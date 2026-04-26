Who Is Amber Midthunder? American actress Amber Thunder Rose Midthunder is celebrated for her powerful, nuanced performances, often bringing depth to complex characters. Her commitment to authentic storytelling resonates with a wide audience. She first captivated global attention with her starring role as Naru in the 2022 film Prey, which earned widespread critical acclaim and became Hulu’s most-watched premiere ever. Midthunder’s portrayal in the Predator prequel marked a significant moment for Indigenous representation in action cinema.

Full Name Amber Thunder Rose Midthunder Gender Female Height 5 feet 5¼ inches (165.7 cm) Relationship Status Dating River Thomas Net Worth $1 million Nationality American Ethnicity Assiniboine Sioux, Thai Chinese, Norwegian, English, Irish Education Academy for Technology and the Classics Father David Midthunder Mother Angelique Midthunder

Early Life and Education Growing up with actor David Midthunder and casting director Angelique Midthunder, Amber Thunder Rose Midthunder developed an early exposure to the entertainment industry. Her diverse heritage includes Assiniboine Sioux, Thai Chinese, Norwegian, English, and Irish roots. She attended the Academy for Technology and the Classics in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where her childhood interest in memorizing lines from favorite shows eventually blossomed into a passion for performing. Before committing to acting, Midthunder also explored paths in makeup artistry and even trained in Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

Notable Relationships Currently dating River Thomas, Amber Thunder Rose Midthunder has maintained a relatively private personal life. Their connection became publicly known through shared social media posts, indicating a steady romance. She has no children and has not been publicly linked to any other significant romantic relationships in recent years. Midthunder remains focused on her flourishing acting career.

Career Highlights Amber Thunder Rose Midthunder’s breakthrough arrived with her commanding lead performance as Naru in the 2022 Predator prequel Prey, earning widespread critical praise. The film was a massive success for Hulu, becoming its most-watched premiere and revitalizing the long-running franchise. Beyond her film success, Midthunder held a regular role as Kerry Loudermilk in the FX series Legion and starred as Rosa Ortecho in The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico. She also dedicates time to advocating for animal rights and the preservation of wild horses, serving as a Return to Freedom Youth Ambassador. To date, she has collected a Breakthrough Performance Award at the Saturn Awards and a Critics’ Choice Awards nomination for Best Actress, both for Prey, solidifying her standing as a prominent Indigenous actress in Hollywood.