Who Is Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins? Tionne Tenese Watkins is an American singer and actress, recognized for her distinct vocal style and lasting influence in R&B and hip-hop. She has navigated a remarkable career spanning decades, often overcoming personal health challenges with grace. Her breakout moment came in the early 1990s as T-Boz, a founding member of the iconic girl group TLC. Their debut single, “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” instantly captivated audiences, blending infectious beats with bold fashion.

Full Name Tionne Tenese Watkins Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (157 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $3 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American, Native American, Irish Education Cosmetology school Father James Watkins Mother Gayle Watkins Kids Chase Anela Rolison, Chance

Early Life and Education Family life shaped Tionne Watkins early in Des Moines, Iowa, where she was born to James and Gayle Watkins. Her family later moved to Atlanta, Georgia, when she was nine, after living briefly in California and Houston. As a teenager, she cultivated an early interest in beauty, attending cosmetology school and working in Atlanta hair salons. This early venture showcased her creative drive before she became a music artist.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Tionne Watkins’s public life, including relationships with Dalvin DeGrate and rapper Jay-Z. She married rapper Mack 10 in August 2000. Watkins shares her daughter, Chase Anela Rolison, with Mack 10, born in October 2000. She later adopted a son named Chance in June 2016, embracing motherhood fully.

Career Highlights Tionne Watkins, as part of TLC, established herself in the R&B and hip-hop genres, selling over 65 million records worldwide. The group earned four Grammy Awards for their groundbreaking albums, including CrazySexyCool. Beyond music, Watkins launched Chase’s Closet, a children’s boutique named after her daughter. She also served as an executive producer for the film ATL and co-produced the VH1 biopic CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story.