Happy birthday to Channing Tatum , Giancarlo Esposito , and Melania Trump ! April 26 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor and Producer Channing Tatum, 46 Renowned for his dynamic energy and versatile acting, American actor and producer Channing Tatum captivated audiences with his dance skills in the 2006 film Step Up. He also achieved widespread acclaim for his lead role in the Magic Mike film series.



His career highlights include co-directing the road movie Dog and starring as Gambit in Deadpool & Wolverine.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Channing Tatum worked as a roofer and a male stripper under the moniker "Chan Crawford."

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#2 American Actor, Director, and Producer Giancarlo Esposito, 68 Renowned for his captivating dramatic roles, American actor Giancarlo Esposito celebrates his 68th birthday today. He is best known for portraying iconic villains such as Gustavo Fring in Breaking Bad and Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.



Esposito also boasts a prolific career spanning nearly five decades in film, television, and stage productions.



Little-known fact: Giancarlo Esposito made his Broadway debut at eight years old, playing a child opposite Shirley Jones in the musical Maggie Flynn.

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#3 Slovene-American Model; 47th First Lady of the United States Melania Trump, 56 A composed public presence defined Slovenian American former model Melania Trump, who became First Lady of the United States in 2017. She made a significant impact with her "Be Best" initiative, promoting child welfare.



Little-known fact: Before focusing solely on modeling, Melania Trump initially aspired to be a fashion designer.

#4 American Actor and Comedian Kevin James, 61 Known for grounded, humorous performances, American actor Kevin James established himself with his long-running sitcom The King of Queens. He has since starred in numerous family-friendly comedies, often alongside Adam Sandler. James is also a devoted Catholic and a family man.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing comedy, Kevin James was a standout athlete, reaching the top position on his high school wrestling team.

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#5 Panamanian-American Actress Jordana Brewster, 46 With a captivating blend of strength and grace, Jordana Brewster is a Panamanian-born American actress who rose to global fame. She is widely recognized for her enduring portrayal of Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious film franchise. Brewster also earned critical notice for her roles in films like The Faculty and various television series.



Little-known fact: Jordana Brewster learned to speak fluent Portuguese during her childhood years spent living in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

#6 Chinese-Singaporean Martial Artist, Actor, and Producer Jet Li, 63 Renowned for his dynamic martial arts prowess, Jet Li is a Singaporean actor, martial artist, and philanthropist. He rose to international fame through his iconic roles in action films like the Once Upon a Time in China series and his Hollywood debut.



Little-known fact: As a young martial artist, Jet Li performed for President Richard Nixon at the White House in 1974 and politely declined Nixon's offer to be his personal bodyguard.

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#7 American Singer-Songwriter, Dancer, and Actress Tionne "t-Boz" Watkins, 56 An American singer and actress, Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins rose to fame as a member of the best-selling girl group TLC. Her distinctive vocals helped define an era of R&B music, contributing to four Grammy Awards and millions of album sales. Watkins also advocates for sickle cell awareness, a condition she has managed since childhood.



Little-known fact: Diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at age seven, Tionne Watkins was told by doctors she might not live past 30 or have children, yet she defied these predictions.

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#8 American Actress Amber Midthunder, 29 A commanding screen presence has defined American actress Amber Midthunder, particularly through her strong portrayal of Naru in the film Prey. She is best known for her groundbreaking work in the Predator franchise prequel, along with regular roles in television series like Legion and Roswell, New Mexico.



Midthunder also actively champions animal rights and Indigenous representation in media.



Little-known fact: Before her acting career, Amber Midthunder trained and even taught Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

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#9 American Actor Tom Welling, 49 Rising to prominence as a captivating presence, American actor and director Tom Welling anchored the long-running series Smallville with his portrayal of Clark Kent. He is best known for his extensive work on the show and his subsequent directing efforts. Welling is also a dedicated family man, balancing his career with raising two sons.



Little-known fact: He initially turned down the role of Clark Kent twice before accepting it.

#10 American Bass Player, Songwriter, and Producer Jay Demarcus, 55 Renowned American musician and producer Jay DeMarcus rose to prominence as a co-founder of the award-winning country trio Rascal Flatts. He has contributed to numerous chart-topping hits and multi-platinum albums, solidifying his place in country music. Beyond his performing career, DeMarcus also established Red Street Records, a successful Christian music label.



Little-known fact: He once guest-starred on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, playing a version of himself who suffered amnesia.

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