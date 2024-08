It appears that these drawings are very popular. Brian admitted that what began as a lighthearted end-of-the-week tradition has unexpectedly become significant, resonating with many and completely transforming his life. "It’s surreal to walk around and randomly spot my game, puzzles, calendars, or books out in stores all over the place. Sometimes I get off a conference call where 10 people are discussing marketing strategies for 'Butts on Things,' and it’s just wild (and a little hilarious) to step back and think about."

On a personal level, it’s been incredibly rewarding to get messages from people who tell me they always look for the drawings on Friday and that the series has brought them some much-needed joy during some of the toughest moments of their lives. It’s amazing what a silly little doodle can do—and it’s amazing the power of humor. I feel like we all need more smiles in our lives, and if drawing silly little butts will help with that, then I guess I’m happy to step up to the plate—there are definitely worse jobs out there. If my 13-year-old self had only known this was a career option..."