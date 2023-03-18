Classical art pieces are known for their timelessness and enduring value. Such artworks like The Creation of Adam by Michelangelo or The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli might always be remembered, appreciated and spoken about for centuries or even millennia to come. However, some artists from the past are not always recognizable by people of today. That’s where memes come to help! Through these elements of modern culture, classical artworks can be given a contemporary and fun twist that attracts new audiences.

If you’re a long-time reader of Bored Panda, you might’ve noticed that we love classical art memes. Well, just memes in general. Their relatability, perfectly captured moods and a sense of absurdity are what keep us coming back for more!

For today, we’ve gathered the best classical art memes, as shared in this Facebook group called “Classic Art Memes Moderated”. From sad faces to weird human-supernatural creature interactions, scroll down to rediscover the joy of art! If you’re a meme lover just like we are, don’t hesitate to check out similar posts with even more of these goodies here and here.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Emma Debay Report

14points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actual footage of me right now

0
0points
reply
#2

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lisa-Marie Whilton Report

13points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

2023 fairytale retellings be like

1
1point
reply
#3

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Vicky Mullaney Report

13points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A month? More like from here on out ✋

1
1point
reply

To learn more about memes and their influence on our communication, we reached out to Dr. Idil Galip, a Lecturer in New Media and Digital Culture at the University of Amsterdam. Her research focuses on the production of internet memes and the people who make them. She also runs the Meme Studies Research Network and enjoys writing and making memes herself! “Most of my memes are gripes about what I think is wrong with the world and myself, it's free therapy.” Scroll down for the whole interview!
#4

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Sylvia Jane Townsend Report

12points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't grow up. It's a trap!

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kitty Johnson Report

12points
POST
#6

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Sergios Andronikidis Report

11points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At first I was like why did they have to do him like that for all eternity? But you know what? I want my gold tomb to be just as awkward and relatable, bringing laughs for 3000± years to come!

1
1point
reply

Memes have become a common sight in today's online culture. From humorous one-liners to relatable situations, it's hard to scroll through social media without coming across at least one of these cultural phenomenons. But what is it about memes that makes them so well-liked? According to Idil, internet memes are very popular mostly because they are cheap and easy to make and distribute. “You can also put together a meme in a relatively short amount of time. Moreover, the ugliness, or even incompletion, of a quickly made meme is often celebrated for its humor and irreverence.”
#7

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kitty Johnson Report

11points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I need to have my stomach pumped after eating 100 chicken nuggets in a single sitting?? Who could have guessed?!"

0
0points
reply
#8

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Ri Hollands Figueroa Tait Report

10points
POST
JoyfulZebra
JoyfulZebra
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those are some intense eyes

0
0points
reply
#9

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Jason Jason Report

10points
POST

The internet has undeniably changed the way we communicate and share information and memes have been playing a big role in this digital landscape. However, the concept of a "meme" is not unique to the internet era. Idil shared that while internet memes are obviously linked to the internet and digital culture, they have existed for as long as culture has existed. “If we are to take on Richard Dawkins's definition of the 'meme', then they are simply units of culture that are shared between people. This definition makes the history of memes much more expansive and far-reaching. Limor Shifman, who is a key figure in meme research, explains that internet memes are postmodern folklore. So, we could say that memes are inherent within folklore generally.”
#10

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Cindi van Cleave Report

10points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bahahaha 😂😂 Why do I want to read this novel now?

0
0points
reply
#11

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Robert Kelleher Report

10points
POST
#12

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Very Vocal Viking Report

9points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Stop spying on me, renaissance art

0
0points
reply

While the popularity of memes shows no signs of slowing down, it might be interesting to know what elements are necessary for something to be considered a meme. Idil explained that if we look at academic research about the matter, the main elements of a meme are content, form and stance. “Although ultimately, a meme becomes a meme once it is shared with others. The logic of circulation, or sharing, is part and parcel of memes.”
#13

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Bruno Nöma Tomljanović Report

9points
POST
#14

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Whitney Pritchard Report

9points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm no quitter! ... Actually yes, yes I am. But not on the one thing I've been consistent at my whole life. No sir, I'm not giving up on desserts! Not today!

1
1point
reply
#15

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Whitney Pritchard Report

8points
POST
Raven Sheridan
Raven Sheridan
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

And dying in the moment. 😬

2
2points
reply
View more comments

While a lot of memes are created purely for entertainment, others can be used for communication and social commentary. According to Idil, memes play a variety of roles in today's culture. “They are fulfilling social, political, cultural and even economic functions. Something that surprises people is the fact that sharing a meme with a friend can be an act of friendship! I recently saw a tweet that described the TikToks that friends send each other as 'friend homework,' for example. Another significant role they play is that they facilitate the construction of identity, and community belonging. We can tell stories about who we are and extend narratives about ourselves and our worlds by making, sharing and engaging with internet memes. They're also a good way to kill time.”
#16

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Mido Merel Report

8points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ahh such wise words to live by 🤌✨

0
0points
reply
#17

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Sherry Loucks Report

8points
POST
#18

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Ian Kelley Report

8points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Also have to kick litter out of the box, zoomies at 2, scratch the couch, and dip the piggies in my water dish. And unalive the house plants. It's a very busy schedule.

0
0points
reply
#19

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Rebecca Pierce Report

8points
POST
#20

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Vicky Mullaney Report

8points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love that expression on her face.

0
0points
reply
#21

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kitty Johnson Report

7points
POST
#22

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

7points
POST
#23

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kitty Johnson Report

7points
POST
#24

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Paril Langard Report

7points
POST
#25

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Luna Cee Report

7points
POST
Maggie
Maggie
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What kind of mind thinks of painting a scene like this. Horrible

1
1point
reply
#26

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Jeffrey Stundel Report

7points
POST
#27

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Appuz Pluto Report

7points
POST
#28

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Jeff Wisner Report

6points
POST
Meowmeow
Meowmeow
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, Santa, you're so silly. Just stick with the suspenders 😅

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Sam Sam Report

6points
POST
#30

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Joe Simpson Report

6points
POST
Hatred Pony
Hatred Pony
Community Member
31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dude's not even tied down, he's obviously into it. Don't kink shame.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Colin Wade Report

6points
POST
#32

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

6points
POST
#33

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Ash Leigh Report

6points
POST
#34

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lisa Dona Report

6points
POST
#35

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kevin Elliott Report

6points
POST
#36

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Nicole Sapia Report

6points
POST
#37

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

6points
POST
#38

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

6points
POST
#39

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Tom Ponzio Report

6points
POST
Ashtray
Ashtray
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Literally me. I have had sleeping problems my entire life.

1
1point
reply
#40

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Kevin Elliott Report

5points
POST
#41

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lisa-Marie Whilton Report

5points
POST
#42

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

5points
POST
#43

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Vicky Mullaney Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Hani Schaduwloper Report

5points
POST
#45

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Mido Merel Report

5points
POST
#46

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Cheesy LaVeda Report

5points
POST
#47

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Celeste Aesthetic Report

5points
POST
#48

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Abby Allen Report

5points
POST
#49

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Amanda Kessler Report

4points
POST
#50

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Malinda Kester Report

4points
POST
#51

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Angye Leal Report

4points
POST
#52

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Sherry Loucks Report

4points
POST
#53

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Jordan Lanzo Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lindita Odjoska Report

4points
POST
#55

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Cheesy LaVeda Report

4points
POST
#56

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Ted Nordheimer Report

4points
POST
#57

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Joe Simpson Report

4points
POST
#58

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

3points
POST
#59

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Abby Allen Report

3points
POST
#60

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Khalid Lotfi Report

3points
POST
#61

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Adbo Sami Report

3points
POST
#62

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

John Furman Report

3points
POST
#63

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Leslie Lynch Gintz Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Vicky Mullaney Report

3points
POST
#65

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Memes of Art & Existential Dread Report

3points
POST
#66

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Andrea Stegman Report

3points
POST
#67

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Inge Boulonois Report

3points
POST
#68

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Stefanie Marriott Report

3points
POST
#69

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lisa-Marie Whilton Report

3points
POST
#70

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Keith Porteous Report

3points
POST
#71

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated

Lisa Dona Report

3points
POST
#72

Funny-Classic-Art-Memes-Moderated