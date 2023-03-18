Classical art pieces are known for their timelessness and enduring value. Such artworks like The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo or The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli might always be remembered, appreciated and spoken about for centuries or even millennia to come. However, some artists from the past are not always recognizable by people of today. That’s where memes come to help! Through these elements of modern culture, classical artworks can be given a contemporary and fun twist that attracts new audiences.

If you’re a long-time reader of Bored Panda, you might’ve noticed that we love classical art memes. Well, just memes in general. Their relatability, perfectly captured moods and a sense of absurdity are what keep us coming back for more!

For today, we’ve gathered the best classical art memes, as shared in this Facebook group called “Classic Art Memes Moderated”. From sad faces to weird human-supernatural creature interactions, scroll down to rediscover the joy of art! If you’re a meme lover just like we are, don’t hesitate to check out similar posts with even more of these goodies here and here.