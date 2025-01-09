36-Year-Old Childfree Woman Finds Out She’s Pregnant Because Husband Lied About Vasectomy

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people choose to go child-free, and understandably so. They are self-aware enough to know their incapabilities and limitations in taking on the hefty responsibility of bringing a human life into the world.

But what happens when these plans go the exact opposite route? This couple didn’t intend to have children, and they finalized their decision when the man had a vasectomy. But to their surprise, the woman ended up getting pregnant.

It turns out the man wasn’t completely honest about his procedure, which left the wife confused and distrustful. Scroll down to read the entire story.

RELATED:

Some people are completely content with being child-free

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

This couple chose not to have children because of moral and practical reasons

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: user11472009 (not the actual image)

However, the woman got pregnant despite her husband undergoing a vasectomy

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

Turns out, the man wasn’t completely honest about his procedure

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

The woman has since been flooded with doubts, confusion, and frustration toward her husband

Image credits: HotSpeech6705

Half-truths are as damaging in a relationship as full-on deception

On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss the man’s actions as shallow and, perhaps, even forgivable. However, his concealment of the entire truth placed him and his wife in a situation they didn’t want to be in.

As relationship and codependency expert Darlene Lancer, JD, LMFT, points out, deception includes “making ambiguous or vague statements” and “telling half-truths.”

The consequences can be costly. It can hinder all types of intimacy with a partner and create an unhealthy habit of telling more half-truths, which then turns into a vicious cycle of deceit. However, the person deceived seems to suffer more.

“The victim of deception may begin to react to the avoidant behavior by feeling confused, anxious, angry, suspicious, abandoned, or needy,” Lancer wrote in an article for Psychology Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wife experienced the emotions mentioned above, even doubting her husband’s credibility as a father-to-be.

Conflict-avoidant lies don’t come from a malicious place

Understanding the man’s motives for lying could be the first step for the couple to overcome the hurdle. Marriage and family therapist Martha Kauppi says people who conceal information or tell lies are likely doing it to avoid having a difficult conversation.

In this case, the husband may have lied because he decided to spare himself from trouble rather than inflict emotional pain. Experts, such as New York-based therapist Angie Sandhu, M.S., LMFT, advise couples to have a calm, honest conversation.

In an interview with SELF, Sadhu suggests using non-defensive language to express frustrations rather than accusations. It is also essential to remain open about hearing the person’s side of the story to foster healthy communication that rebuilds the trust lost.

The woman may indeed be overwhelmed by the pregnancy hormones, which keeps her from thinking straight. But she must sit her husband down and get to the root of their problem. The stress may take a toll on her pregnancy, a scenario they can very much avoid.

Readers tried to console the woman, who provided more information through comment responses

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Others shared strong opinions against the husband’s actions

ADVERTISEMENT