Who Is Xabi Alonso? Xabier Alonso Olano is a Spanish professional football manager and former player, widely regarded as one of his generation’s most influential deep-lying playmakers. His exceptional passing range and tactical intelligence distinguished a storied playing career with elite European clubs and the Spanish national team. He burst into the international spotlight as a key midfielder for Liverpool, famously winning the UEFA Champions League in his debut season in 2005. His transition to management has been equally impactful, notably leading Bayer Leverkusen to their first-ever Bundesliga title in an unbeaten 2024 season, solidifying his reputation as a formidable coach.

Full Name Xabier Alonso Olano Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $20 million Nationality Spanish Ethnicity Basque Education Antiguoko, Real Sociedad youth academy Father Miguel Angel Alonso Mother Isabel Olano Siblings Mikel Alonso, Jon Alonso Kids Jontxu Aranburu Alonso, Ane Alonso, Emma Alonso

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Tolosa, within Spain’s Basque Country, Xabier Alonso Olano developed an early passion for football from his father, Miguel Angel Alonso, a former professional player. This rich family footballing heritage profoundly shaped his formative years and ambitions. He honed his nascent talents at the local youth club Antiguoko before joining the Real Sociedad youth academy. Playing on the beaches of San Sebastián further refined his skills and vision, laying the groundwork for a distinguished career.

Notable Relationships Xabier Alonso Olano married his longtime partner, Nagore Aranburu, in 2009, with their relationship remaining a consistent presence throughout his high-profile playing and managerial career. The couple shares three children: a son, Jontxu Aranburu Alonso, born in 2008, and two daughters, Ane Alonso and Emma Alonso, born in 2010 and 2013, respectively.

Career Highlights Xabier Alonso Olano enjoyed immense success as a player, securing the 2010 FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championships with Spain. He also lifted the UEFA Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 and Real Madrid in 2014. His managerial career began with Real Madrid’s U14 team and Real Sociedad B, earning promotion to the Segunda División. He then led Bayer Leverkusen to an unprecedented unbeaten domestic double in 2024, winning their first Bundesliga title and DFB-Pokal. Alonso has also received individual accolades, including the 2003 Spanish Player of the Year and the 2023-24 Bundesliga Coach of the Season, cementing his influence in global football.