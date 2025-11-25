Xabi Alonso speaking with a headset microphone, wearing a blue shirt and black jacket during an event.

Xabi Alonso

Born

November 25, 1981

Died
Birthplace

Tolosa, Spain

Age

44 Years Old

Horoscope

Sagittarius

Who Is Xabi Alonso?

Xabier Alonso Olano is a Spanish professional football manager and former player, widely regarded as one of his generation’s most influential deep-lying playmakers. His exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence distinguished a storied playing career with elite European clubs and the Spanish national team.

He burst into the international spotlight as a key midfielder for Liverpool, famously winning the UEFA Champions League in his debut season in 2005. His transition to management has been equally impactful, notably leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in an unbeaten 2024 season, solidifying his reputation as a formidable coach.

Full NameXabier Alonso Olano
GenderMale
Height6 feet 0 inches (183 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$20 million
NationalitySpanish
EthnicityBasque
EducationAntiguoko, Real Sociedad youth academy
FatherMiguel Angel Alonso
MotherIsabel Olano
SiblingsMikel Alonso, Jon Alonso
KidsJontxu Aranburu Alonso, Ane Alonso, Emma Alonso

Early Life and Education

Born and raised in Tolosa, within Spain’s Basque Country, Xabier Alonso Olano developed an early passion for football from his father, Miguel Angel Alonso, a former professional player. This rich family footballing heritage profoundly shaped his formative years and ambitions.

He honed his nascent talents at the local youth club Antiguoko before joining the Real Sociedad youth academy. Playing on the beaches of San Sebastián further refined his skills and vision, laying the groundwork for a distinguished career.

Notable Relationships

Xabier Alonso Olano married his longtime partner, Nagore Aranburu, in 2009, with their relationship remaining a consistent presence throughout his high-profile playing and managerial career.

The couple shares three children: a son, Jontxu Aranburu Alonso, born in 2008, and two daughters, Ane Alonso and Emma Alonso, born in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Career Highlights

Xabier Alonso Olano enjoyed immense success as a player, securing the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championships with Spain. He also lifted the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and Real Madrid in 2014.

His managerial career began with Real Madrid’s U14 team and Real Sociedad B, earning promotion to the Segunda División. He then led Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten domestic double in 2024, winning their first Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal.

Alonso has also received individual accolades, including the 2003 Spanish Player of the Year and the 2023-24 Bundesliga Coach of the Season, cementing his influence in global football.

Signature Quote

“If you have control of the midfield, you have control of the game, and you have more chances to win.”

