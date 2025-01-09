Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
36-Year-Old Childfree Woman Finds Out She’s Pregnant Because Husband Lied About Vasectomy
Couples, Relationships

36-Year-Old Childfree Woman Finds Out She's Pregnant Because Husband Lied About Vasectomy

Some people choose to go child-free, and understandably so. They are self-aware enough to know their incapabilities and limitations in taking on the hefty responsibility of bringing a human life into the world. 

But what happens when these plans go the exact opposite route? This couple didn’t intend to have children, and they finalized their decision when the man had a vasectomy. But to their surprise, the woman ended up getting pregnant

It turns out the man wasn’t completely honest about his procedure, which left the wife confused and distrustful. Scroll down to read the entire story. 

    Some people are completely content with being child-free

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    This couple chose not to have children because of moral and practical reasons

    Image credits: user11472009 (not the actual image)

    However, the woman got pregnant despite her husband undergoing a vasectomy

    Image credits: rawpixel.com (not the actual image)

    Turns out, the man wasn’t completely honest about his procedure

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

    The woman has since been flooded with doubts, confusion, and frustration toward her husband

    Image credits: HotSpeech6705

    Half-truths are as damaging in a relationship as full-on deception

    On the surface, it’s easy to dismiss the man’s actions as shallow and, perhaps, even forgivable. However, his concealment of the entire truth placed him and his wife in a situation they didn’t want to be in. 

    As relationship and codependency expert Darlene Lancer, JD, LMFT, points out, deception includes “making ambiguous or vague statements” and “telling half-truths.” 

    The consequences can be costly. It can hinder all types of intimacy with a partner and create an unhealthy habit of telling more half-truths, which then turns into a vicious cycle of deceit. However, the person deceived seems to suffer more. 

    “The victim of deception may begin to react to the avoidant behavior by feeling confused, anxious, angry, suspicious, abandoned, or needy,” Lancer wrote in an article for Psychology Today

    The wife experienced the emotions mentioned above, even doubting her husband’s credibility as a father-to-be. 

    Conflict-avoidant lies don’t come from a malicious place

    Understanding the man’s motives for lying could be the first step for the couple to overcome the hurdle. Marriage and family therapist Martha Kauppi says people who conceal information or tell lies are likely doing it to avoid having a difficult conversation. 

    In this case, the husband may have lied because he decided to spare himself from trouble rather than inflict emotional pain. Experts, such as New York-based therapist Angie Sandhu, M.S., LMFT, advise couples to have a calm, honest conversation. 

    In an interview with SELF, Sadhu suggests using non-defensive language to express frustrations rather than accusations. It is also essential to remain open about hearing the person’s side of the story to foster healthy communication that rebuilds the trust lost. 

    The woman may indeed be overwhelmed by the pregnancy hormones, which keeps her from thinking straight. But she must sit her husband down and get to the root of their problem. The stress may take a toll on her pregnancy, a scenario they can very much avoid.  

    Readers tried to console the woman, who provided more information through comment responses

    Others shared strong opinions against the husband’s actions

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    Dominyka

    Dominyka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, crafting captivating visual content to enhance every reader's experience. Sometimes my mornings are spent diving into juicy dramas, while afternoons are all about adding extra laughs to the world by editing the funniest memes around. My favorite part of the job? Choosing the perfect images to illustrate articles. It's like imagining a story as a movie in my mind and selecting the key shots to tell the story visually.

    sonjahackel avatar
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited)

    Non-consensual condom removal - Wikipedia https://search.app/Mxnk4eQBqtJXEtzC7 I consider this rape/sexual assault and I am not alone.. how can one trust this person if he can't be bothered to check up on his sperm count and respect his partner and keep her safe? edit: The article talks about other measures besides condoms too

    miablack avatar
    Mia Black
    Mia Black
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago

    yes, I also immediately thought of "Körperverletzung" - assault and feel it absolutely as abuse and actual injury to the body

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Whatever happens, don't raise a child with him. He obtained consent under false pretenses, and has absolutely no remorse because he got the outcome he wanted. That pattern of the ends justify my means will only intensify the more control he has over someone else, like a child or copatent. He is already a dismal partner, don't bring a child into a house where the relationship you're modelling is one partner using the other, you set the child up for a lifetime of fighting that dynamic or repeating it.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Partner is not ready to be a dad if he can't look after his pets, imo. Also, the responsible thing to do was go get that vasectomy checked. he's ambivalent, it's all on her. If it was me, I would leave him and then decide if I want to raise this child myself.

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago

    The whole pet situation told me that this guy really *doesn't* care if she chooses to go ahead with the pregnancy or not, because he likely has no intention that the baby is going to significantly change his life one way or another. We know who's going to be doing the bulk of the child rearing here, and it's not going to be him.

