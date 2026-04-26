Who Is Jordana Brewster? Jordana Brewster is an American actress with a captivating screen presence and a versatile acting range. Her performances often blend strength with emotional depth, securing her place in popular culture. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Mia Toretto in The Fast and the Furious in 2001, a breakout that launched a global franchise and cemented her action-star credentials. Fans often praise her for bringing a grounded reality to the high-octane series.

Full Name Jordana Brewster Gender Female Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $25 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Convent of the Sacred Heart, Professional Children’s School, Yale University Father Alden Brewster Mother Maria João Siblings Isabella Brewster Kids Julian, Rowan

Early Life and Education A focus on family shaped Jordana Brewster’s early years, with her investment banker father Alden and former swimsuit model mother Maria João encouraging her talents. She spent parts of her childhood in London and Rio de Janeiro before settling in Manhattan. Brewster pursued her education at the Convent of the Sacred Heart and the Professional Children’s School, later earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Yale University in 2003.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Mason Morfit, Jordana Brewster previously tied the knot with film producer Andrew Form in 2007. Their marriage lasted until 2021, and they navigated their separation amicably. Brewster co-parents her two sons, Julian and Rowan, with Form, with whom they were welcomed via surrogacy. She married Morfit in California in September 2022.

Career Highlights Jordana Brewster’s career is largely defined by her enduring role as Mia Toretto across the successful Fast & Furious franchise, appearing in numerous installments since the original 2001 film. This serial success has made her a consistent presence in action cinema. Beyond her blockbuster roles, Brewster launched into various television projects, including a starring run on the TNT reboot of Dallas and a notable arc in American Crime Story. She also played a lead role in the horror film The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning.