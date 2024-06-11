Choosing The Right Maternity Photographer For You (11 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2021, I got into studio maternity photography quite by accident. During the pandemic, I decided to really invest some time into making my dream of being a newborn photographer come true. I was looking at this as a part-time hobby, as something I was passionate about. I’m a genuine shopaholic, so one of my favorite things about starting a photography business was shopping for and investing in adorable props and clothing. It just so happens that maternity and newborn photography often go hand in hand, and WOW, was there some incredible couture wardrobe out there for maternity photographers. I was instantly hooked.



I will say, I had the luxury of being able to afford to reinvest heavily in my business over those first couple of years. I don’t think there’s actually a more expensive business to get into than all-inclusive studio photography. However, I couldn’t be happier with the business that I built. I spend my days snuggling new babies and showing pregnant women how incredible and beautiful their bodies are.

More info: jordanalisaphoto.com