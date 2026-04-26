Who Is Melania Trump? Melania Trump is a Slovenian American former model, recognized for her composed public presence. Her life pivoted significantly with her marriage to Donald Trump. She gained public attention during his 2016 presidential campaign, and her role became central during his time in office. Her distinctive fashion often garnered media scrutiny.

Full Name Melania Trump Gender Female Height 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $50 million Nationality Slovenian American Ethnicity Slovenian Education University of Ljubljana Father Viktor Knavs Mother Amalija Knavs Siblings Ines Knauss, Denis Cigelnjak Kids Barron William Trump

Early Life and Education Melanija Knavs was born in Novo Mesto, Yugoslavia, where her father Viktor worked in car dealerships and her mother Amalija as a patternmaker. The Knavs family emphasized hard work and creativity. She attended the Secondary School of Design and Photography in Ljubljana before enrolling at the University of Ljubljana to study architecture. Melania left after one year to pursue a burgeoning modeling career in Europe.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances marked Melania Trump’s public life, most notably her marriage to Donald Trump in January 2005. She met the real estate developer in 1998. Trump shares one child, a son named Barron William Trump, with her husband, with whom she has maintained a private but dedicated co-parenting relationship.

Career Highlights Melania Trump built a successful modeling career across Europe and the US, appearing on covers for publications like Vogue and Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit issue. She signed a professional contract with a Milan agency. As First Lady, she launched the “Be Best” initiative, focusing on child well-being, cyberbullying, and opioid abuse. This platform allowed her to advocate for vulnerable children and military families. Beyond her public service, Trump also debuted her Melania Timepieces and Jewelry collection in 2010, selling out rapidly on QVC, cementing her influence in fashion and design.