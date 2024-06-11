Choosing The Right Maternity Photographer For You (11 Pics)
In 2021, I got into studio maternity photography quite by accident. During the pandemic, I decided to really invest some time into making my dream of being a newborn photographer come true. I was looking at this as a part-time hobby, as something I was passionate about. I’m a genuine shopaholic, so one of my favorite things about starting a photography business was shopping for and investing in adorable props and clothing. It just so happens that maternity and newborn photography often go hand in hand, and WOW, was there some incredible couture wardrobe out there for maternity photographers. I was instantly hooked.
I will say, I had the luxury of being able to afford to reinvest heavily in my business over those first couple of years. I don’t think there’s actually a more expensive business to get into than all-inclusive studio photography. However, I couldn’t be happier with the business that I built. I spend my days snuggling new babies and showing pregnant women how incredible and beautiful their bodies are.
More info: jordanalisaphoto.com
Here are a few things to consider when looking to book a maternity photographer:
What kind of photos are you looking for? Indoor? Outdoor? Most photographers have one specific niche—I am a studio photographer, and very rarely do outdoor sessions. I am in Minnesota, though, and I am limited on weather and beautiful places to take photos compared to a photographer on the coast with the beach at their fingertips.
What do you want to get out of your photos?
Do you just absolutely love dressing up and being dramatic? Has your pregnancy journey been incredibly difficult? Have the changes in your body been hard to accept? Maybe you already feel the sexiest you ever have in your life—all these options are valid; there are no wrong answers. I personally felt gross and ugly, and I gained weight rapidly. Photos would have been the last thing I wanted. However, I hugely regret that now. That said, I don’t think I realized that a great photographer could edit out imperfections and swelling I didn’t want to see in photos.
How much do you want to spend?
Yes, there’s a huge range in cost for maternity (or any kind of) photos. Outdoor lifestyle photos are likely going to be significantly less expensive, whereas fine art portraits in the studio are going to have a lot more back-end work in editing and detail. However, you will also probably have access to much more variety in your photos, wardrobe options, and other luxury services for a studio session. I offer in-studio hair and makeup, as well as over 100 gowns for my clients to choose from, not to mention lots of different composite image options (like the popular hanging from a swing or lying on a reflection).
What kind of editing do you want done?
I personally want flawless skin and to look like my very best self in photos. Whatever you choose, make sure that photographer’s work speaks to you, so you have these incredible memories to look back on once pregnancy is long behind you.