The air is crisp, the hot cocoa is flowing, the jingle bells are jingling, and our four-legged friends are feeling the holiday cheer! Christmas is a time like no other to celebrate with loved ones, and for all of us at Bored Panda, that includes our furry friends. Dogs have been humans’ loyal companions for thousands of years, and that’s more than enough reason for us to get together and join our pets in the holiday fun. Not that we actually need an extra reason for cuddles and delicious food!

Every year, doggo enthusiasts share tons of photos of their dogs enjoying Christmas, so we collected our favorite ones in a gallery of Christmas dogs captured in all their festive glory! What better way to get into the spirit than with a bunch of adorable dogs decked out in their Christmas best? From Santa hats and reindeer antlers to cute Christmas photos taken under decorated trees, these pooches are sure to put a smile on your face and a wag in your heart.

No matter their size or breed, all dogs have an endless capacity for cuteness, and when you add some holiday cheer to the mix, the adorability factor of Christmas doggos skyrockets! So sit back, cuddle up with your furry best friends, and get ready to be overwhelmed by the adorableness of these Christmas dog pics. Ho ho ho and wag on!