Duke of Berry, which depicts scenes from the daily lives of peasants and artisans, features a variety of animals but no cats. However, cats are present in tapestries depicting the Duke’s own family.

    #10

    Abstract painting of a woman with blue eyes holding a white cat, showcasing cats as a favorite subject in art throughout the years.

    www.instagram.com Report

    #11

    Black cat with yellow eyes wearing a ruffled white collar in a painting, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Vanessa Stockard Report

    #12

    Black cat peeking from under red blanket near human feet in a painting showing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Carol Wilson Report

    Having survived the difficult times associated with the persecution of witches by the Inquisition, which viewed cats as the devil's minions, these fluffyballs gradually regained their place in art and the hearts of people and have since regularly appeared in famous works, from classical to avant-garde.

    For example, the famous photograph of Salvador Dalí with three jumping cats, a chair, an easel, and a bucket of water, was taken in 1948 by the renowned photographer Philippe Halsman. Interestingly, it took 26 takes and six hours to get the photograph just the way Halsman and Dalí wanted. But this photograph is now considered one of the 100 most influential in art history.
    #13

    Vintage painting of cats with scarves and umbrella, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Louis William Wain Report

    #14

    Thick oil painting of a cat with green eyes on vibrant red and yellow background, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    demtsiu Report

    #15

    Black cat peeking through colorful wildflowers in a vibrant painting showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Niaski Report

    By the way, among the images collected in this selection of ours, you’ll find another one featuring Salvador Dalí - and a different kitty, of course. So now feel free to browse these delightful images, enjoy them all, and please share your impressions in the comments below.
    #16

    Whimsical painting of five black and white cats with bright yellow eyes, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    Kim Haskins Report

    #17

    Illustration of three cats peeking from behind a wall, showcasing painting of cats as a favorite art subject.

    Maya Perez Report

    #18

    Black cat with glowing eyes perched on a fence post in a dark, foggy landscape painting of cats art subject.

    Dillon Samuelson Report

    #19

    Impressionist painting of a cat and dog in a colorful kitchen, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    Vanessa Cooper Report

    Colorful painting of a cat drinking from a fishbowl with goldfish, featuring vibrant artistic style in cat paintings artwork.

    Henri Matisse Report

    #21

    Painting of a black and white cat lying in grass with flowers near a person’s bare legs, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Vladimir Dunjic Report

    #22

    Abstract painting of a woman with a large black cat that forms her hair, illustrating cats as favorite art subjects.

    terryrunyan Report

    #23

    Surreal painting of a cat flying above a field carried by bats, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects.

    Maggie Vandewalle Report

    #24

    Painting of a black cat resting on a cream cloth with orange flowers, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    Owen Smith Report

    #25

    Painting of a cat sitting on a wooden chair by a window, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Johnel Summerfield Report

    #26

    Painting of a cat resting with her kittens on colorful blankets, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects through the years.

    Sarah Fox-Davies Report

    #27

    Black cat with striking blue eyes in a textured painting featuring dandelions and a house in the background, cat art subject.

    Kateryna Kyrylchuk Report

    #28

    Traditional ink painting of cats showcasing artistic depictions of cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Xu Beihong Report

    #29

    Painting of a black cat resting on a chair in a vintage room, illustrating cats as favorite art subjects over the years.

    Edward Bowden Report

    #30

    Painting of a cat sitting on an armchair by an open window, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject over the years.

    Marcel Schelekens Report

    #31

    Whimsical painting of a white cat with yellow eyes wearing a party hat, reading a blue book with a cup nearby.

    nataly_owl Report

    Illustration of cats surrounding a sleeping person, showcasing cats as a favorite subject in paintings throughout the years.

    thedancingcatart Report

    #33

    Sketch painting of a fluffy cat with yellow eyes showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    leo___forest Report

    #34

    Painting depicting a dog, cat, and duckling together, illustrating cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Michael Sowa Report

    #35

    White cat painting surrounded by flowers and leaves, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Midori Yamada Report

    Abstract cat painting with intricate patterns and bright yellow eyes, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    LOUIS WAIN Report

    #37

    Impressionist painting of a cat with green eyes beside a cup of tea and a piece of chocolate cake on a table.

    Oleksandr Yanuta Report

    #38

    Surreal painting of a couple in bed with several cats, illustrating cats as a favorite subject in art throughout the years.

    Vicky Mount Report

    #39

    Painting of a wide-eyed cat sitting at a table with desserts, showcasing cats as favorite art subjects through the years.

    Ricky Way Report

    #40

    Painting of a woman holding a cat outdoors with several cats nearby, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    Stephanie lambourne Report

    #41

    Painting of cats playing and resting on cushions near a decorative wall sconce in classic art style.

    Henriëtte Ronner-Knip Report

    #42

    Two painted cats with focused expressions watching a bird, highlighting paintings of cats as favorite art subjects.

    Francisco de Goya Manuel Osorio Manrique de Zuñiga Report

    #43

    Cat painting showing a black cat skiing down a snowy slope leaving zigzag tracks in a minimalist art style.

    Uiko Ikeda Report

    #44

    Painting of a woman with dark hair holding a tabby cat, showcasing cats as a favorite art subject throughout the years.

    Lucien Freud Report

    #45

    Painting of a black and white cat resting among various fruits and vegetables in wooden market crates, showcasing cats in art.

    selynndraws Report

    #46

    Painting of a white cat standing on hind legs facing a person, illustrating cats as a favorite art subject through the years.

    danielarthury Report

    #47

    Child in vintage clothing holding a large black cat painting symbolizing cats as favorite art subjects over the years

    Théophile Alexandre Steinlen Report

