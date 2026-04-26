Who Is Kevin James? Kevin James is an American actor and comedian, celebrated for his affable, everyman persona. His observational humor often explores the relatable challenges of family and daily life. He first rose to prominence portraying Doug Heffernan on the hit CBS sitcom The King of Queens, which ran for nine seasons. This role cemented his place in television comedy and garnered him an Emmy nomination.

Full Name Kevin James Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (175 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Ward Melville High School, State University of New York at Cortland Father Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr. Mother Janet Klein Knipfing Siblings Gary Valentine, Leslie Knipfing Kids Sienna-Marie James, Shea Joelle James, Kannon Valentine James, Sistine Sabella James

Early Life and Education Family life in Stony Brook, New York, provided Kevin James with an early foundation in sports and comedy. His father, Joseph Valentine Knipfing Jr., owned an insurance agency, and his mother, Janet Klein Knipfing, worked in an office. James attended Ward Melville High School, excelling in both football and wrestling, and later pursued sports management at the State University of New York at Cortland before discovering a passion for stand-up comedy.

Notable Relationships Kevin James married model and actress Steffiana de la Cruz on June 19, 2004, after meeting on a blind date. Their enduring marriage has been a consistent aspect of his personal life, largely kept private. The couple shares four children: daughters Sienna-Marie, Shea Joelle, and Sistine Sabella, and son Kannon Valentine, with whom they reside in California.

Career Highlights Kevin James anchored the popular CBS sitcom The King of Queens for nine seasons, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. He later found significant box-office success in film, starring in and co-writing the Paul Blart: Mall Cop franchise, which showcased his talent for physical comedy. James also frequently collaborated with Adam Sandler on ensemble comedies.