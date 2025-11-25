Happy birthday to Stephanie Hsu , Pedri , and Christina Applegate ! November 25 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Actress Stephanie Hsu, 35 American actress Stephanie Hsu has earned critical praise for her versatile acting. Hsu is most celebrated for her Oscar-nominated performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once. She also notably appeared in the popular series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Stephanie Hsu worked on a farm during her time at NYU Tisch School of the Arts.

#2 Footballer Pedri, 23 Known for his exceptional vision and technical prowess, Pedro González López is a Spanish professional footballer who quickly became a cornerstone for Barcelona and the Spain national team. Pedri earned the Golden Boy Award and the Kopa Trophy, establishing himself as a key midfielder at a young age.



Little-known fact: Pedri's father, a former aspiring goalkeeper, maintains a sweet tradition where Pedri takes a penalty against him after every trophy win, sharing a piece of his father's unfulfilled dream.

#3 Actress Christina Applegate, 54 American actress Christina Applegate captivated audiences early with her sharp comedic timing and dramatic range. She gained fame portraying Kelly Bundy on Married... with Children and earned an Emmy for her guest role on Friends, later starring in Dead to Me. Beyond her screen work, Applegate is a breast cancer survivor and advocate for MS awareness.



Little-known fact: She made her television debut at three months old, appearing alongside her mother in the soap opera Days of Our Lives.

#4 Actor Joel Kinnaman, 46 Swedish American actor Joel Kinnaman rose to international recognition playing Detective Stephen Holder in AMC’s The Killing. He is well-regarded for his commanding presence in films such as RoboCop and the Suicide Squad franchise.



Little-known fact: He was born with pectus excavatum, a rare condition causing a caved-in chest cavity, which he had corrected with surgery.

#5 Journalist Jenna Bush Hager, 44 An American news personality and author, Jenna Bush Hager rose to prominence as a correspondent for NBC's Today Show. She is best known for co-hosting the show's fourth hour and for establishing her popular Read With Jenna book club. Her work also includes co-authoring children's books with her mother.



Little-known fact: Jenna Bush Hager once had a boyfriend break up with her in seventh grade because of a birthmark on her leg.

#6 Footballer Xabi Alonso, 44 Renowned for his strategic brilliance as both a player and manager, Spanish football manager Xabi Alonso has collected major titles across Europe. His distinguished career includes multiple UEFA Champions League victories as a midfielder and, more recently, an unbeaten Bundesliga title as a coach. Alonso is widely regarded for his exceptional passing range and profound tactical understanding of the game.



Little-known fact: Xabier Alonso Olano was childhood neighbors with fellow professional footballer Mikel Arteta, growing up together in San Sebastián.

#7 Actress Katie Cassidy, 39 An American actress known for commanding the screen in both horror and superhero genres, Katie Cassidy made an impact with early roles in films like When a Stranger Calls. Her career truly soared when she took on the iconic dual role of Laurel Lance and Black Canary in The CW’s Arrow series. Cassidy continues to direct, write, and explore new creative projects.



Little-known fact: Katie Cassidy is an avid video gamer and has expressed interest in cryptocurrencies, sharing that she bought Bitcoin in 2017.

#8 Dancer and Choreographer Bruno Tonioli, 70 From Italy, Bruno Tonioli is a dynamic Italian-British choreographer and television personality known for his flamboyant judging style. He rose to global fame through his enthusiastic critiques on Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing with the Stars.



His career also includes choreographing for music legends.



Little-known fact: Few know Bruno Tonioli competed on The Masked Dancer as Pearly King, placing third.

#9 Football Player and Sportscaster Cris Carter, 60 An American professional football wide receiver, Cris Carter is widely recognized for his Hall of Fame career and exceptional pass-catching ability. He starred for the Minnesota Vikings, earning eight consecutive Pro Bowl selections and multiple NFL records. Carter later transitioned into a respected role as a sports analyst.



Little-known fact: His birth name was Graduel Christopher Darwin Carter, but he unofficially changed it to Cris, inspired by wide receiver Cris Collinsworth.

#10 Video Game Designer Hironobu Sakaguchi, 63 Crafting immersive narratives, Japanese game designer Hironobu Sakaguchi is celebrated as the visionary creator behind the iconic Final Fantasy series. His early work at Square revitalized the company, leading to global success, and he later founded Mistwalker to continue developing acclaimed role-playing games. Sakaguchi's innovative storytelling remains a benchmark in the industry.



Little-known fact: Before his renowned career in video games, Hironobu Sakaguchi initially aspired to become a musician and formed a folk band in high school.