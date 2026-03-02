47 Paintings Of Cats Throughout The Years That Prove They Were Always Favorite Art’s Subject
Artists and sculptors have always sought to draw inspiration from beauty. And what, after all, could be more beautiful than cats? Okay, one of the most beautiful things on this Earth. Now, I think even avid dog lovers would agree with me. So it’s no wonder cats occupy such an important place in world art.
Still don’t believe me? Then please take a look at this selection of incredible cat art, compiled by this dedicated Instagram account, whose motto rightly states: “Where there is a cat, there is love.” And we, Bored Panda, have specially selected the most beautiful of these images for you.
Instagram has many dedicated pages that collect images of cat-themed artwork, so here’s another one for you. It’s called “Cats in Art,” and as of today, it has nearly 200 different beautiful cats in its postings.
However, 200 pieces of cat art is too much beauty at once, so we invite you to look at just under 50 images we’ve carefully selected for you. Please view and enjoy the indescribable beauty, flexibility, and agility of these meowtiful felines!
Cats occupy a special place in human art, largely because cats were among the last of the “classic” modern pets to be domesticated. While dogs have been with humans for millennia across the planet, cats long remained a curiosity for many cultures.
For example, cats held a truly sacred place in Egyptian religion. This is, of course, explained by the fact that without cats, a significant portion of the harvest would’ve been destroyed by rodents, and the entire civilization would have collapsed. But cats saved the harvest year after year - and the grateful Egyptians elevated them to the rank of gods.
No, I’m being completely serious! Bastet, one of the most important goddesses in the Egyptian pantheon, had the head of a cat, and the furry creatures themselves held sacred status among the people. If a person harmed a cat, even unintentionally, a huge monetary fine was the least they could expect.
So it’s no surprise that cats sit on the laps of ancient Egyptian statues, gaze down upon us from dusty bas-reliefs, and that their mummies, richly adorned with gold and precious stones, occupy places of honor in the tombs of the pharaohs.
Maud Lewis. 1903-1970. There's a good movie about her life called "Maudie."
However, cats are virtually absent from Roman and Greek culture, because they actually arrived in Europe and spread only during the collapse of the Roman Empire. Ferrets, for example, served a purpose in Rome and Ancient Greece, but these small predators also caused considerable damage to poultry farms.
In Byzantium and Europe during the Crusades, cats already occupied a worthy place alongside humans, deserving their honor, respect, and a place in art. Moreover, cats are depicted alongside monarchs and nobles, not commoners, further emphasizing their high status.
For example, a classic work of medieval art, the Book of Hours of the Duke of Berry, which depicts scenes from the daily lives of peasants and artisans, features a variety of animals but no cats. However, cats are present in tapestries depicting the Duke’s own family.
Having survived the difficult times associated with the persecution of witches by the Inquisition, which viewed cats as the devil's minions, these fluffyballs gradually regained their place in art and the hearts of people and have since regularly appeared in famous works, from classical to avant-garde.
For example, the famous photograph of Salvador Dalí with three jumping cats, a chair, an easel, and a bucket of water, was taken in 1948 by the renowned photographer Philippe Halsman. Interestingly, it took 26 takes and six hours to get the photograph just the way Halsman and Dalí wanted. But this photograph is now considered one of the 100 most influential in art history.
By the way, among the images collected in this selection of ours, you’ll find another one featuring Salvador Dalí - and a different kitty, of course. So now feel free to browse these delightful images, enjoy them all, and please share your impressions in the comments below.
This reminds me of Tasha Tudor with her cats. Lovely artwork!
These are all so wonderful, more of this please. Sylvia thanks you IMG_8704-6...5c1a0f.jpg
