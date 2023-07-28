While the words “classic art” might make your eyes glaze over, I would invite you to give it a second chance, perhaps this time with a modern twist. While it can be hard to imagine, the artists of the past had a lot more in common with us than we might think, one just has to look past the old clothing and scenery.

The “Clasycal” Instagram page shares memes that use classic paintings as their foundation. Funny, painful, relatable, or a combination of all three, these memes showcase the fact that some things just don’t change. Be sure to upvote your favorites and comment your thoughts below.

More info: Instagram