The air is crisp, the hot cocoa is flowing, the jingle bells are jingling, and our four-legged friends are feeling the holiday cheer! Christmas is a time like no other to celebrate with loved ones, and for all of us at Bored Panda, that includes our furry friends. Dogs have been humans’ loyal companions for thousands of years, and that’s more than enough reason for us to get together and join our pets in the holiday fun. Not that we actually need an extra reason for cuddles and delicious food!

Every year, doggo enthusiasts share tons of photos of their dogs enjoying Christmas, so we collected our favorite ones in a gallery of Christmas dogs captured in all their festive glory! What better way to get into the spirit than with a bunch of adorable dogs decked out in their Christmas best? From Santa hats and reindeer antlers to cute Christmas photos taken under decorated trees, these pooches are sure to put a smile on your face and a wag in your heart.

No matter their size or breed, all dogs have an endless capacity for cuteness, and when you add some holiday cheer to the mix, the adorability factor of Christmas doggos skyrockets! So sit back, cuddle up with your furry best friends, and get ready to be overwhelmed by the adorableness of these Christmas dog pics. Ho ho ho and wag on!

Cosy Girl Illuminated By Christmas Lights

Cosy Girl Illuminated By Christmas Lights

Ultra Rare Christmas Edition Triple Head Tilt Puppers

Ultra Rare Christmas Edition Triple Head Tilt Puppers

Every Year On Christmas My Sister's Dog Greets Me With This Cute And Terrifying Grin

Every Year On Christmas My Sister's Dog Greets Me With This Cute And Terrifying Grin

Dog Waits 8 Months To Find A Home, Gets Adopted By Caretaker On Christmas

Dog Waits 8 Months To Find A Home, Gets Adopted By Caretaker On Christmas

Ollie Next To The Painting He Got For Christmas

Ollie Next To The Painting He Got For Christmas

This Is My Kingdom. Merry Christmas!

This Is My Kingdom. Merry Christmas!

My Friend Got To Attend An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party For Dogs And I’ve Never Been So Jealous In My Life!

My Friend Got To Attend An Ugly Sweater Christmas Party For Dogs And I've Never Been So Jealous In My Life!

This Year's Christmas Photo

This Year's Christmas Photo

Our Furbabies Posing For A Christmas Photo

Our Furbabies Posing For A Christmas Photo

Our Christmas Card, It Was 100% Luck. All Three Dogs Were Ready For The Picture And Then Our Cat Spenny Walked Up And Sat Down

Our Christmas Card, It Was 100% Luck. All Three Dogs Were Ready For The Picture And Then Our Cat Spenny Walked Up And Sat Down

Our 5 Year Old Rescue, Sam, Looking Forward To Spending His First Christmas In His Forever Home

Our 5 Year Old Rescue, Sam, Looking Forward To Spending His First Christmas In His Forever Home

Kodi (Age 12) Has Never Liked A Single Doggie Toy. This Was A Christmas Miracle

Kodi (Age 12) Has Never Liked A Single Doggie Toy. This Was A Christmas Miracle

They Weren't Too Excited For Their Snazzy Christmas Outfits

They Weren't Too Excited For Their Snazzy Christmas Outfits

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

Ciri Has No Idea Who Ate The Christmas Cookies While We Were Out Shopping. She’s So Mad She Can’t Even Look At The Plate

Ciri Has No Idea Who Ate The Christmas Cookies While We Were Out Shopping. She's So Mad She Can't Even Look At The Plate

This Is How Our Dog Maggie Opens Her Christmas Presents Every Year

This Is How Our Dog Maggie Opens Her Christmas Presents Every Year

We Were Just Trying To Take Nice Christmas Photos

We Were Just Trying To Take Nice Christmas Photos

Wishing You A Merry Christmas With The Cheesiest Photo I‘Ve Ever Taken

Wishing You A Merry Christmas With The Cheesiest Photo I'Ve Ever Taken

She Got What She Wanted For Christmas

She Got What She Wanted For Christmas

Watched My Friends Dogs Today While They Were Gone, Tried To Get A Cute Picture For Them, Merry Christmas!

Watched My Friends Dogs Today While They Were Gone, Tried To Get A Cute Picture For Them, Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas!

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas

Murphy Wants To Share His Giant Christmas Bone With You

Murphy Wants To Share His Giant Christmas Bone With You

I Tried To Take A Cute Christmas Photo Holding My Dog

I Tried To Take A Cute Christmas Photo Holding My Dog

The Vet Called And Noelle Does Not Have Cancer! Thank You For The Support And Merry Christmas!

The Vet Called And Noelle Does Not Have Cancer! Thank You For The Support And Merry Christmas!

My Elderly Pug In A Stroller Met Another Elderly Pug In A Stroller. It's A Christmas Miracle

My Elderly Pug In A Stroller Met Another Elderly Pug In A Stroller. It's A Christmas Miracle

My Dog Goes To Work With Me Every Day And My Bosses Gave Him A Christmas Bonus

My Dog Goes To Work With Me Every Day And My Bosses Gave Him A Christmas Bonus

She's In Love With Her Christmas Gift

She's In Love With Her Christmas Gift

My Wife Makes Christmas Stockings For Every Member Of Our Family. This Year, Murphy Joined The Crew

My Wife Makes Christmas Stockings For Every Member Of Our Family. This Year, Murphy Joined The Crew

Dad, Eight Months Ago: “Why Do You Want A Dog?” Dad, Today: “I Bought Cookie A Christmas Tree To Go Next To Her Bed At Our House!”

Dad, Eight Months Ago: "Why Do You Want A Dog?" Dad, Today: "I Bought Cookie A Christmas Tree To Go Next To Her Bed At Our House!"

Have You Ever Fallen In Love At A Christmas Party?

Have You Ever Fallen In Love At A Christmas Party?

My Dog Got A New Bed For Christmas

My Dog Got A New Bed For Christmas

My Local Humane Society Posted This Picture Of A Dog Who Found A Home Just In Time To Help Decorate The Christmas Tree!

My Local Humane Society Posted This Picture Of A Dog Who Found A Home Just In Time To Help Decorate The Christmas Tree!

My Attempt At A Cute Christmas Picture Of My 13 Year Old Chow Mix, Samwise

My Attempt At A Cute Christmas Picture Of My 13 Year Old Chow Mix, Samwise

This Year's Christmas Card

This Year's Christmas Card

Wrapping Paper Piranha. Christmas Is His Favorite Day

Wrapping Paper Piranha. Christmas Is His Favorite Day

His New Christmas Outfit!

His New Christmas Outfit!

He's Back. And This Time He's Out To Ruin Christmas

He's Back. And This Time He's Out To Ruin Christmas

Super Hans Is Not Too Sure About The Christmas Tree

Super Hans Is Not Too Sure About The Christmas Tree

Dolly Is Excited For Her First Christmas

Dolly Is Excited For Her First Christmas

This Christmas Tree Farm Has Newfies That Will Cart Your Tree To Your Car For You

This Christmas Tree Farm Has Newfies That Will Cart Your Tree To Your Car For You

This Berner Pulling A Christmas Tree Next To Horses Pulling A Wagon

This Berner Pulling A Christmas Tree Next To Horses Pulling A Wagon

Oops... It Was An Accident, I Swear! The Santa Hooman Will Understand, Right? I'm Just A Pupper

Oops... It Was An Accident, I Swear! The Santa Hooman Will Understand, Right? I'm Just A Pupper

It’s Really Hard When You Have One Super Photogenic Dog And One Dog Having An Existential Crisis

It's Really Hard When You Have One Super Photogenic Dog And One Dog Having An Existential Crisis

My Co-Workers Dog Does Not Like The Annual Christmas Photo

My Co-Workers Dog Does Not Like The Annual Christmas Photo

Caught My Old Man Looking Like A Christmas Card

Caught My Old Man Looking Like A Christmas Card

He Had Steak For Christmas Dinner. He Couldn't Believe It

He Had Steak For Christmas Dinner. He Couldn't Believe It

Surprised My Wife With A Doggy Of Her Own For Christmas

Surprised My Wife With A Doggy Of Her Own For Christmas

Eddie Wishes You A Merry Christmas

Eddie Wishes You A Merry Christmas

On The First Day Of Christmas My True Love Said To Me, "The Dog Is Inside Our Tree"

On The First Day Of Christmas My True Love Said To Me, "The Dog Is Inside Our Tree"

Just Stepping Into Christmas... Don’t Mind Me

Just Stepping Into Christmas... Don't Mind Me

Trying To Get Cute Christmas Pictures… She Sneezed Midway Through!

Trying To Get Cute Christmas Pictures… She Sneezed Midway Through!

Fancy Golden Boi Has Been Waiting For You To Come To His Formal Christmas Get-Together

Fancy Golden Boi Has Been Waiting For You To Come To His Formal Christmas Get-Together

Havana Is Certainly In The Christmas Spirit!

Havana Is Certainly In The Christmas Spirit!

Joule Is Much Prettier Than Her Christmas Cookie Came Out

Joule Is Much Prettier Than Her Christmas Cookie Came Out

We Helped Dad Put The Lights On The Christmas Tree!

We Helped Dad Put The Lights On The Christmas Tree!

My Daughter Has Been Asking Every Christmas And Birthday For 5 Years For Her Dream Dog. We Adopted Her New Best Friend

My Daughter Has Been Asking Every Christmas And Birthday For 5 Years For Her Dream Dog. We Adopted Her New Best Friend

I'm A 38 Year Old Man Having My Best Christmas Ever Because I Finally Got A Baby Polar Bear!

I'm A 38 Year Old Man Having My Best Christmas Ever Because I Finally Got A Baby Polar Bear!

Our Christmas Presents This Year

Our Christmas Presents This Year

My 1 Year Older Christmas Pup

My 1 Year Older Christmas Pup

Merry Christmas From Our Girls!

Merry Christmas From Our Girls!

My Regal Looking Sharpei Posing For His Official Christmas Portrait!

My Regal Looking Sharpei Posing For His Official Christmas Portrait!

Merry Christmas

Merry Christmas

She’s Ready For Christmas

She's Ready For Christmas

Reindeer Girle Is Not Feeling The Christmas Spirit

Reindeer Girle Is Not Feeling The Christmas Spirit

My Pupper Likes Her Christmas Present

My Pupper Likes Her Christmas Present

Orion Gave Us His Best Awkward Smile For The Christmas Card

Orion Gave Us His Best Awkward Smile For The Christmas Card

Found Some Therapy Dogs Under My Tree For Christmas

Found Some Therapy Dogs Under My Tree For Christmas

Santa Called And Needed Back Up!! I Came Here To Help!!

Santa Called And Needed Back Up!! I Came Here To Help!!

Merry Christmas From Mutt & Joe!

Merry Christmas From Mutt & Joe!

Merry Christmas, From All Of Us & My Dogs

Merry Christmas, From All Of Us & My Dogs

My Boss Got A Puppy For Christmas

My Boss Got A Puppy For Christmas

A Stranger Saw My Dog In The Car, Asked To Pet Him, Then Said Merry Christmas And Handed Him A Toy From His Own Groceries

A Stranger Saw My Dog In The Car, Asked To Pet Him, Then Said Merry Christmas And Handed Him A Toy From His Own Groceries

Meet Tamale, Our 8 Week Old Goldendoodle. She's Ready For Christmas!

Meet Tamale, Our 8 Week Old Goldendoodle. She's Ready For Christmas!

My Dog In Front Of My Christmas Tree

My Dog In Front Of My Christmas Tree

Bernie Got His Holiday Portraits Taken At Daycare Last Week. This Christmas Dog Is Officially Ready For A Visit From Santa Paws

Bernie Got His Holiday Portraits Taken At Daycare Last Week. This Christmas Dog Is Officially Ready For A Visit From Santa Paws

My Sisters Christmas Present

My Sisters Christmas Present

Sonny Wasn't Ready For Christmas To End

Sonny Wasn't Ready For Christmas To End

The Face Of A Pupper Excited For Her First Christmas Eve!

The Face Of A Pupper Excited For Her First Christmas Eve!

Moose Is Ready For His First Christmas Not Spent In A Shelter

Moose Is Ready For His First Christmas Not Spent In A Shelter

It's Already Christmas Season For Cooper

It's Already Christmas Season For Cooper

Maeby Is All Ready For Christmas!

Maeby Is All Ready For Christmas!

Doing Their Best Impressions Of A Melted Candle And Tiny Tim For This Year’s Christmas Photo

Doing Their Best Impressions Of A Melted Candle And Tiny Tim For This Year’s Christmas Photo